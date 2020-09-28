Log in
BRAND ARCHITEKTS GROUP PLC

BRAND ARCHITEKTS GROUP PLC

(SWL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/28 04:55:37 am
110.1 GBX   -8.25%
05:00aBRAND ARCHITEKTS : Investor Briefing September 2020
PU
04:20aBRAND ARCHITEKTS : Final Results 2020
PU
06/24BRAND ARCHITEKTS : AGM Notice 2018 (Shareholder Meeting)
PU
Brand Architekts : Investor Briefing September 2020

09/28/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Full Year

Results

For the 52 weeks to 27 June 2020

Brand Architekts Group plc | Full Year Results

2

Presenting today

Quentin Higham

Chief Executive Officer

Quentin joined as CEO on 4 May 2020. He was previously Managing Director of Yardley of London Ltd/Wipro Consumer Care between 2010-2020. Prior to that, he was Marketing Director at Coty, with responsibility for the Rimmel cosmetics brand; UK Brand Director at Swatch between 1999-2001 and Head of UK Marketing at global cosmetics company, Revlon between 1992-1999. In addition, he has first-hand knowledge of our brands having been Commercial Director between 2002 and 2006 at KMI brands with responsibility for the Fish brand and King of Shaves.

Tom Carter

Chief Financial Officer

Tom joined as CFO on 22 June 2020. Tom was previously Group Finance and Operations Director at Technetix Group Limited, a market leading technology company. Prior to that, he was Regional Business Controller at Alliance Boots, Financial Controller at Sky Media and Finance Manager

at Procter and Gamble. Tom trained as a Chartered Accountant with PwC.

Roger McDowell

Non-Executive Chairman

Roger was reappointed to the Board in March 2012 having previously served as a Non-Executive Director from July 2011 to January 2012. Roger is an experienced director of over 30 years' standing: he led the Oliver Ashworth Group through dramatic growth, main market listing and sale to St. Gobain, following which he was appointed to a number of non-executive roles, including chairmanships in both public and private equity backed businesses. Roger currently serves as Chairman of Avingtrans plc and Chairman of Flowtech Fluidpower plc. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Tribal Group plc, Proteome Sciences plc, ThinkSmart plc, Augean plc, British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc.

Brand Architekts Group plc | Full Year Results

3

Brand Architekts is a British beauty challenger brand business that is focused on:

  • Insight led brand development
  • Ethical and efficient sourcing and manufacturing
  • Omni-channelroutes to market
  • Creating noise and buzz
  • Brand invigoration

Overview



Disclaimer

Brand Architekts Group plc published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 08:59:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 17,7 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 19,0 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,21%
Capitalization 20,7 M 26,3 M 26,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 586
Free-Float 72,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,20 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Quentin Giles Anthony Higham Chief Executive Officer
Brendan M. Hynes Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Carter Chief Financial Officer
Roger Steven McDowell Independent Non-Executive Director
Edward John Beale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAND ARCHITEKTS GROUP PLC-22.58%26
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY10.18%342 622
UNILEVER N.V.-0.37%156 360
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.4.19%77 732
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC21.88%67 501
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED8.03%66 284
