BRAND X LIFESTYLE CORP.

BRAND X LIFESTYLE CORP.

(BXXX)
  Report
04/15 10:06:19 am
0.1 CAD   -4.76%
04:10pBrand X Lifestyle Corp Assigns Urban Barry Project
NE
03/12Brand X Lifestyle Corp Announces Mining Subsidiary
NE
03/09Brand X Lifestyle Corp Announces Joint Venture Option Agreement
NE
Brand X Lifestyle Corp Assigns Urban Barry Project

04/15/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) -  Brand X Lifestyle Corp. (CSE: BXXX) ("Brand X" or the "Company") announces that it has assigned the joint venture agreement regarding the Urban Barry property, acquired and announced March 9, 2021,via its wholly-owned subsidiary CNV Mining Holdings Corp. ("CNVMH") directly to Aurista Exploration Corp ("AEC"). AEC is a newly formed private Gold Exploration Company focused on the exploration of precious metals. AEC will be seeking a public listing on a Canadian exchange. Further developments on AEC and an introduction to their team with be communicated to Brand X shareholders in coming weeks.

"This represents a fantastic opportunity and entry into an exciting and prolific mining area in the Canadian landscape. As we continue to follow through on our initiative to create a portfolio of assets in the mining sector, I am very excited with how quickly the Aurista team came together," stated Arni Johannson, CEO.

"We are very excited about the potential of our Urban Barry property, located next to two world-class deposits, and sharing similar geological features, we believe Aurista is exceptionally positioned to capitalize on this opportunity," stated Cameron McFadden, CEO of Aurista. "We are working diligently to become a prominent figure in Quebec's mining regions. Further to our Urban Barry property, we are also focusing on further expansion of our portfolio of properties," further commented Mr. McFadden.

About Brand X Lifestyle Corp.

Brand X (CSE: BXXX) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects. Brand X leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi opportunity portfolio.

Contact:

Arni Johannson
604-960-1878

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements the timing, consideration, and completion of the joint venture are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the completion of the Acquisition, the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Acquisition, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80586


© Newsfilecorp 2021
