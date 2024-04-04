Branded Legacy, Inc Announces White Label Deal with Kava & Hobbs, LLC for Kava Vape formulation

"Branded Legacy Strengthens Relationship with Surge Distribution Company, bolstering quarter 1 revenue"

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc, (OTC.PK: BLEG) a leading provider of innovative wellness products, proudly announces a significant white label agreement between its subsidiary Royal Biotek and Kava & Hobbs, LLC. This collaboration signifies a milestone in the burgeoning market for wellness-oriented vaping products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Branded Legacy will supply Kava & Hobbs with 6,000 units of their groundbreaking Kava Vapes per order, valued at just under $50,000. These state-of-the-art vaping products feature a unique formulation comprising CBD and terpene blends, paired with proprietary high-purity kava extract, distinguishing them as an unparalleled offering in the market.

Royal Biotek's expertise in product development and branding has led to the creation of two distinct products for Kava & Hobbs: Sleepy Tiki and Zen Tiki. Crafted to promote relaxation and support restful sleep, these vapes embody tranquility and balance, offering consumers an unmatched vaping experience that fosters wellness and mindfulness.

"We are excited to partner with Kava & Hobbs, expanding the reach of our innovative Kava Vapes," said David Oswald, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc. "This white label deal reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, effective products that cater to the evolving needs of consumers seeking holistic wellness solutions."

Kava & Hobbs, LLC, shares Branded Legacy's vision for wellness-centric products that prioritize natural ingredients and consumer well-being. The partnership underscores both companies' dedication to excellence and innovation in the rapidly expanding market for both CBD and Kava-based products.

Branded Legacy also announced the signing of two more white label agreements with Surge Distribution Company. These new deals, with a combined value totaling approximately $50,000 per order, increases revenue from quarter one by over $100,000. "Branded Legacy is experiencing exponential revenue growth, demonstrating the success of our strategic partnerships and commitment to innovation," stated Oswald.

Looking ahead to quarter two, Branded Legacy is already actively negotiating four additional white label deals and a large extraction contract, positioning the company for continued success and expansion in the rapidly growing wellness market.

In Other Company News, Branded Legacy recently announced the strategic acquisition of Sycamore BioPharma, Inc., a renowned developer of plant-based pharmaceuticals. This milestone solidifies Branded Legacy's position in the biotech sector, securing assets exceeding $2 million and key personnel crucial for advancing clinical trials. The acquisition not only expands Branded Legacy's portfolio with over $500,000 in inventory but also fosters synergies to drive sales growth and consumer outreach. Additionally, the collaboration welcomes Dr. Mark Hamann, a PHD holding scientist, to Branded Legacy's team, enhancing efforts in pharmaceutical development and FDA approval processes.

For more information about Sycamore BioPharma, Inc, please visit: https://sycamorebp.com/

Original Copy of this Press Release: https://brandedlegacy.com/branded-legacy-inc-announces-white-label-deal-with-kava-hobbs-llc-for-kava-vape-formulation/

About Branded Legacy, Inc.:

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a diversified holdings company focused on the biotech sector. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Branded Legacy specializes in the development and marketing of cutting-edge products and services, including ventures in biotechnology, digital solutions, and wellness products.

