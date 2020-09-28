Brand Architekts : Investor Briefing September 2020

Quentin Higham Chief Executive Officer Quentin joined as CEO on 4 May 2020. He was previously Managing Director of Yardley of London Ltd/Wipro Consumer Care between 2010-2020. Prior to that, he was Marketing Director at Coty, with responsibility for the Rimmel cosmetics brand; UK Brand Director at Swatch between 1999-2001 and Head of UK Marketing at global cosmetics company, Revlon between 1992-1999. In addition, he has first-hand knowledge of our brands having been Commercial Director between 2002 and 2006 at KMI brands with responsibility for the Fish brand and King of Shaves.

Tom Carter Chief Financial Officer Tom joined as CFO on 22 June 2020. Tom was previously Group Finance and Operations Director at Technetix Group Limited, a market leading technology company. Prior to that, he was Regional Business Controller at Alliance Boots, Financial Controller at Sky Media and Finance Manager at Procter and Gamble. Tom trained as a Chartered Accountant with PwC.