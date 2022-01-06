Branded Legacy : Promissory Note - 2022.01.06

federal bankruptcy law, or similar debtor relief laws then in effect.

In the event of (a)(i) or (a)(ii) above, then a default may be declared at the option of Lender without presentment, demand, protest or further notice of any kind (all of which are hereby expressly waived by Maker). In such event Lender shall be entitled to be paid in full the balance of any unpaid principal amount hereunder plus all accrued and unpaid interest hereunder and any costs to enforce the terms hereof, including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees. Lender may waive any Event of Default before or after it occurs and may restore this Secured Convertible Note in full effect without impairing the right to declare it due for a subsequent default.

No course of dealing between Lender and Maker or any failure or delay on the part of Lender in exercising any rights or remedies hereunder shall operate as a waiver of any rights or remedies of Lender under this or any other applicable instrument. No single or partial exercise of any rights or remedies hereunder shall operate as a waiver or preclude the exercise of any other rights or remedies hereunder.

Lender is empowered to set off and apply any moneys at any time held or any other indebtedness at any time due and payable by Lender to or for the credit of Maker against the Indebtedness of Maker evidenced by this Note. Lender shall promptly notify Maker after any such set-off, provided that the failure to provide notice shall not affect the validity of the set-off.

None of the rights, remedies, privileges or powers of Lender expressly provided for herein shall be exclusive, but each of them shall be cumulative with and in addition to every other right, remedy, privilege and power now or hereafter existing in favor of Lender, whether at law or in equity, by statute or otherwise.