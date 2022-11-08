Advanced search
BRAND ARCHITEKTS GROUP PLC

(SWL)
07:08 2022-11-08 am EST
27.00 GBX   -14.29%
07:26aBrand Architekts shares plunge as it widens loss in "testing" year
AN
06:28aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Applied Graphene falls after cash runway caution
AN
05:24aBrand Architekts : 221108 BAR Final Results
PU
Brand Architekts shares plunge as it widens loss in "testing" year

11/08/2022 | 07:26am EST
(Alliance News) - Brand Architekts Group PLC on Tuesday said its financial year was "turbulent and testing" as it faced the ongoing impact of Covid-19-related supply chain issues, changing buying patterns, and labour inflation.

In the year ended June 30, the cosmetics firm widened its pretax loss to GBP4.1 million from GBP1.9 million the previous year.

Revenue dipped to GBP14.3 million, falling 9.9% year-on-year from GBP15.9 million. The firm blamed the drop on a "challenging external environment" and the impact of reduced consumer confidence on demand.

In addition, the Teddington, England-based company said its underlying gross profit margin weakened to 33.5% from 36.9%.

"This reflects a wide range of cost pressures felt throughout our supply chain, that we could not pass onto retailers due to previously agreed pricing commitments," Brand Architekts explained.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident in its long-term strategy, though it admitted that the future is currently difficult to predict.

"The past few years have not been easy, but new product development continues at pace, and we have diversified products, channels and markets which stand us in good stead. This gives us confidence for our future and in our ability to deliver value for our shareholders," Chief Executive Quentin Higham said.

Shares in Brand Architekts were down 14% at 27.00 pence at midday on Tuesday in London.

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 14,2 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 11,3 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,80 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,18x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart BRAND ARCHITEKTS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Brand Architekts Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAND ARCHITEKTS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Quentin Higham Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Carter Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Roger Steven McDowell Non-Executive Chairman
Edward John Beale Independent Non-Executive Director
Amy Elizabeth Nelson-Bennett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAND ARCHITEKTS GROUP PLC-72.00%10
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-16.55%323 464
UNILEVER PLC2.19%117 083
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-44.35%73 507
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED7.30%72 653
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-14.24%61 388