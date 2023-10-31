Quentin Higham

Chief Executive Officer

Quentin joined as CEO in May 2020.

He was previously Managing Director of Yardley of London Ltd/Wipro Consumer Care between 2010- 2020.

Prior to that, he was Marketing Director at Coty, with responsibility for the Rimmel cosmetics brand; UK Brand Director at Swatch between 1999-2001 and Head of UK Marketing at global cosmetics company, Revlon between 1992-1999.

In addition, he has first-hand knowledge of our brands having been Commercial Director between 2002 and 2006 at KMI brands with responsibility for the Fish brand, Ted Baker and King of Shaves.