Brandywine Realty Trust : First Quarter 2023 Investor Update

Opportunity Austin reported that 2022 was another strong year of corporate relocations and expansions including 14K new jobs, 298 hot/active prospect companies looking to move to or expand in Austin, 22% of which are office requirements

Samsung selected Taylor, TX for new $17B semiconductor plant; will increase employee base in Central Texas to 5,000

Apple expanding again by adding 415K SF to their new campus on Parmer Lane

#4 City to Watch for 2023 (ULI Emerging Trends)

#2 Best Performing Job Market of top 50 Metros

#1 Best Place to Start Business (Inc.)

32,000 degrees conferred in 2022, over 50% in STEM and health fields

5th top Life Science cluster in the US (JLL, Life Science Outlook 2022)

Growing Life Sciences sector represents 800+ companies and 48,000 employees in the region

Philadelphia metro area saw $1.9 Billion in life science venture capital deals in 2021 and $1.7 Billion in 2022, its first and second years of funding ever (JLL, March 2023)

$5.8 Billion in total NIH Grant Funding over last 5 years ranking #8 in US cities

#1 growth rate of highly educated population among 25 largest metros since 2008

Land bank that can deliver 10M SF potential

Benefiting from flight to quality

AUSTIN, TX

Project Overview

" Uptown ATX will be a mixed-use,66-acretransit-oriented community. The existing buildings total 913,000 SF of which IBM occupies 65%. Once redeveloped, the project will include office, multi-family, hotels, retail and a new CapMetro light rail station.

" Uptown ATX sits at the population center of Greater Austin, and near the crossroads of three major highways. The area is

The area is served by multi-modal transportation options including CapMetro light rail and bus lines.

" The project will offer over 11 acres of park space, and access to more than 23 miles of existing and planned jogging trails and bike routes.

" We have all required government and third- party approvals for campus-wide redevelopment.

Based on our current development plan, we can develop 2.0 million square feet and 1,250 multi-family units

with the existing buildings remaining in place.

One Uptown Project Status (Block A)

A mixed-use development featuring a 14-story office tower comprised of one level of below-grade parking, lobby and retail level, 6 above- grade parking garage levels, and 8 office levels totaling 347,838 rentable square feet.

The Residential is made up of 259 units within a 13-story concrete tower and 82 units in a 5-story structure wrapping the parking structure.

13-story concrete tower and 82 units in a 5-story structure wrapping the parking structure. A showcase amenity deck serving both the office and multi-family components of the project includes a pool, fitness center, outdoor TV's and gathering spaces.