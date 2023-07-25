Above: 3025 JFK Blvd. Construction at Schuylkill Yards, Philadelphia, PA

Cover (from L to R from Top to Bottom): B+labs at Cira Centre, One Uptown at Uptown ATX, 3025 JFK Blvd. at Schuylkill Yards, Berwyn Park, and Day of Caring employee volunteer event

Table of Contents

Page

Executive Summary

1

2023 Business Plan Trend Line

3

Development Summary

7

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

13

Land Inventory

14

Property Activity

15

Net Operating Income Composition

16

Regional Property Overview

17

Leasing Activity

18

Lease Expiration Analysis

20

Top Twenty Tenants

22

Portfolio Tenant Mix

23

Income Statements

24

Same Store Net Operating Income Comparison

25

EBITDA and EBITDA Coverage Ratios

27

Funds from Operations and Cash Available for Distribution

28

Balance Sheets and Related Information

30

Debt Schedules

32

Unconsolidated Real Estate Ventures

37

Analyst and Company Information

40

Disclaimers and Other Information

41

Q2 2023 Executive Summary (unaudited in millions, except square footage and acreage)

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST | Page 1

Quarterly Highlights

Joint Venture Activity

  • On June 2, 2023 we refinanced the mortgage debt for our Commerce Square Venture, through a new $220.0 million mortgage loan. The new mortgage bears an all-in fixed interest rate of 7.7875% per annum and matures in June 2028. In connection with the financing transaction, the Company contributed $46.5 million to the Commerce Square Venture in exchange for an additional common equity interest and paid $4.1 million of loan closing costs on behalf of the joint venture.

Development Activity

  • During the quarter, our 3025 JFK Boulevard real estate venture achieved its initial Temporary Certificate of Occupancy for the residential lobby, leasing center, and first group of residential units (four floors). The Residential marketing program (Avira Schuylkill Yards) was also launched. The building is on schedule for substantial completion in October 2023.

Sales Activity

  • As of June 30, 2023, the Company was under an agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party an office property located in Austin Texas for $53.3 million. The Company has determined that consummation of the sale is probable and has classified the property as held for sale on the consolidated balance sheets.

Uptown ATX - Block A Construction| 652,404 SF | Austin, TX

Leasing Activity

During the quarter (through July, 19, 2023) we executed leases totaling 567,968 square feet within the wholly owned portfolio and an

additional 400,652 square feet in our joint venture portfolio. This combined activity of 968,620

square feet outpaced 1st quarter leasing

activity by 61% and is detailed below:

Wholly-Owned Portfolio

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

New/Expansions (sq ft)

176,829

178,717

120,159

301,162

Development (sq ft)

-

-

22,103

-

Renewals (sq ft)

391,139

178,542

83,503

211,958

Total lease activity (sq ft)

567,968

357,259

225,765

513,120

Joint Venture Portfolio

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

New/Expansions (sq ft)

139,279

161,360

115,072

139,692

Renewals (sq ft)

261,373

83,713

152,348

121,637

Total lease activity (sq ft)

400,652

245,073

267,420

261,329

Total Combined lease

968,620

602,332

493,185

774,449

  • During 2Q 2023, the State of Texas who occupies 143,896 square feet at our ATX campus in Austin, Texas provided notice of their intent to terminate their lease effective August 31, 2023. We are still assessing if that notice was provided in accordance with the requirements of the lease. While we continue to make that assessment and determine if we are entitled to additional rent or remedies, we have assumed we will not receive rent after August. The impact will be a $14.4 million reduction in total forecasted rent over the remaining lease term through October 2026, including $1.5 million in 2023 and $4.4 million in 2024. To the extent the lease is effectively terminated, and in accordance with our ATX masterplan, that building will be taken out of service in September and not be available for re-leasing.

3151 Market Street rendering (dedicated life science building), Schuylkill Yards, Philadelphia, PA

Note: Definitions for commonly used terms in this Supplemental Information Package are on pages 41 and 42 'Disclaimers and Other Information.'

Q2 2023 Executive Summary (unaudited in thousands, except per share data and square footage)

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST |Page 2

Wholly-Owned Leasing Highlights

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Quarter end occupancy

89.4%

89.0%

Leased as of July 19, 2023 / April 14, 2023

91.1%

90.4%

New leases executed in quarter (sq ft)

176,829

178,717

Lease renewals executed in quarter (sq ft)

391,139

178,542

Total leases executed in quarter (sq ft)

567,968

357,259

New leases commenced (sq ft)

73,625

46,464

Expansions commenced (sq ft)

19,590

19,787

Leases renewed (sq ft)

113,952

108,793

Total lease activity (sq ft)

207,167

175,044

Average annual lease expirations through 2024

6.6%

6.6%

Average annual lease expirations through 2025

7.5%

7.7%

Average annual lease expirations through 2026

7.3%

7.4%

Forward lease commencements (sq ft):

54,746

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

78,757

2024

90,167

Total square feet of forward lease commencements:

223,670

Key Operating Metrics

Q2 2023

YTD 2023

07/19/23 Business

Plan

Same Store NOI Growth

6.2%

4.5%

0.0% - 2.0%

GAAP

Cash

6.6%

5.5%

2.5% - 4.5%

The Bulletin Building | Philadelphia, PA

Financial Highlights

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

YTD 2023

Net income (loss) to common shareholders

($12,900)

($5,329)

($18,229)

Per diluted share

($0.08)

($0.03)

($0.11)

Rental Rate Mark to Market (a)

Common share distributions paid

$0.19

$0.19

$0.38

New Leases/expansions

30.1%

21.1%

Funds From Operations (FFO)

$49,604

$50,831

$100,435

GAAP

Per diluted share

$0.29

$0.29

$0.58

Cash

13.4%

8.2%

FFO - excl. capital market, transactional items and other

$49,604

$50,050

$99,654

Renewals

13.0%

14.4%

Per diluted share

$0.29

$0.29

$0.58

GAAP

FFO payout ratio - excl. capital market, trans. items and other

65.5%

65.5%

65.5%

Cash

2.8%

3.8%

Cash Available for Distribution (CAD)

$39,168

$40,462

$79,630

Combined

17.6%

16.0%

11.0%

- 13.0%

GAAP

CAD payout ratio (Distributions paid / CAD)

84.1%

81.1%

82.6%

Cash

5.8%

4.8%

4.0%

- 6.0%

Balance Sheet Highlights

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Average Lease Term (yrs)

7.0

7.2

7

Leasing Capital as a % of Lease Revenue

12.5%

9.8%

11.0%

- 13.0%

Net debt to total gross assets

41.7%

41.1%

39.7%

Tenant Retention

70.7%

55.4%

49%

- 51%

Ratio of net debt to annualized quarterly EBITDA

7.6

7.4

7.0

Ratio of net debt to annualized quarterly EBITDA (b)

6.5

6.4

6.2

Cash on hand

$32,111

$96,945

$17,551

  1. Calculations based on revenue maintaining leasing activity. See definition on page 41.
  2. This ratio excludes the EBITDA related to our development and redevelopment projects.

Business Plan Trend Line (unaudited)

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST |Page 3

2023 Business Plan as of

Business Plan Component

07/19/2023

4/14/2023

Original

Speculative Revenue / SF

$17.0 - $19.0 MM / 1.1M SF

$17.0 - $19.0 MM / 1.1M SF

$17.0 - $19.0 MM / 1.1M SF

Executed / SF

$16.1 MM / 787K SF

$12.8 MM / 643K SF

$10.0 MM / 456K SF

Projected Tenant Retention (SF)

49%

- 51%

49%

- 51%

49%

- 51%

Same Store NOI Increase

• GAAP

0.0%

- 2.0%

0.0%

- 2.0%

0.0%

- 2.0%

• Cash

2.5%

- 4.5%

2.5%

- 4.5%

2.5%

- 4.5%

Capital as a % of lease revenue

11.0%

- 13.0%

11.0%

- 13.0%

11.0%

- 13.0%

Average Lease Term

7 years

7 years

7 years

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders per share

$(0.16)

- $(0.12)

$(0.15)

- $(0.07)

$(0.12)

- $(0.04)

Funds from Operations per share - fully diluted

$1.14

- $1.18

$1.12

- $1.20

$1.12

- $1.20

Cash Available for Distribution Payout Ratio Annualized

100% - 90%

105% - 95%

105% - 95%

Rental Rate Increase / (Decline)

Combined

Combined

Combined

• GAAP

11.0%

- 13.0%

11.0%

- 13.0%

11.0%

- 13.0%

• Cash

4.0%

- 6.0%

4.0%

- 6.0%

4.0%

- 6.0%

Year-end SS Occupancy

90-91%

90-91%

90-91%

Year-end Core Occupancy

90-91%

90-91%

90-91%

Year-end Core Leased

91-92%

91-92%

91-92%

-Issued $245.0 MM secured term

-Issued $245.0 MM secured term

-Issued $245.0 MM secured term

loan

loan

Financing/Liability Management

-Issued $70 MM unsecured term

-Issued $70 MM unsecured term

loan

loan

loan

- Execute construction loan at 155

- Execute construction loan at 155

- Execute construction loan at 155

King of Prussia Road ($48.0MM)

King of Prussia Road ($48.0MM)

King of Prussia Road ($48.0MM)

Equity Issuance/Share Repurchase Program

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

Dispositions (excluding land)

$100.0 - $125.0 MM

$100.0 - $125.0 MM

$100.0 - $125.0 MM

Acquisitions (excluding land)

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

Development/Redevelopment Starts

No starts

No starts

No starts

General & Administrative Expenses

$34.0 - $35.0 MM

$34.0 - $35.0 MM

$34.0 - $35.0 MM

Interest Expense, Net

$103.0 - $107.0 MM

$103.0 - $107.0 MM

$103.0 - $107.0 MM

Net Gain on the Sale of Undepreciated Real Estate

$2.0 - $4.0 MM

$2.0 - $4.0 MM

$2.0 - $4.0 MM

Net Debt to EBITDA - Combined

7.0 - 7.3x

7.0 - 7.3x

7.0 - 7.3x

Net Debt to EBITDA - Core (1)

6.2 - 6.5x

6.2 - 6.5x

6.2 - 6.5x

(1) Excludes the net debt and related EBITDA from our unconsolidated joint ventures and our active development/redevelopment projects.

