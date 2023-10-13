(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Brandshield Systems PLC - Herzliya, Israel-based provider of cybersecurity solutions - Says its shareholders have approved its delisting from London's AIM Market, which is set to take place on October 23.

Premier Miton Group PLC - Surrey, England-based asset manager - Says assets under management falls to GBP9.8 billion at September 30 from GBP10.5 billion at June 30. Adds that it is confident in market expectations for its full-year performance for the year ended September 30. Chief Executive Mike O'Shea says: "Investment performance has remained good across our multi-asset and fixed income strategies. It has been more difficult in the short term for many of our equity strategies given that we are active managers and do not run our funds close to index benchmarks...Given the more difficult market backdrop, there has been an ongoing focus on ensuring costs within the business are fully aligned with revenue expectations."

ANZ Group Holdings Ltd - Melbourne based lender, banking and financial services company - Acknowledges the Federal Court of Australia's decision that ANZ should have advised the market of the joint lead managers' take-up of shares in its 2015 share placement. Says the maximum penalty is AUD1 million, around GBP518,985. Adds that it is reviewing the judgement.

RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd - New York-based investment firm focused on the life sciences sector - Says net asset value per share at September 30 was 1.59 pence, down 0.9% from August. Notes that NAV total return was negative 5.2%, compared with negative 15.3% for the Russel 2000 Biotech Index and negative 3.0% for the Nasdaq Biotech Index.

