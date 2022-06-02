Brandywine Realty Trust : First Quarter 2022 Investor Update

Austin's Second Downtown…

AUSTIN, TX

Project Overview

" Uptown ATX is a mixed-use, 66 acre transit-oriented community with an extraordinary existing amenity base at the nearby Domain. The campus is home to IBM in approximately 641,000 square feet. Once redeveloped, the project will include office, multi-family, hotels, retail and a new CapMetro light rail station.

" Uptown ATX sits at the population

Block Acenter of Greater Austin, and near the crossroads of three major highways. The area is served by multi-modal transportation options including CapMetro light rail and bus lines.

" The project will offer over 11 acres of park space, and access to more than 23 miles of existing and planned jogging trails and bike routes.

" We have all required government and third party approvals for campus-wide redevelopment which includes our master plan and related zoning.

Block A Project Status

A mixed-use development featuring a 14-story office tower comprised of one level of below-grade parking, lobby and retail level, 6 above- grade parking garage levels, and 8 office levels totaling 347,838 rentable square feet.

The Residential is made up of 259 units within a 13-story concrete tower and 82 units in a 5-story structure wrapping the parking structure.

13-story concrete tower and 82 units in a 5-story structure wrapping the parking structure. A showcase amenity deck serving both the office and multi-family components of the project includes a pool, fitness center, outdoor TV's and gathering spaces.