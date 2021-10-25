Log in
    BDN   US1053682035

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

(BDN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brandywine Realty Trust : 3rd Quarter 2021 Supplemental

10/25/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
Above: 3151 Market Street rendering (dedicated life science building), Schuylkill Yards, Philadelphia, PA

Cover (from L to R): 3025 JFK, Schuylkill Yards, Philadelphia, PA; 405 Colorado Street, Austin, Texas; Bulletin Building & Drexel Square, Philadelphia, PA

Table of Contents

Page

Executive Summary

1

2021 Business Plan Trend Line

3

Development Activity

7

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

12

Land Inventory

13

Property Activity

14

Net Operating Income Composition

15

Regional Property Overview

16

Leasing Activity

17

Lease Expiration Analysis

19

Top Twenty Tenants

21

Portfolio Tenant Mix

22

Income Statements

23

Same Store Net Operating Income Comparison

24

EBITDA and EBITDA Coverage Ratios

26

Funds from Operations and Cash Available for Distribution

27

Balance Sheets and Related Information

29

Debt Schedules

32

Unconsolidated Real Estate Ventures

36

Analyst and Company Information

39

Disclaimers and Other Information

40

Q3 2021 Executive Summary (unaudited in millions, except square footage and acreage)

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST | Page 1

Cira Centre| 730,000 SF | Philadelphia, PA

Transaction Highlights

Dispositions

  • On July 6, 2021, we completed the sale of two land parcels at 2100 & 2200 Lenox Drive in Lawrenceville, New Jersey for a gross sales price of $8.9 million. We received net cash proceeds of $8.3 million and recorded a gain on sale of $0.8 million during the third quarter of 2021.
  • On September 8, 2021, we completed the sale of a land parcel at 1100 Lenox Drive in Lawrenceville, New Jersey for a gross sales price of $2.6 million. We received net cash proceeds of $2.4 million and recorded a gain on sale of $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2021.

Joint Venture Financing

  • On July 23, 2021, in connection with our development project at 3025 JFK Boulevard, also known as Schuylkill Yards West, we closed on a $186.7 million construction loan. The construction loan represents approximately 65% of total project costs and initially bears interest at 3.75% per annum and matures in July 2025.

Structured Financing Activity

  • On September 3, 2021, our $50.0 million preferred equity investment in two office properties in Austin, Texas was redeemed prior to maturity. As a result of the early redemption, we recognized an incremental $2.8 million of investment income during the third quarter related to receiving our accelerated minimum return and exit fees paid in cash on the redemption date.

Rent Collections and Tenant Rent Relief

3025 JFK Construction | 570,000 SF | Philadelphia, PA

Rent Collections (as of 10/22/21):

Office

Overall

Q2 2020

99.8%

99.3%

Q3 2020

99.7%

99.5%

Q4 2020

99.2%

99.0%

Q1 2021

99.9%

99.7%

Q2 2021

99.8%

99.3%

Q3 2021

99.6%

99.5%

Tenant Rent Relief Highlights

  • $4.8 million of rent relief provided to 65 tenants approximating 866K SF. $1.0 million of the deferred rent is in the form of free rent related to tenant lease extensions.
  • Net deferrals to date included in cash NOI totaled $3.8 million, of which $2.6 million has already been repaid.

Note: Definitions for commonly used terms in this Supplemental Information Package are on pages 40 and 41 'Disclaimers and Other Information.'

Q3 2021 Executive Summary (unaudited in thousands, except per share data and square footage)

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST | Page 2

Leasing Highlights

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Quarter end occupancy

90.3%

90.5%

Leased as of October 22, 2021 / July 20, 2021

92.7%

92.5%

New leases executed in quarter (sq ft)

388,271

245,178

Leases renewals executed in quarter (sq ft)

75,326

189,359

Total leases executed in quarter (sq ft)

463,597

434,537

New leases commenced (sq ft)

140,016

118,659

Expansions commenced (sq ft)

74,671

37,713

Leases renewed (sq ft)

140,091

95,853

Total lease activity (sq ft)

354,778

252,225

Average annual lease expirations through 2024

6.8%

7.1%

Forward lease commencements (sq ft):

Q4 2021

212,002

1H 2022

69,579

2H 2022

28,671

Total square feet of forward lease commencements:

310,252

Key Operating Metrics

Q3 2021

YTD 2021

10/22/21

Business Plan

Same Store NOI Growth

GAAP

2.0%

0.5%

0.0% - 2.0%

Cash

5.5%

1.9%

3.0% - 5.0%

Rental Rate Mark to Market (a)

New Leases/expansions

GAAP

15.3%

24.6%

Cash

10.4%

14.9%

Renewals

GAAP

15.7%

13.1%

Cash

13.1%

9.6%

Combined

GAAP

15.5%

17.6%

14.0% - 16.0%

Cash

12.0%

11.7%

8.0% - 10.0%

Average Lease Term (yrs)

6.5

6.8

7.0

Leasing Capital as a % of Lease Revenue

7.6%

11.2%

10.0% - 12.0%

Tenant Retention

57%

55%

51-53%

(a) Calculations based on revenue maintaining leasing activity. See definition on page 41.

The Bulletin Building | Philadelphia, PA

Financial Highlights

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

YTD 2021

Net income (loss) to common shareholders

$876

($261)

$7,390

Per diluted share

$0.01

($0.00)

$0.04

Common share distributions paid

$0.19

$0.19

$0.57

Funds From Operations (FFO)

$61,061

$55,911

$177,190

Per diluted share

$0.35

$0.32

$1.02

FFO - excl. capital market, transactional items and other

$57,338

$55,911

$171,474

Per diluted share

$0.33

$0.32

$0.99

FFO payout ratio - excl. capital market, trans. items and other

57.6%

59.4%

57.6%

Cash Available for Distribution (CAD)

$49,560

$34,631

$130,624

CAD payout ratio (Distributions paid / CAD)

66.0%

94.6%

75.2%

Balance Sheet Highlights

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Net debt to total gross assets

37.6%

38.6%

37.9%

Ratio of net debt to annualized quarterly EBITDA

6.5

6.9

6.5

Cash on hand

$42,484

$47,730

$45,717

Business Plan Trend Line (unaudited)

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST | Page 3

2021 Business Plan as of

Business Plan Component

10/22/2021

7/20/2021

4/19/2021

Original

Speculative Revenue

$21.0 MM

$20.0 - $21.0 MM

$18.0 - $22.0 MM

$18.0 - $22.0 MM

Executed

$20.9 MM

$20.1 MM

$18.1 MM

$14.7 MM

Projected Tenant Retention (SF)

51-53%

51-53%

51-53%

51-53%

Same Store NOI Increase

• GAAP

0.0%

- 2.0%

0.0%

- 2.0%

0.0%

- 2.0%

0.0%

- 2.0%

• Cash

3.0%

- 5.0%

3.0%

- 5.0%

3.0%

- 5.0%

3.0%

- 5.0%

Capital as a % of lease revenue

10.0%

- 12.0%

10.0%

- 12.0%

10.0%

- 12.0%

10.0%

- 12.0%

Average Lease Term

7.0 years

7.0 years

7.0 years

7.0 years

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$0.20

- $0.24

$0.25

- $0.31

$0.28

- $0.36

$0.32

- $0.42

Funds from Operations

$1.35

- $1.39

$1.34

- $1.40

$1.33

- $1.41

$1.32

- $1.42

Cash Available for Distribution Payout Ratio Annualized

81%

- 75%

81%

- 75%

81%

- 75%

81%

- 75%

Rental Rate Increase / (Decline)

Combined

Combined

Combined

Combined

• GAAP

14.0%

- 16.0%

14.0%

- 16.0%

14.0%

- 16.0%

14.0%

- 16.0%

• Cash

8.0% - 10.0%

8.0% - 10.0%

8.0% - 10.0%

8.0% - 10.0%

Year-end SS Occupancy

91-93%

91-93%

91-93%

91-93%

Year-end Core Occupancy

91-93%

91-93%

91-93%

91-93%

Year-end Core Leased

92-94%

92-94%

92-94%

92-94%

Financing/Liability Management

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

Equity Issuance/Share Repurchase Program

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

Dispositions (excluding land and joint venture formation)

$27.0 MM (Allstate DC JV)

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

Acquisitions (excluding land)

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

Development Start

2 starts; 1 start at 3025 JFK (1)

2 starts; 1 start at 3025 JFK (1)

2 starts; 1 start at 3025 JFK (1)

2 starts

Structured Finance Investments

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

None Incorporated

Net Debt to EBITDA

6.3 - 6.5x

6.3 - 6.5x

6.3 - 6.5x

6.3 - 6.5x

(1) Represents the development start within our joint venture at 3025 JFK Boulevard at Schuylkill Yards in Philadelphia, PA.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brandywine Realty Trust published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 20:45:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
