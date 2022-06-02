Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brandywine Realty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDN   US1053682035

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

(BDN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
11.05 USD   +0.55%
05:52pBRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : First Quarter 2022 Investor Update
PU
05/24Brandywine Realty Trust Commences 2340 Dulles Corner Blvd Redevelopment
AQ
05/19BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brandywine Realty Trust : First Quarter 2022 Investor Update

06/02/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our Business Plan

Key Constructs

Grow earnings

Grow cash flow

Continual balance sheet management

Our Core Markets

Greater Philadelphia, PA (74% of NOI)

  • #1 growth rate of highly educated population among 25 largest metros since 2008
  • #1 in NIH grant funding for cell and gene therapy
  • $5.5 Billion in total NIH Grant Funding over last 5 years
  • Philadelphia region saw $8.1 Billion in venture capital deals during 2021, triple 2019 levels. $1 Billion went to cell and gene therapy companies
  • Growing Life Sciences sector represents 800+ companies and 50,000 employees in the region

Operational Excellence

  • Stable platform supports growth strategy with lower forward rollover risk
  • Steady & improving markets with top quality product
  • Proactive portfolio management

Growth Strategy

  • Capital recycling
  • Strong forward development pipeline

Balance Sheet Management

  • Ongoing improvement to all coverage ratios
  • Maximize liquidity
  • Protection against rising rates

Austin, TX (20% of NOI)

  • #1 Fastest Growing Metro (US Census Bureau)
  • #1 Best Place to Start Business (Inc.)
  • #1 Best Performing Job Market of top 50 Metros (2020-2022) (US Bureau of Labor Statistics)
  • #2 Hottest City for Commercial RE (Forbes)
  • #4 City to Watch for 2022 (ULI Emerging Trends)
  • Replaced all pandemic related job losses and added 80,200 more jobs
  • Tesla has begun cyber truck and model 3 production; will ultimately employ 10,000 workers
  • Samsung selected Taylor, TX for new $17B semiconductor plant; will increase employee base in Central Texas to 5,000
  • Austin Economic Development reported that 2021 was another record year of corporate relocations and expansions including 26,000 new jobs; 307 hot/active prospect companies looking to move to or expand in Austin

High Quality

Land Inventory

  • Land bank that can deliver 14M potential FAR with very low basis affording great flexibility
  • Target land holdings, including ground leases, at 3-4% of total assets (currently 3.1%)
  • Deploy land holdings into mixed-use development projects to maximize value
  • Use sale, re-zoning or co-investment vehicles to monetize value on existing non-core land base

www.brandywinerealty.com

2929 ARCH STREET, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19104 | 610.325.5600

Austin's Second Downtown…

AUSTIN, TX

Project Overview

" Uptown ATX is a mixed-use, 66 acre transit-oriented community with an extraordinary existing amenity base at the nearby Domain. The campus is home to IBM in approximately 641,000 square feet. Once redeveloped, the project will include office, multi-family, hotels, retail and a new CapMetro light rail station.

" Uptown ATX sits at the population

Block Acenter of Greater Austin, and near the crossroads of three major highways. The area is served by multi-modal transportation options including CapMetro light rail and bus lines.

" The project will offer over 11 acres of park space, and access to more than 23 miles of existing and planned jogging trails and bike routes.

" We have all required government and third party approvals for campus-wide redevelopment which includes our master plan and related zoning.

Block A Project Status

  • A mixed-use development featuring a 14-story office tower comprised of one level of below-grade parking, lobby and retail level, 6 above- grade parking garage levels, and 8 office levels totaling 347,838 rentable square feet.
  • The Residential is made up of 259 units within a 13-story concrete tower and 82 units in a 5-story structure wrapping the parking structure.
  • A showcase amenity deck serving both the office and multi-family components of the project includes a pool, fitness center, outdoor TV's and gathering spaces.

Project Schedule

Financial Highlights

"

Joint Venture Formation:

Q4 2021

"

Total Development Costs - Office:

$188mm

"

Construction Commencement:

Q4 2021

"

Total Development Cost - Residential:

$140mm

"

Target Completion - Office:

Q3 2023

"

Construction Loan:

65%

"

Target Completion - Residential:

Q3 2024

"

Project Stabilized Cash Yield - Office:

7.2%

"

Project Stabilization - Office:

Q3 2024

"

Project Stabilized Cash Yield - Residential:

5.4%

"

Project Stabilization - Residential:

Q2 2025

"

Joint Venture Structure: Preferred equity with Canyon Real Estate

Based on our current development plan, we can develop 2.0 million square feet and 1,250 multi-family units with the existing buildings remaining in place.

Accelerating Life Science

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Overview

PLANNED & IN-

700K SF

250K SF

PROCESS LAB

OF OFFICE

OF HOTEL SPACE

DEVELOPMENTS

  • We are the master developer of Schuylkill Yards, a multi-phase development of residential, life science, research and academic facilities, office, retail and hospitality space.
  • With extensions, we control the project through 2053 with no requirement to acquire the leasehold parcels until commencement of construction.
  • Adjacent to the nation's 3rd busiest rail station, the project will be one of the most transit-rich developments in the country.
  • Entire project is located within an opportunity zone which provides federal tax incentives. Certain phases of project can also receive state and local tax incentives.
  • Costs of future developments will be funded through a combination of existing liquidity, equity and debt capital raised through one or more joint venture formations.

Project Status

1.3M SF

6.5 ACRES

" We have acquired the leasehold interests in two

BRANDYWINE

parcels of land to develop two mixed-use

OF GREENSPACE

COMPLETED

OF RESIDENTIAL

buildings, aggregating approximately 1.3 million

PROJECTS

65K SF

2.8M SF

square feet for $35 per FAR, or $45M.

14 ACRES

" We have entered into partnership with global

OF LIFE SCIENCE &

OF RETAIL SPACE

INNOVATION SPACE

institutional investor to develop the first parcel

3025 JFK (West Tower). This project has

commenced construction and will deliver the

OUR UNIVERSITY CITY LIFE SCIENCE OPPORTUNITIES

following:

" Our 50,000 square foot life

" University City is located in the 5th

o 200,000 SF life science/office space

o

326 apartment units

science incubator, B.Labs,

largest cluster of laboratories in the

o

Ground floor retail & below grade parking

successfully opened in January

country with over $5.5 Billion in NIH

2022 and is currently 97%

funding secured over the last 5 years.

leased. B.Labs is located directly

adjacent to Schuylkill Yards in

University City.

CUMULATIVE %

BUILDING

LOCATION

STATUS

LAB (SF)

of PORTFOLIO

Bulletin Building

University City

100% Occupied

183,208

1.3%

3000 Market

University City

100% Occupied 4Q21

90,556

2.0%

Cira Centre

University City

Partial office conversion to incubator, 97% occupied

50,000

2.4%

250 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA

CIP - Completion 2Q22

168,294

3.6%

Location: Cira Centre

3025 JFK (SYW)

University City

CIP - Completion 3Q23

100,000

4.3%(A)

Size (SF): 50,000 SF

3151 Market

University City

Planned Development: 1H22 Commencement

424,000

7.3%(A)

Capacity: 240 Benches

Commence Operations: January 1, 2022

Incremental SY Capacity

University City

Life Science Planned Development

2,152,722

20.5%(A)

Leased: 97%

TOTAL

3,168,780

20.5%(A)

Manager: PA Biotech

  1. Expanded portfolio

Value Creation Through Development

evo at Cira South | Philadelphia, PA

  • Monetized our ownership interest in our student housing JV.
  • Sold our 50% interest for $198M.
  • Generated $43M net cash proceeds and achieved 23% IRR.

3000 Market St. | Philadelphia, PA

  • Recycled office holding and converted into 91K SF life science
  • $35M project cost at 9.6% cash yield
  • Projected terminal value of $61M at 5.5% cap rate

1919 Market St. | Philadelphia, PA

  • Recycled land position purchased at auction and converted into residentialJV.
  • $142M project cost at 7.0% cash yield.
  • Projected terminal value of $200M at 5.0% cap rate.
  • Achieves an implied 23.5% IRR.

405 Colorado | Austin, TX

  • Ground up development of 206K SF office building with 520 space parking garage
  • $122M project cost at 8.0% cash yield
  • Projected terminal value of $177M at 5.5% cap rate

3025 JFK | Philadelphia, PA

  • Recycled office land holding and converted into residential JV with Toll Brothers.
  • Sold our 50% interest for $100M ($253K per unit).
  • Generated $27M net cash proceeds and achieved 19% IRR.

250 King of Prussia | Radnor, PA

  • Recycled office/land holding and converted into 168K SF life science
  • $83M project cost at 8.0% cash yield
  • Projected terminal value of $110M at 6.0% cap rate

2013

Greater Phila/Austin

59%

Active Portfolio

WHOLLY-

MetDC/Other

41%

OWNED

Management

NOI %

Other

PHL CBD

Drive

18%

11%

Austin

PHL U City

1%

Flow

16%

MetDC

PASubs

23%

PASubs

29%

31%

2022

Greater Phila/Austin

94%

WHOLLY-

MetDC/Other

6%

OWNED

NOI %

Other

Other

3%

%

Austin

PHL CBD

24%

20%

MetDC

3%

PHL U City

PASubs

20%

30%

Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Highlights

View our CSR Report at brandywinerealty.com/responsibility

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brandywine Realty Trust published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 21:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
05:52pBRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : First Quarter 2022 Investor Update
PU
05/24Brandywine Realty Trust Commences 2340 Dulles Corner Blvd Redevelopment
AQ
05/19BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18Brandywine Realty Trust Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.19 a Share, Payable July 20 to S..
MT
05/18Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend, and Confirms Second Quarte..
AQ
05/18Brandywine Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on July 20, 2022
CI
04/27BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
04/21Sweden's Skanska Buys $30 Million DC Site from Brandywine Realty Trust
MT
04/21TRANSCRIPT : Brandywine Realty Trust, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 21, 2022
CI
04/21BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Announces First Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 503 M - -
Net income 2022 19,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 78,7x
Yield 2022 6,92%
Capitalization 1 884 M 1 884 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,27x
EV / Sales 2023 7,93x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Brandywine Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,99 $
Average target price 13,60 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard H. Sweeney President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Thomas E. Wirth Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Joyce Non-Executive Chairman-Trustees Board
Jim Kurek Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
George D. Johnstone Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST-16.92%1 884
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-6.09%16 952
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION6.12%9 307
DEXUS-5.04%8 144
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-9.81%6 996
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.07%6 886