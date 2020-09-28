Brand Architekts : Investor Briefing September 2020
09/28/2020 | 05:00am EDT
Full Year
Results
For the 52 weeks to 27 June 2020
Brand Architekts Group plc | Full Year Results
Presenting today
Quentin Higham
Chief Executive Officer
Quentin joined as CEO on 4 May 2020. He was previously Managing Director of Yardley of London Ltd/Wipro Consumer Care between 2010-2020. Prior to that, he was Marketing Director at Coty, with responsibility for the Rimmel cosmetics brand; UK Brand Director at Swatch between 1999-2001 and Head of UK Marketing at global cosmetics company, Revlon between 1992-1999. In addition, he has first-hand knowledge of our brands having been Commercial Director between 2002 and 2006 at KMI brands with responsibility for the Fish brand and King of Shaves.
Tom Carter
Chief Financial Officer
Tom joined as CFO on 22 June 2020. Tom was previously Group Finance and Operations Director at Technetix Group Limited, a market leading technology company. Prior to that, he was Regional Business Controller at Alliance Boots, Financial Controller at Sky Media and Finance Manager
at Procter and Gamble. Tom trained as a Chartered Accountant with PwC.
Roger McDowell
Non-Executive Chairman
Roger was reappointed to the Board in March 2012 having previously served as a Non-Executive Director from July 2011 to January 2012. Roger is an experienced director of over 30 years' standing: he led the Oliver Ashworth Group through dramatic growth, main market listing and sale to St. Gobain, following which he was appointed to a number of non-executive roles, including chairmanships in both public and private equity backed businesses. Roger currently serves as Chairman of Avingtrans plc and Chairman of Flowtech Fluidpower plc. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Tribal Group plc, Proteome Sciences plc, ThinkSmart plc, Augean plc, British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc.
Brand Architekts Group plc | Full Year Results
Brand Architekts is a British beauty challenger brand business that is focused on:
Insight led brand development
Ethical and efficient sourcing and manufacturing
Omni-channelroutes to market
Creating noise and buzz
Brand invigoration
Overview
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
