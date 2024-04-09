AI assistants will provide elevated experiences to customers engaging health insurance, legal and credit servicers

Brand Engagement Network (BEN) (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of personalized customer engagement AI, and Provana, a highly specialized knowledge process management provider, announced today a partnership that will enable BEN’s AI assistants to be integrated with Provana’s contact center solutions. This strategic partnership aims to optimize compliance and business process management (BPM) across a variety of industries, including health insurance, personal injury, and credit servicing.

Provana, a pioneer and industry leader in the credit and collections, legal servicing, healthcare, and revenue cycle management sectors, along with BEN have begun crafting multiple use cases to deploy using the BEN conversational AI platform. This collaboration is designed to empower Provana to enhance its multi-modal strategy across various use cases, from digital AI “transfer agents” for credit servicing and personal injury law to Medicare Advantage Enrollment.

Traditional chatbots often fall short in highly regulated industries due to limited conversational skills and base knowledge. BEN’s AI assistants, paired with Provana’s unique, multi-modal approach to managing compliance and business processes will be designed to unlock advantages in productivity and performance to Provana’s global user base.

“We are excited to partner with BEN to deploy AI-driven solutions that elevate agent performance and deliver exceptional client experiences," said Sean Clark, SVP of Partnerships Provana. “Together, we plan to leverage AI to propel the credit and collections, healthcare and legal industries forward."

“By collaborating with Provana, we believe we are poised to develop game-changing solutions that redefine compliance and business process management operations,” said BEN Chief Executive Officer, Michael Zacharski. “Through our patented technologies, including next-generation conversational AI, BEN and Provana will seek to provide unprecedented experiences and efficiency to individuals seeking to enroll in Medicare Advantage, engage credit servicers, as well as those looking for legal services for personal injuries.”

About BEN

BEN (Brand Engagement Network) is an emerging provider of conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN delivers highly personalized, multi-modal (text, voice, and vision) AI engagement, with a focus on industries where there is a massive workforce gap and an opportunity to transform how consumers engage with networks, providers, and brands. The backbone of BEN’s success is a rich portfolio of conversational AI applications that drive better customer experience, increased automation and operational efficiencies. Powered by a proprietary large language model developed based on years of research and development from leading experts in AI and advanced security methodologies, BEN seeks to partner with companies with complementary capabilities and networks to enable meaningful business outcomes.

Additional information about BEN can be found here: https://beninc.ai/

About Provana

Provana is a highly specialized knowledge process management company delivering tech-enabled services to the credit and collections, legal processing, and revenue cycle management sectors. With over a decade of expertise in business process management (BPM), AI, RPA, regulatory compliance and secure data operations, Provana’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of modules for enhanced operational control and efficiency. The company’s global workforce is dedicated to serving a diverse array of clients, ranging from Fortune 100 corporations to small and medium enterprises.

Learn more at www.provana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of BEN to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside BEN’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to realize the anticipated benefits of its previously completed business combination with DHC Acquisition Corp.; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to BEN; BEN’s history of operating losses; BEN’s need for additional capital to support its present business plan and anticipated growth; technological changes in BEN’s market; the value and enforceability of BEN’s intellectual property protections; BEN’s ability to protect its intellectual property; BEN’s material weaknesses in financial reporting; BEN’s ability to navigate complex regulatory requirements; the ability to maintain the listing of BEN’s securities on a national securities exchange; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations; the effects of competition on BEN’s business; the risks of operating and effectively managing growth in evolving and uncertain macroeconomic conditions, such as high inflation and recessionary environments; and continuing risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

BEN cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. BEN cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. BEN does not undertake nor does it accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based and it does not intend to do so unless required by applicable law. Further information about factors that could materially affect BEN, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under “Risk Factors” in DHC Acquisition Corp.’s Registration Statement on Form S-4, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 17, 2023, as amended.

