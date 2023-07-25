During 2Q 2023, the State of Texas who occupies 143,896 square feet at our ATX campus in Austin, Texas provided notice of their intent to terminate their lease effective August 31, 2023. We are still assessing if that notice was provided in accordance with the requirements of the lease. While we continue to make that assessment and determine if we are entitled to additional rent or remedies, we have assumed we will not receive rent after August. The impact will be a $14.4 million reduction in total forecasted rent over the remaining lease term through October 2026, including $1.5 million in 2023 and $4.4 million in 2024. To the extent the lease is effectively terminated, and in accordance with our ATX masterplan, that building will be taken out of service in September and not be available for