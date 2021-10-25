Brandywine Realty Trust : 3rd Quarter 2021 Supplemental

Above: 3151 Market Street rendering (dedicated life science building), Schuylkill Yards, Philadelphia, PA
Cover (from L to R): 3025 JFK, Schuylkill Yards, Philadelphia, PA; 405 Colorado Street, Austin, Texas; Bulletin Building & Drexel Square, Philadelphia, PA
Table of Contents
Page
Executive Summary
1
2021 Business Plan Trend Line
3
Development Activity
7
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
12
Land Inventory
13
Property Activity
14
Net Operating Income Composition
15
Regional Property Overview
16
Leasing Activity
17
Lease Expiration Analysis
19
Top Twenty Tenants
21
Portfolio Tenant Mix
22
Income Statements
23
Same Store Net Operating Income Comparison
24
EBITDA and EBITDA Coverage Ratios
26
Funds from Operations and Cash Available for Distribution
27
Balance Sheets and Related Information
29
Debt Schedules
32
Unconsolidated Real Estate Ventures
36
Analyst and Company Information
39
Disclaimers and Other Information
40
Q3 2021 Executive Summary (unaudited in millions, except square footage and acreage)
BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST | Page 1
Cira Centre| 730,000 SF | Philadelphia, PA
Transaction Highlights
Dispositions
On July 6, 2021, we completed the sale of two land parcels at 2100 & 2200 Lenox Drive in Lawrenceville, New Jersey for a gross sales price of $8.9 million. We received net cash proceeds of $8.3 million and recorded a gain on sale of $0.8 million during the third quarter of 2021.
On September 8, 2021, we completed the sale of a land parcel at 1100 Lenox Drive in Lawrenceville, New Jersey for a gross sales price of $2.6 million. We received net cash proceeds of $2.4 million and recorded a gain on sale of $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2021.
Joint Venture Financing
On July 23, 2021, in connection with our development project at 3025 JFK Boulevard, also known as Schuylkill Yards West, we closed on a $186.7 million construction loan. The construction loan represents approximately 65% of total project costs and initially bears interest at 3.75% per annum and matures in July 2025.
Structured Financing Activity
On September 3, 2021, our $50.0 million preferred equity investment in two office properties in Austin, Texas was redeemed prior to maturity. As a result of the early redemption, we recognized an incremental $2.8 million of investment income during the third quarter related to receiving our accelerated minimum return and exit fees paid in cash on the redemption date.
Rent Collections and Tenant Rent Relief
3025 JFK Construction | 570,000 SF | Philadelphia, PA
Rent Collections (as of 10/22/21):
Office
Overall
Q2 2020
99.8%
99.3%
Q3 2020
99.7%
99.5%
Q4 2020
99.2%
99.0%
Q1 2021
99.9%
99.7%
Q2 2021
99.8%
99.3%
Q3 2021
99.6%
99.5%
Tenant Rent Relief Highlights
$4.8 million of rent relief provided to 65 tenants approximating 866K SF. $1.0 million of the deferred rent is in the form of free rent related to tenant lease extensions.
Net deferrals to date included in cash NOI totaled $3.8 million, of which $2.6 million has already been repaid.
Note: Definitions for commonly used terms in this Supplemental Information Package are on pages 40 and 41 'Disclaimers and Other Information.'
Q3 2021 Executive Summary (unaudited in thousands, except per share data and square footage)
BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST |Page 2
Leasing Highlights
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Quarter end occupancy
90.3%
90.5%
Leased as of October 22, 2021 / July 20, 2021
92.7%
92.5%
New leases executed in quarter (sq ft)
388,271
245,178
Leases renewals executed in quarter (sq ft)
75,326
189,359
Total leases executed in quarter (sq ft)
463,597
434,537
New leases commenced (sq ft)
140,016
118,659
Expansions commenced (sq ft)
74,671
37,713
Leases renewed (sq ft)
140,091
95,853
Total lease activity (sq ft)
354,778
252,225
Average annual lease expirations through 2024
6.8%
7.1%
Forward lease commencements (sq ft):
Q4 2021
212,002
1H 2022
69,579
2H 2022
28,671
Total square feet of forward lease commencements:
310,252
Key Operating Metrics
Q3 2021
YTD 2021
10/22/21
Business Plan
Same Store NOI Growth
GAAP
2.0%
0.5%
0.0% - 2.0%
Cash
5.5%
1.9%
3.0% - 5.0%
Rental Rate Mark to Market (a)
New Leases/expansions
GAAP
15.3%
24.6%
Cash
10.4%
14.9%
Renewals
GAAP
15.7%
13.1%
Cash
13.1%
9.6%
Combined
GAAP
15.5%
17.6%
14.0% - 16.0%
Cash
12.0%
11.7%
8.0% - 10.0%
Average Lease Term (yrs)
6.5
6.8
7.0
Leasing Capital as a % of Lease Revenue
7.6%
11.2%
10.0% - 12.0%
Tenant Retention
57%
55%
51-53%
(a) Calculations based on revenue maintaining leasing activity. See definition on page 41.
The Bulletin Building | Philadelphia, PA
Financial Highlights
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
YTD 2021
Net income (loss) to common shareholders
$876
($261)
$7,390
Per diluted share
$0.01
($0.00)
$0.04
Common share distributions paid
$0.19
$0.19
$0.57
Funds From Operations (FFO)
$61,061
$55,911
$177,190
Per diluted share
$0.35
$0.32
$1.02
FFO - excl. capital market, transactional items and other
$57,338
$55,911
$171,474
Per diluted share
$0.33
$0.32
$0.99
FFO payout ratio - excl. capital market, trans. items and other
57.6%
59.4%
57.6%
Cash Available for Distribution (CAD)
$49,560
$34,631
$130,624
CAD payout ratio (Distributions paid / CAD)
66.0%
94.6%
75.2%
Balance Sheet Highlights
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Net debt to total gross assets
37.6%
38.6%
37.9%
Ratio of net debt to annualized quarterly EBITDA
6.5
6.9
6.5
Cash on hand
$42,484
$47,730
$45,717
Business Plan Trend Line (unaudited)
BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST |Page 3
2021 Business Plan as of
Business Plan Component
10/22/2021
7/20/2021
4/19/2021
Original
Speculative Revenue
$21.0 MM
$20.0 - $21.0 MM
$18.0 - $22.0 MM
$18.0 - $22.0 MM
Executed
$20.9 MM
$20.1 MM
$18.1 MM
$14.7 MM
Projected Tenant Retention (SF)
51-53%
51-53%
51-53%
51-53%
Same Store NOI Increase
• GAAP
0.0%
- 2.0%
0.0%
- 2.0%
0.0%
- 2.0%
0.0%
- 2.0%
• Cash
3.0%
- 5.0%
3.0%
- 5.0%
3.0%
- 5.0%
3.0%
- 5.0%
Capital as a % of lease revenue
10.0%
- 12.0%
10.0%
- 12.0%
10.0%
- 12.0%
10.0%
- 12.0%
Average Lease Term
7.0 years
7.0 years
7.0 years
7.0 years
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
$0.20
- $0.24
$0.25
- $0.31
$0.28
- $0.36
$0.32
- $0.42
Funds from Operations
$1.35
- $1.39
$1.34
- $1.40
$1.33
- $1.41
$1.32
- $1.42
Cash Available for Distribution Payout Ratio Annualized
81%
- 75%
81%
- 75%
81%
- 75%
81%
- 75%
Rental Rate Increase / (Decline)
Combined
Combined
Combined
Combined
• GAAP
14.0%
- 16.0%
14.0%
- 16.0%
14.0%
- 16.0%
14.0%
- 16.0%
• Cash
8.0% - 10.0%
8.0% - 10.0%
8.0% - 10.0%
8.0% - 10.0%
Year-end SS Occupancy
91-93%
91-93%
91-93%
91-93%
Year-end Core Occupancy
91-93%
91-93%
91-93%
91-93%
Year-end Core Leased
92-94%
92-94%
92-94%
92-94%
Financing/Liability Management
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
Equity Issuance/Share Repurchase Program
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
Dispositions (excluding land and joint venture formation)
$27.0 MM (Allstate DC JV)
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
Acquisitions (excluding land)
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
Development Start
2 starts; 1 start at 3025 JFK (1)
2 starts; 1 start at 3025 JFK (1)
2 starts; 1 start at 3025 JFK (1)
2 starts
Structured Finance Investments
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
None Incorporated
Net Debt to EBITDA
6.3 - 6.5x
6.3 - 6.5x
6.3 - 6.5x
6.3 - 6.5x
(1) Represents the development start within our joint venture at 3025 JFK Boulevard at Schuylkill Yards in Philadelphia, PA.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Brandywine Realty Trust published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 20:45:19 UTC.