Brandywine Realty Trust : First Quarter 2022 Investor Update
Our Business Plan
Key Constructs
Grow earnings
Grow cash flow
Continual balance sheet management
Our Core Markets
Greater Philadelphia, PA (74%of NOI)
#1 growth rate of highly educated population among 25 largest metros since 2008
#1 in NIH grant funding for cell and gene therapy
$5.5 Billion in total NIH Grant Funding over last 5 years
Philadelphia region saw $8.1 Billion in venture capital deals during 2021, triple 2019 levels. $1 Billion went to cell and gene therapy companies
Growing Life Sciences sector represents 800+ companies and 50,000 employees in the region
Operational Excellence
Stable platform supports growth strategy with lower forward rollover risk
Steady & improving markets with top quality product
Proactive portfolio management
Growth Strategy
Capital recycling
Strong forward development pipeline
Balance Sheet Management
Ongoing improvement to all coverage ratios
Maximize liquidity
Protection against rising rates
Austin, TX (20% of NOI)
#1 Fastest Growing Metro (US Census Bureau)
#1 Best Place to Start Business (Inc.)
#1 Best Performing Job Market of top 50 Metros (2020-2022) (US Bureau of Labor Statistics)
#2 Hottest City for Commercial RE (Forbes)
#4 City to Watch for 2022 (ULI Emerging Trends)
Replaced all pandemic related job losses and added 80,200 more jobs
Tesla has begun cyber truck and model 3 production; will ultimately employ 10,000 workers
Samsung selected Taylor, TX for new $17B semiconductor plant; will increase employee base in Central Texas to 5,000
Austin Economic Development reported that 2021 was another record year of corporate relocations and expansions including 26,000 new jobs; 307 hot/active prospect companies looking to move to or expand in Austin
High Quality
Land Inventory
Land bank that can deliver 14M potential FAR with very low basis affording great flexibility
Target land holdings, including ground leases, at 3-4% of total assets (currently 3.1%)
Deploy land holdings into mixed-use development projects to maximize value
Use sale, re-zoning or co-investment vehicles to monetize value on existing non-core land base
Austin's Second Downtown…
AUSTIN, TX
Project Overview
" Uptown ATX is a mixed-use, 66 acre transit-oriented community with an extraordinary existing amenity base at the nearby Domain. The campus is home to IBM in approximately 641,000 square feet. Once redeveloped, the project will include office, multi-family, hotels, retail and a new CapMetro light rail station.
" Uptown ATX sits at the population
Block Acenter of Greater Austin, and near the crossroads of three major highways. The area is served by multi-modal transportation options including CapMetro light rail and bus lines.
" The project will offer over 11 acres of park space, and access to more than 23 miles of existing and planned jogging trails and bike routes.
" We have all required government and third party approvals for campus-wide redevelopment which includes our master plan and related zoning.
Block A Project Status
A mixed-use development featuring a 14-story office tower comprised of one level of below-grade parking, lobby and retail level, 6 above- grade parking garage levels, and 8 office levels totaling 347,838 rentable square feet.
The Residential is made up of 259 units within a 13-story concrete tower and 82 units in a 5-story structure wrapping the parking structure.
A showcase amenity deck serving both the office and multi-family components of the project includes a pool, fitness center, outdoor TV's and gathering spaces.
Project Schedule
Financial Highlights
"
Joint Venture Formation:
Q4 2021
"
Total Development Costs - Office:
$188mm
"
Construction Commencement:
Q4 2021
"
Total Development Cost - Residential:
$140mm
"
Target Completion - Office:
Q3 2023
"
Construction Loan:
65%
"
Target Completion - Residential:
Q3 2024
"
Project Stabilized Cash Yield - Office:
7.2%
"
Project Stabilization - Office:
Q3 2024
"
Project Stabilized Cash Yield - Residential:
5.4%
"
Project Stabilization - Residential:
Q2 2025
"
Joint Venture Structure: Preferred equity with Canyon Real Estate
Based on our current development plan, we can develop 2.0 million square feet and 1,250 multi-family units with the existing buildings remaining in place.
Accelerating Life Science…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Overview
PLANNED & IN-
700K SF
250K SF
PROCESS LAB
OF OFFICE
OF HOTEL SPACE
DEVELOPMENTS
We are the master developer of Schuylkill Yards, a multi-phase development of residential, life science, research and academic facilities, office, retail and hospitality space.
With extensions, we control the project through 2053 with no requirement to acquire the leasehold parcels until commencement of construction.
Adjacent to the nation's 3rd busiest rail station, the project will be one of the most transit-rich developments in the country.
Entire project is located within an opportunity zone which provides federal tax incentives. Certain phases of project can also receive state and local tax incentives.
Costs of future developments will be funded through a combination of existing liquidity, equity and debt capital raised through one or more joint venture formations.
Project Status
1.3M SF
6.5 ACRES
" We have acquired the leasehold interests in two
BRANDYWINE
parcels of land to develop two mixed-use
OF GREENSPACE
COMPLETED
OF RESIDENTIAL
buildings, aggregating approximately 1.3 million
PROJECTS
65K SF
2.8M SF
square feet for $35 per FAR, or $45M.
14 ACRES
" We have entered into partnership with global
OF LIFE SCIENCE &
OF RETAIL SPACE
INNOVATION SPACE
institutional investor to develop the first parcel
3025 JFK (West Tower). This project has
commenced construction and will deliver the
OUR UNIVERSITY CITY LIFE SCIENCE OPPORTUNITIES
following:
" Our 50,000 square foot life
" University City is located in the 5th
o 200,000 SF life science/office space
o
326 apartment units
science incubator, B.Labs,
largest cluster of laboratories in the
o
Ground floor retail & below grade parking
successfully opened in January
country with over $5.5 Billion in NIH
2022 and is currently 97%
funding secured over the last 5 years.
leased. B.Labs is located directly
adjacent to Schuylkill Yards in
University City.
CUMULATIVE %
BUILDING
LOCATION
STATUS
LAB (SF)
of PORTFOLIO
Bulletin Building
University City
100% Occupied
183,208
1.3%
3000 Market
University City
100% Occupied 4Q21
90,556
2.0%
Cira Centre
University City
Partial office conversion to incubator, 97% occupied
50,000
2.4%
250 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA
CIP - Completion 2Q22
168,294
3.6%
•
Location: Cira Centre
3025 JFK (SYW)
University City
CIP - Completion 3Q23
100,000
4.3%(A)
• Size (SF): 50,000 SF
3151 Market
University City
Planned Development: 1H22 Commencement
424,000
7.3%(A)
•
Capacity: 240 Benches
• Commence Operations: January 1, 2022
Incremental SY Capacity
University City
Life Science Planned Development
2,152,722
20.5%(A)
•
Leased:97%
TOTAL
3,168,780
20.5%(A)
•
Manager: PA Biotech
Expanded portfolio
Value Creation Through Development
evo at Cira South | Philadelphia, PA
Monetized our ownership interest in our student housing JV.
Sold our 50% interest for $198M.
Generated $43M net cash proceeds and achieved 23% IRR.
3000 Market St. | Philadelphia, PA
Recycled office holding and converted into 91K SF life science
$35M project cost at 9.6% cash yield
Projected terminal value of $61M at 5.5% cap rate
1919 Market St. | Philadelphia, PA
Recycled land position purchased at auction and converted into residentialJV.
$142M project cost at 7.0% cash yield.
Projected terminal value of $200M at 5.0% cap rate.
Achieves an implied 23.5% IRR.
405 Colorado | Austin, TX
Ground up development of 206K SF office building with 520 space parking garage
$122M project cost at 8.0% cash yield
Projected terminal value of $177M at 5.5% cap rate
3025 JFK | Philadelphia, PA
Recycled office land holding and converted into residential JV with Toll Brothers.
Sold our 50% interest for $100M ($253K per unit).
Generated $27M net cash proceeds and achieved 19% IRR.
250 King of Prussia | Radnor, PA
Recycled office/land holding and converted into 168K SF life science
$83M project cost at 8.0% cash yield
Projected terminal value of $110M at 6.0% cap rate
