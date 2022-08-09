Branded Legacy : Acquisition Agreement - The Quickness 08/09/2022 | 11:29am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ACQUISITION AGREEMENT This Acquisition Agreement ("Agreement") made on this 26th day of May 2022, by and among Branded Legacy, Inc., a public corporation organized under the laws of Utah (the "Company" or "Buyer"), with its principal place of business at 37 N Orange Ave Ste 304, Orlando, FL 32801 and Thomas Johnson (The Quickness) (Patent.: US 11,219,807 B2) ("ACQUIRED COMPANY"), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Florida, with its principal place of business at 5922 ANISE DR., SARASOTA, FL, 34238. Background The Company and ACQUIRED COMPANY desire to enter into a transaction whereby the Company acquires 100% of the shares of ACQUIRED COMPANY, in exchange for Twenty Million (20,000,000) Restricted Common Shares of Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCPK: BLEG). Terms of Agreement In consideration of the mutual promises, covenants and representations contained herein, the parties herewith agree as follows: ARTICLE I ACQUISITION TERMS 1.01 Acquisition. The Company will acquire 100% of the shares of ACQUIRED COMPANY and all preexisting assets as specified in Exhibit A and with all preexisting liabilities, provided such liabilities have been disclosed on the attached Exhibit A. In the event Company should be notified of a preexisting liability which has not been disclosed on Exhibit A, then Seller shall remain liable for such preexisting liability. 1.02 Compensation. In exchange, Seller shall receive Twenty Million (20,000,000) Restricted Common Shares of Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCPK: BLEG), upon the Closing. 1.03 Closing. The Closing of this transaction will take place on or before March 11, 2022 under the terms described in Article IV of this Agreement, unless mutually extended by the parties and shall be subject to a thirty day due diligence period. 1.04 Post-ClosingOperations. After the Closing, ACQUIRED COMPANY will be an asset of wholly-owned subsidiary, Versatile Industries, LLC of the Company subject to the terms and conditions outlined in this Agreement. ACQUIRED COMPANY shall be responsible to report to the Company all financial matters and newsworthy events as they materialize, as Seller recognizes Company is a publicly traded company and has certain material obligations of disclosure pursuant to state and federal laws, statutes and regulations. Page 1 of 10 ARTICLE II REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES OF THE COMPANY/BUYER The Company/BUYER represents and warrants to ACQUIRED COMPANY and Seller the following: 2.01 Organization. The Company is a corporation duly organized, validly existing, and in good standing under the laws of the state of Utah and has all necessary corporate powers to own properties and carry on its business. All actions taken by the incorporators, Directors and/or shareholders of Company have been valid and in accordance with all applicable laws. 2.02 Capital. The authorized capital stock of Company consists of 900,000,000 shares of Common Stock, of which approximately 438,982,816 shares are issued and outstanding. All outstanding shares are fully paid and non-assessable, free of liens, encumbrances, options, restrictions and legal or equitable rights of others not a party to this Agreement. At the Closing, there may be outstanding subscriptions, options, rights, warrants, convertible securities, or other agreements or commitments obligating the Company to issue or transfer from treasury any additional shares of its capital stock. None of the outstanding shares of the Company are subject to any stock restriction agreements. 2.03 Financial Statements. The unaudited balance sheet as of March 31, 2022 and the related statements of income and retained earnings for the periods then ended fairly present the financial position of the Company as of the dates of the balance sheets included in the financial statements, and the results of its operations for the period indicated. 2.04 Tax Returns. Within the times, and in the manner prescribed by law, the Company has filed all federal, state, and local tax returns required by law. The Company has paid, or will pay by the Closing, all taxes, assessments, and penalties due and payable. There are no present disputes as to taxes of any nature payable by the Company as of the Closing, and there shall be no taxes of any kind, due or owing. 2.05 Ability to Carry Out Obligations. Company has the right, power, and authority to enter into and perform its obligations under this Agreement. The execution and delivery of this Agreement by the Company and the performance by the Company of its obligations hereunder will not cause, constitute, or conflict with or result in (a) any breach or violation or any of the provisions of or constitute a default under any license, indenture, mortgage, charter, instrument, articles of incorporation, bylaw, or other agreement or instrument to which the Company is a party or by which they may be bound, nor will any consents or authorizations of any party other than those hereto be required or (c) an event that would result in the creation or imposition of any lien, charge, or encumbrance on any asset of Company or upon the Shares. 2.06 Full Disclosure. None of the representations and warranties made in this Agreement by the Company, or on its behalf, contains or will contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit any material fact the omission of which would be misleading. 2.07 Compliance with Laws. The Company has complied with all, and is not in violation of any, federal, state, or local statute, law, or regulation. The Company has complied with all federal and state securities laws in connection with the offer, sale and distribution of its securities. 2.08 Litigation. The Company is not a party to any suit, action, arbitration, or legal, administrative, or other proceeding or pending governmental investigation. To the best of Company's knowledge, there is no basis for any such action or proceeding, and no such action or proceeding is threatened against the Company. The Company is not subject to, or in default with respect to any order, writ, injunction, or decree of any federal, state, local, or foreign court, department, agency, or instrumentality. Page 2 of 10 2.09 Conduct of Business. Prior to the Closing, the Company shall not (i) amend its Certificate of Incorporation or Bylaws, other than to restructure the Company for this acquisition, (ii) declare dividends or redeem or sell stock or other securities, except as part of completing this transaction, (iii) incur any liabilities, acquire any assets, enter into any contract, or guarantee obligations of any third party, or (v) enter into any other transaction, which is outside the bounds of its customary and ordinary operations. 2.10 Exempt Transaction. Buyer understands that the offering and sale of the Stock is intended to be exempt from registration under the Act and exempt from registration or qualification under any state law. Authority. Buyer represents that he has full power and authority to enter into this Agreement. This Agreement has been duly and validly executed and delivered by Buyer, and upon the execution and delivery by Seller of this Agreement and the performance by Seller of its obligations herein, will constitute, a legal, valid and binding obligation of Buyer enforceable against Buyer in accordance with its terms, except as such enforcement may be limited by bankruptcy or insolvency laws or other laws affecting enforcement of creditors' rights or by general principles of equity. Investment Purpose. The Stock to be purchased by Buyer hereunder will be acquired for investment for Buyer's own account, not as a nominee or agent, and not with a view to the public resale or distribution thereof, and Buyer has no present intention of selling, granting any participation in, or otherwise distributing the same. Due Diligence . Buyer has conducted his own due diligence with respect to ACQUIRED COMPANY and its liabilities and believes he has enough information upon which to base an investment decision in the Stock. Buyer acknowledges that Sell has made no representations with respect to the existence or non-existence of liabilities in the Company. Investment Experience . The Buyer understands that the purchase of the Stock involves substantial risk. The Buyer (a) has experience as a Buyer in securities of companies in the development stage and acknowledges that he can bear the economic risk of Buyer's investment in the Stock and (b) has such knowledge and experience in financial, tax, and business matters so as to enable Buyer to evaluate the merits and risks of an investment in the Stock, to protect Buyer's own interests in connection with the investment, and to make an informed investment decision with respect thereto. 2.15 No Oral Representations. No oral or written representations have been made other than as stated, or in addition to those stated, in this Agreement, and Buyer is not relying on any oral statements made by Seller, or any of Seller's representatives or affiliates, in purchasing the Stock. 2.16 Restricted Securities. Buyer understands that the Stock is characterized as "restricted securities" under the Act inasmuch as they were acquired from the Seller in a transaction not involving a public offering and that under the Act, and applicable regulations thereunder. 2.17 Opinion Necessary. Buyer acknowledges that if any transfer of the Stock is proposed to be made in reliance upon an exemption under the Act, the Company may require an opinion of counsel satisfactory to the Company that such transfer may be made pursuant to an applicable exemption under the Act. Buyer acknowledges that a restrictive legend appears on the Stock and must remain on the Stock until such time as it may be removed under the Act. 2.18 Truth of Representations. All of these representations shall be true as of the Closing and shall survive the Closing for a period of one year. Page 3 of 10 ARTICLE III REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES OF ACQUIRED COMPANY and SELLER ACQUIRED COMPANY and SELLER represents and warrants to the Company the following: 3.01 Organization. ACQUIRED COMPANY is a corporation duly organized, validly existing, and in good standing under the laws of the state of Florida and has all necessary corporate powers to own properties and carry on its business. All actions taken by the incorporators, directors and/or shareholders of ACQUIRED COMPANY have been valid and in accordance with all applicable laws. 3.02 Capital. The authorized capital stock of ACQUIRED COMPANY consists of 100Shares, of which 100are issued and outstanding. All outstanding shares are fully paid and non-assessable, free of liens, encumbrances, options, restrictions and legal or equitable rights of others not a party to this Agreement. At the Closing, there may be outstanding subscriptions, options, rights, warrants, convertible securities, or other agreements or commitments obligating ACQUIRED COMPANY to issue or transfer from treasury any additional shares of its capital stock. None of the outstanding shares of ACQUIRED COMPANY are subject to any stock restriction agreements. 3.03 Financial Statements. N/A 3.04 Tax Returns. N/A 3.05 Ability to Carry Out Obligations. ACQUIRED COMPANY has the right, power, and authority to enter into and perform its obligations under this Agreement. The execution and delivery of this Agreement by ACQUIRED COMPANY and the performance by ACQUIRED COMPANY of its obligations hereunder will not cause, constitute, or conflict with or result in (a) any breach or violation or any of the provisions of or constitute a default under any license, indenture, mortgage, charter, instrument, articles of incorporation, bylaw, or other agreement or instrument to which ACQUIRED COMPANY is a party or by which they may be bound, nor will any consents or authorizations of any party other than those hereto be required or (c) an event that would result in the creation or imposition of any lien, charge, or encumbrance on any asset of ACQUIRED COMPANY or upon the Shares. 3.06 Full Disclosure. None of the representations and warranties made in this Agreement by ACQUIRED COMPANY, or on behalf of ACQUIRED COMPANY, contains or will contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit any material fact the omission of which would be misleading. 3.07 Compliance with Laws. ACQUIRED COMPANY has complied with all, and is not in violation of any, federal, state, or local statute, law, or regulation. ACQUIRED COMPANY has complied with all federal and state securities laws in connection with the offer, sale and distribution of its securities. The ACQUIRED COMPANY will not be in violation of any term of the ACQUIRED COMPANY's Articles or Bylaws, nor will the ACQUIRED COMPANY be in violation of or in default in any material respect under the terms of any mortgage, indenture, contract, agreement, instrument, judgment, or decree, the violation of which would have a material adverse effect on the ACQUIRED COMPANY as a whole, and to the knowledge of the ACQUIRED COMPANY, is not in violation of which would have a material adverse effect of the ACQUIRED COMPANY. The execution, delivery and performance of and compliance with this Agreement and the issuance and sale of the Shares will not (a) result in any such violation, or (b) be in conflict with or constitute a default under any such term, or (c) result in the creation of any mortgage, pledge, lien, encumbrance or change upon any of the properties or assets of the ACQUIRED COMPANY pursuant to any such term Page 4 of 10 3.08 Title to Stock. Seller is the sole record and beneficial owner of the Stock and has sole dispositive authority with respect to the Stock. Seller has not granted any person a proxy with respect to the Stock that has not expired or been validly withdrawn. The sale and delivery of the Stock to Buyer pursuant to this Agreement will vest in Buyer legal and valid title to the Stock, free and clear of all liens, security interests, adverse claims or other encumbrances of any character whatsoever ("Encumbrances") (other than Encumbrances created by Buyer and restrictions on resales of the Stock under applicable securities laws). Organization and Standing. ACQUIRED COMPANY is and will be a corporation duly organized, validly existing, and in good standing under the laws of the State of Florida and will have all requisite corporate power and authority to carry on its business as proposed to be conducted. Litigation . ACQUIRED COMPANY is not a party to any suit, action, arbitration, or legal, administrative, or other proceeding or pending governmental investigation. To the best of ACQUIRED COMPANY's knowledge, there is no basis for any such action or proceeding, and no such action or proceeding is threatened against ACQUIRED COMPANY. ACQUIRED COMPANY is not subject to or in default with respect to any order, writ, injunction, or decree of any federal, state, local, or foreign court, department, agency, or instrumentality. Conduct of Business . Prior to the Closing, ACQUIRED COMPANY shall not (i) amend its Certificate of Incorporation or Bylaws, (ii) declare dividends or redeem or sell stock or other securities, except as part of completing this transaction, (iii) incur any liabilities, (iv) acquire any assets, enter into any contract, or guarantee obligations of any third party, or (v) enter into any other transaction without notification in writing to the Company. Truth of Representations . All of these representations shall be true as of the Closing and shall survive the Closing for a period of one year. ARTICLE IV THE CLOSING 4.01 Closing. The Closing of this transaction will occur when all of the documents and consideration described below have been delivered to each party. Unless the Closing of this transaction takes place by May 31, 2022, or such other date mutually agreed to, either party may terminate this Agreement. 4.02 Conditions to Closing. The obligations of the Buyer to purchase the Shares at the Closing are subject to the fulfillment to its satisfaction, on or prior to the Closing, of the following conditions, any of which may be waived in accordance with the provisions of subsection 14 hereof. Representations and Warranties Correct; Performance of Obligations. The representations and warranties made by the ACQUIRED COMPANY and Seller in Section 3 hereof shall be true and correct when made and at the Closing. The ACQUIRED COMPANY's business and assets shall not have been adversely affected in any material way prior to the Closing. The ACQUIRED COMPANY shall have performed in all material respects all obligations and conditions herein required to be performed or observed by it on or prior to the Closing. Consents and Waivers. The ACQUIRED COMPANY shall have obtained in a timely fashion and all consents, permits and waivers necessary or appropriate for consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement. 4.02 Documents to be Delivered at Closing. The following documents, in form reasonably Page 5 of 10 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

