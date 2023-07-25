Above: 3025 JFK Blvd. Construction at Schuylkill Yards, Philadelphia, PA
Cover (from L to R from Top to Bottom): B+labs at Cira Centre, One Uptown at Uptown ATX, 3025 JFK Blvd. at Schuylkill Yards, Berwyn Park, and Day of Caring employee volunteer event
Table of Contents
Page
Executive Summary
1
2023 Business Plan Trend Line
3
Development Summary
7
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
13
Land Inventory
14
Property Activity
15
Net Operating Income Composition
16
Regional Property Overview
17
Leasing Activity
18
Lease Expiration Analysis
20
Top Twenty Tenants
22
Portfolio Tenant Mix
23
Income Statements
24
Same Store Net Operating Income Comparison
25
EBITDA and EBITDA Coverage Ratios
27
Funds from Operations and Cash Available for Distribution
28
Balance Sheets and Related Information
30
Debt Schedules
32
Unconsolidated Real Estate Ventures
37
Analyst and Company Information
40
Disclaimers and Other Information
41
Q2 2023 Executive Summary (unaudited in millions, except square footage and acreage)
Quarterly Highlights
Joint Venture Activity
- On June 2, 2023 we refinanced the mortgage debt for our Commerce Square Venture, through a new $220.0 million mortgage loan. The new mortgage bears an all-in fixed interest rate of 7.7875% per annum and matures in June 2028. In connection with the financing transaction, the Company contributed $46.5 million to the Commerce Square Venture in exchange for an additional common equity interest and paid $4.1 million of loan closing costs on behalf of the joint venture.
Development Activity
- During the quarter, our 3025 JFK Boulevard real estate venture achieved its initial Temporary Certificate of Occupancy for the residential lobby, leasing center, and first group of residential units (four floors). The Residential marketing program (Avira Schuylkill Yards) was also launched. The building is on schedule for substantial completion in October 2023.
Sales Activity
- As of June 30, 2023, the Company was under an agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party an office property located in Austin Texas for $53.3 million. The Company has determined that consummation of the sale is probable and has classified the property as held for sale on the consolidated balance sheets.
Uptown ATX - Block A Construction| 652,404 SF | Austin, TX
Leasing Activity
During the quarter (through July, 19, 2023) we executed leases totaling 567,968 square feet within the wholly owned portfolio and an
additional 400,652 square feet in our joint venture portfolio. This combined activity of 968,620
square feet outpaced 1st quarter leasing
activity by 61% and is detailed below:
Wholly-Owned Portfolio
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
New/Expansions (sq ft)
176,829
178,717
120,159
301,162
Development (sq ft)
-
-
22,103
-
Renewals (sq ft)
391,139
178,542
83,503
211,958
Total lease activity (sq ft)
567,968
357,259
225,765
513,120
Joint Venture Portfolio
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
New/Expansions (sq ft)
139,279
161,360
115,072
139,692
Renewals (sq ft)
261,373
83,713
152,348
121,637
Total lease activity (sq ft)
400,652
245,073
267,420
261,329
Total Combined lease
968,620
602,332
493,185
774,449
- During 2Q 2023, the State of Texas who occupies 143,896 square feet at our ATX campus in Austin, Texas provided notice of their intent to terminate their lease effective August 31, 2023. We are still assessing if that notice was provided in accordance with the requirements of the lease. While we continue to make that assessment and determine if we are entitled to additional rent or remedies, we have assumed we will not receive rent after August. The impact will be a $14.4 million reduction in total forecasted rent over the remaining lease term through October 2026, including $1.5 million in 2023 and $4.4 million in 2024. To the extent the lease is effectively terminated, and in accordance with our ATX masterplan, that building will be taken out of service in September and not be available for re-leasing.
3151 Market Street rendering (dedicated life science building), Schuylkill Yards, Philadelphia, PA
Note: Definitions for commonly used terms in this Supplemental Information Package are on pages 41 and 42 'Disclaimers and Other Information.'
Q2 2023 Executive Summary (unaudited in thousands, except per share data and square footage)
Wholly-Owned Leasing Highlights
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Quarter end occupancy
89.4%
89.0%
Leased as of July 19, 2023 / April 14, 2023
91.1%
90.4%
New leases executed in quarter (sq ft)
176,829
178,717
Lease renewals executed in quarter (sq ft)
391,139
178,542
Total leases executed in quarter (sq ft)
567,968
357,259
New leases commenced (sq ft)
73,625
46,464
Expansions commenced (sq ft)
19,590
19,787
Leases renewed (sq ft)
113,952
108,793
Total lease activity (sq ft)
207,167
175,044
Average annual lease expirations through 2024
6.6%
6.6%
Average annual lease expirations through 2025
7.5%
7.7%
Average annual lease expirations through 2026
7.3%
7.4%
Forward lease commencements (sq ft):
54,746
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
78,757
2024
90,167
Total square feet of forward lease commencements:
223,670
Key Operating Metrics
Q2 2023
YTD 2023
07/19/23 Business
Plan
Same Store NOI Growth
6.2%
4.5%
0.0% - 2.0%
GAAP
Cash
6.6%
5.5%
2.5% - 4.5%
The Bulletin Building | Philadelphia, PA
Financial Highlights
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
YTD 2023
Net income (loss) to common shareholders
($12,900)
($5,329)
($18,229)
Per diluted share
($0.08)
($0.03)
($0.11)
Rental Rate Mark to Market (a)
Common share distributions paid
$0.19
$0.19
$0.38
New Leases/expansions
30.1%
21.1%
Funds From Operations (FFO)
$49,604
$50,831
$100,435
GAAP
Per diluted share
$0.29
$0.29
$0.58
Cash
13.4%
8.2%
FFO - excl. capital market, transactional items and other
$49,604
$50,050
$99,654
Renewals
13.0%
14.4%
Per diluted share
$0.29
$0.29
$0.58
GAAP
FFO payout ratio - excl. capital market, trans. items and other
65.5%
65.5%
65.5%
Cash
2.8%
3.8%
Cash Available for Distribution (CAD)
$39,168
$40,462
$79,630
Combined
17.6%
16.0%
11.0%
- 13.0%
GAAP
CAD payout ratio (Distributions paid / CAD)
84.1%
81.1%
82.6%
Cash
5.8%
4.8%
4.0%
- 6.0%
Balance Sheet Highlights
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Average Lease Term (yrs)
7.0
7.2
7
Leasing Capital as a % of Lease Revenue
12.5%
9.8%
11.0%
- 13.0%
Net debt to total gross assets
41.7%
41.1%
39.7%
Tenant Retention
70.7%
55.4%
49%
- 51%
Ratio of net debt to annualized quarterly EBITDA
7.6
7.4
7.0
Ratio of net debt to annualized quarterly EBITDA (b)
6.5
6.4
6.2
Cash on hand
$32,111
$96,945
$17,551
- Calculations based on revenue maintaining leasing activity. See definition on page 41.
- This ratio excludes the EBITDA related to our development and redevelopment projects.
Business Plan Trend Line (unaudited)
2023 Business Plan as of
Business Plan Component
07/19/2023
4/14/2023
Original
Speculative Revenue / SF
$17.0 - $19.0 MM / 1.1M SF
$17.0 - $19.0 MM / 1.1M SF
$17.0 - $19.0 MM / 1.1M SF
Executed / SF
$16.1 MM / 787K SF
$12.8 MM / 643K SF
$10.0 MM / 456K SF
Projected Tenant Retention (SF)
49%
- 51%
49%
- 51%
49%
- 51%
Same Store NOI Increase
• GAAP
0.0%
- 2.0%
0.0%
- 2.0%
0.0%
- 2.0%
• Cash
2.5%
- 4.5%
2.5%
- 4.5%
2.5%
- 4.5%
Capital as a % of lease revenue
11.0%
- 13.0%
11.0%
- 13.0%
11.0%
- 13.0%
Average Lease Term
7 years
7 years
7 years
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders per share
$(0.16)
- $(0.12)
$(0.15)
- $(0.07)
$(0.12)
- $(0.04)
Funds from Operations per share - fully diluted
$1.14
- $1.18
$1.12
- $1.20
$1.12
- $1.20
Cash Available for Distribution Payout Ratio Annualized
100% - 90%
105% - 95%
105% - 95%
Rental Rate Increase / (Decline)
Combined
Combined
Combined
• GAAP
11.0%
- 13.0%
11.0%
- 13.0%
11.0%
- 13.0%
• Cash
4.0%
- 6.0%
4.0%
- 6.0%
4.0%
- 6.0%
Year-end SS Occupancy
90-91%
90-91%
90-91%
Year-end Core Occupancy
90-91%
90-91%
90-91%
Year-end Core Leased
91-92%
91-92%
91-92%
-Issued $245.0 MM secured term
-Issued $245.0 MM secured term
-Issued $245.0 MM secured term
loan
loan
Financing/Liability Management
-Issued $70 MM unsecured term
-Issued $70 MM unsecured term
loan
loan
loan
- Execute construction loan at 155
- Execute construction loan at 155
- Execute construction loan at 155
King of Prussia Road ($48.0MM)
King of Prussia Road ($48.0MM)
King of Prussia Road ($48.0MM)
Equity Issuance/Share Repurchase Program
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
Dispositions (excluding land)
$100.0 - $125.0 MM
$100.0 - $125.0 MM
$100.0 - $125.0 MM
Acquisitions (excluding land)
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
Development/Redevelopment Starts
No starts
No starts
No starts
General & Administrative Expenses
$34.0 - $35.0 MM
$34.0 - $35.0 MM
$34.0 - $35.0 MM
Interest Expense, Net
$103.0 - $107.0 MM
$103.0 - $107.0 MM
$103.0 - $107.0 MM
Net Gain on the Sale of Undepreciated Real Estate
$2.0 - $4.0 MM
$2.0 - $4.0 MM
$2.0 - $4.0 MM
Net Debt to EBITDA - Combined
7.0 - 7.3x
7.0 - 7.3x
7.0 - 7.3x
Net Debt to EBITDA - Core (1)
6.2 - 6.5x
6.2 - 6.5x
6.2 - 6.5x
(1) Excludes the net debt and related EBITDA from our unconsolidated joint ventures and our active development/redevelopment projects.
