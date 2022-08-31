Branded Legacy : Exchange Agreement Eliminates All Notes (September 2021))

SECURITIES EXCHANGE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT This Securities Exchange and Settlement Agreement, dated as of April 21, 2022 (this "Agreement"), is by and between Branded Legacy, Inc., a Utah corporation, ("Issuer"), and RB Crown Consulting, LLC ("Investor") (Issuer and Investor may hereinafter be referred to individually as a "Party" or jointly as the "Parties"). WHEREAS, Issuer issued promissory notes totaling $2,900 as of September 30, 2021 to Investor, dated September 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021; WHEREAS, notwithstanding that, in accordance with its stated terms, Investor desires to exchange $2,900 promissory note for 14,500 preferred shares of the Company's Preferred Series D stock (the "Preferred"); and NOW, THEREFORE, the Parties hereby acknowledge, represent, warrant, covenant and agree, in each case as applicable, as follows for the benefit of each other as well as the benefit of the securities legal counsel and securities transfer agent professionals involved in the 3(a)(9) Exchange hereunder (the "Transactions"): INITIALS | INITIALS 1

Recitals . The foregoing recitals are hereby incorporated by reference into this Agreement and made a part hereof. Definitions . For purposes of this Agreement, the following terms, when appearing in their capitalized forms as follows, shall have the corresponding assigned meanings: "3(a)(9) Exchange" - shall have the meaning specified in the fifth paragraph of the recitals to this Agreement. "Affiliate" - with respect to any specified Person, any other Person who, directly or indirectly, through one or more intermediaries, Controls, is Controlled By, or is Under Common Control With, such specified Person. "Authorization" - any authorization, approval, consent, certificate, license, permit or franchise of or from any Governmental Authority or pursuant to any Law. "Beneficial Owner" - with respect to any shares means a Person who shall be deemed to be the beneficial owner of such shares (i) which such Person or any of its Affiliates or associates (as such term is defined in Rule 12b-2 promulgated under the Exchange Act) beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, (ii) which such Person or any of its Affiliates or associates has, directly or indirectly, (A) the right to acquire (whether such right is exercisable immediately or subject only to the passage of time), pursuant to any agreement, arrangement or understanding or upon the exercise of consideration rights, exchange rights, warrants or options, or otherwise, or (B) the right to vote pursuant to any agreement, arrangement or understanding, (iii) which are beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, by any other Persons with whom such Person or any of its Affiliates or associates or any Person with whom such Person or any of its Affiliates or associates has any agreement, arrangement or understanding for the purpose of acquiring, holding, voting or disposing of any such shares, or (iv) pursuant to Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act and any rules or regulations promulgated thereunder. "Current Public Information" - in an appropriate format the information concerning a given issuer specified in paragraphs (a)(5)(i) to (xiv) inclusive, and paragraph (a)(5)(xvi), of Rule 15c2-11 of the Rules and Regulations promulgated under the Exchange Act.

"Debt Securities Instrument" - shall have the meaning specified in the first paragraph of the recitals to this Agreement. "DTC" - The Depository Trust Company, a subsidiary of DTCC. "DTCC" - The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation. "DTC Eligibility" / "DTC Eligible" - in respect of a given security, its eligibility to be traded electronically in book-entry form through DTC. "DWAC" - DTC's Deposit Withdrawal Agent Commission system. "Exchange Act" - the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

"FINRA" - shall mean the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. "Governmental Authority" means any entity or body exercising executive, legislative, judicial, regulatory or administrative functions of or pertaining to United States federal, state, local, or municipal government, foreign, international, multinational or other government, including any department, commission, board, agency, bureau, subdivision, instrumentality, official or other regulatory, administrative or judicial authority thereof, and any non-governmental regulatory body to the extent that the rules and regulations or orders of such body have the force of Law. "Gypsy Swap" - any series of transactions in which, by arrangement or otherwise, the resale of an outstanding unrestricted security by the then holder thereof results, directly or indirectly, and no matter the sequence of such transactions, in a capital infusion into the issuing company. "Investor" - shall have the meaning specified in the preamble to this Agreement. "Investor Holding Period" - shall have the meaning specified in Section 2.1 of this Agreement.