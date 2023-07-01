Brand Concepts Limited announced that the alteration in the provisions of Memorandum of Association (MOA) with respect to the place of the Registered Office by changing it from the state of Maharashtra to the Madhya Pradesh, outside the jurisdiction of existing Registrar of Companies, Mumbai to the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior as approved vide Special Resolution passed by the members at the Annual General Meeting held on 21 December 2022 and such alteration having been confirmed by an order of Regional Director bearing the date 9 May 2023, has been duly registered in the records of Registrar of Companies, Gwalior vide order dated 30 June 2023 and thus address of the Registered office of the company stands changed from Lotus Star, Plot No. D-5, Road No. 20, Marol MIDC, Andheri East Mumbai City MH 400093 IN to 140/2/2,Musakhedi Square, Indore G.P.O., Indore, -452001,Madhya Pradesh, India.