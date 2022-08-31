Log in
    BLEG   US10528L1052

BRANDED LEGACY INC

(BLEG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:04 2022-08-31 pm EDT
0.0152 USD   -2.88%
BRANDED LEGACY : Exchange Agreement Eliminates All Notes (September 2021))
PU
03:21pBRANDED LEGACY : Exchange Agreement Eliminates All Notes (August 2021))
PU
BRANDED LEGACY : Letter Of Intent - Acquire Magic 1 Promotions LLC
PU
Branded Legacy : Letter Of Intent - Acquire Magic 1 Promotions LLC

08/31/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
BUSINESS PURCHASE LETTER OF INTENT

Effective Date: August 24th 2022

RE: Purchase of a Business Entity

This business purchase letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent") represents basic terms agreed upon by

the Buyer and Seller. After this Letter of Intent has been made a formal agreement may be constructed to the benefit of the Parties involved.

I. The Buyer: Branded Legacy, Inc. with a mailing address of 37 N Orange Ave Ste 304, Orlando, FL 32801 (the "Buyer").

  1. The Seller: NAME ___Raul Cruz________________ with a mailing address of 144 Walnut Crest Run Sanford, FL 32771_________(the "Seller").
  1. The Business: _____Magic 1 Promotions, LLC______________ (EIN: 85-3617655) a limited liability company organized under the laws of ___________ (the "Business").

IV. Ownership Interest: The Seller agrees to sell 100% of the total ownership interest of the Business.

IV. Business Purchase Price: Three Hundred and Thirty Three Thousand Three Hundred and Thirty

Four (333,334) Preferred Series D Shares of Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCPK: BLEG).

V. Real Estate: This Letter of Intent does not include any real estate.

VI. Payment: The Purchase Price shall be paid at Closing in a one (1) time payment.

VII. Financing: The Buyer has made it known that this Letter of Intent is not conditional on their ability to obtain financing.

VIII. Binding Effect: This Letter of intent that shall be considered binding, therefore, the parties acknowledge that remedies at law will be inadequate for any breach of this Letter of Intent and consequently agree that this Letter of Intent shall be enforceable by specific performance. The remedy of specific performance shall be cumulative of all of the rights at law or in equity of the parties under this Letter of Intent.

IX. Termination: This Letter of Intent shall terminate if there has not been a Formal Agreement signed or a Closing within 7 days from the Effective Date.

X. Access to Information: After the execution of this Letter of Intent the Buyer, and its advisors, shall have full access the Companies Financial reports. The Buyer shall maintain a fiduciary duty to keep the information that it obtains confidential and agrees to not share with any third (3rd) party unless the Seller gives their written consent.

XI. Confidentiality: All negotiations regarding the Business between the Buyer and Seller shall be confidential and not to be disclosed with anyone other than respective advisors and internal staff of the parties and necessary third (3rd) parties. No press or other public releases will be issued to the general public concerning the Business without the mutual consent or as required by law, and then only upon prior written notice to the other party unless otherwise not allowed.

XII. Good Faith Negotiations: The Buyer and the Seller agree to act honestly and diligently to enter into "good faith" negotiations to execute a formal agreement and/or enter into a Closing.

XIII. Exclusive Opportunity: Following the execution of this Letter of Intent, the parties agree to not negotiate or enter into discussions with any other party unless there are any existing agreements in place (e.g. option to purchase, first right of refusal, etc.).

XIV. Standstill Agreement: Following the execution of this Letter of Intent, and until the Closing, the Seller, agrees not to sell any portion of the Business.

XV. Governing Law: This Letter of Intent shall be governed by the laws by the State of Florida.

SELLER

Seller's Signature ______________________ Date

08/29/2022

Print Name

RAUL CRUZ

BUYER

Buyer's Signature

Date 8/29/2022

Print Name

Jermain Strong

Disclaimer

Branded Legacy Inc. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 19:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
