    BLEG   US10528L1052

BRANDED LEGACY INC

(BLEG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 08/02 09:30:02 am
0.045 USD   -13.88%
Branded Legacy, Inc. Expands Spikes CBDX Sales
GL
07/28Branded Legacy, Inc. Launches New Delta 8 Product Line
GL
07/28Branded Legacy, Inc. Launches New Delta 8 Product Line
CI
Branded Legacy, Inc. Expands Spikes CBDX Sales

08/02/2021 | 09:38am EDT
Longwood, FL, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, partners with new wholesale accounts in Shelby, NC and Gainesville, FL. 

The Company hits the ground running after the launch of the new Delta-8 product selling through the first purchase order. The Spikes CBDX team grows sales with new wholesale account, Bradley Sports in Shelby, NC. Bradley Sports has ties with Chairman of the Board, Brandon Spikes, and wants to be a part of expanding the brand. 

Additionally, the Company grows sales of the entire Spikes CBDX lineup with new partner Sacred Leaf Shops at 3743 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607. Sacred Leaf is a CBD store located near the University of Florida, where Brandon Spikes will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this October.

Branded Legacy’s Vice President Matthew Nichols quotes, “The Spikes CBDX team has been collaborating on the expansion strategy, and we believe these partnerships are great starting points to grow Spikes CBDX revenues where Brandon Spikes has significant impact.”

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships. 

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

www.brandedlegacy.com

(407)585-0840

info@brandedlegacy.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
