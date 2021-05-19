Log in
    BXXX   CA10527B1085

BRAND X LIFESTYLE CORP.

(BXXX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/19 12:32:40 pm
0.14 CAD   -3.45%
05:55pCSE BULLETIN : Name Change and Symbol Change- Brand X Lifestyle Corp. (BXXX)
NE
05/18Brand X Lifestyle Corp Announces Name and Symbol Change
NE
04/30Brand X Lifestyle Corp Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
NE
CSE Bulletin: Name Change and Symbol Change- Brand X Lifestyle Corp. (BXXX)

05/19/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 19 mai/May 2021) Brand X Lifestyle Corp. has announced a name and symbol change to Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (TEAM).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 21, 2021.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 20, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Brand X Lifestyle Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (TEAM).

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 21 mai 2021.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 20 mai 2021. Les concessionnaires sont invités à saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : le 21 mai/May 2021
New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole: TEAM
Old Symbol/ Vieux symbole: BXXX
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 13640F105
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA13640F1053
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 10527B108/ CA10527B1085

 

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 2,48 M 2,05 M 2,05 M
Net cash 2020 0,36 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,53 M 6,22 M 6,21 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,0%
NameTitle
Arni Thomas Johannson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Helmel Chief Financial Officer
Luke Montaine Chief Operating Officer
Michele Romanow Director
Lisa Kowan Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAND X LIFESTYLE CORP.-14.71%6
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.35.92%58 468
KKR & CO. INC.35.81%31 992
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.37%23 614
AMUNDI7.19%17 647
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.38.46%16 945