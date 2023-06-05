Brandywine Realty Trust : First Quarter 2023 Investor Update
Our Business Plan
Key Constructs
Grow net
asset value
Grow cash flow
Our Core Markets
Greater Philadelphia, PA (75%of NOI)
Operational Excellence
Stable platform supports growth strategy with lower forward rollover risk
Steady & improving markets with top quality product
Benefiting from flight to quality
Growth Strategy
Active asset recycling program
Strong forward development pipeline
Balance Sheet Management
Maximize liquidity
Wholly-owneddebt portfolio 93% fixed rate
Austin, TX (19% of NOI)
High Quality Mixed-Use Land Inventory
Land bank that can deliver 10M SF potential mixed-use FAR with very low basis
Other
9% Office
Life 22%
Science
27%
Residential
42%
#1 growth rate of highly educated population among 25 largest metros since 2008
$5.8 Billion in total NIH Grant Funding over last 5 years ranking #8 in US cities
Philadelphia metro area saw $1.9 Billion in life science venture capital deals in 2021 and $1.7 Billion in 2022, its first and second years of funding ever (JLL, March 2023)
Growing Life Sciences sector represents 800+ companies and 48,000 employees in the region
5th top Life Science cluster in the US (JLL, Life Science Outlook 2022)
32,000 degrees conferred in 2022, over 50% in STEM and health fields
#1 Fastest Growing Metro (US Census Bureau)
#1 Best Place to Start Business (Inc.)
#2 Best Performing Job Market of top 50 Metros (2/2020-11/2022) (US Bureau of Labor Statistics)
#2 Hottest City for Commercial RE (Forbes)
#4 City to Watch for 2023 (ULI Emerging Trends)
Apple expanding again by adding 415K SF to their new campus on Parmer Lane
Samsung selected Taylor, TX for new $17B semiconductor plant; will increase employee base in Central Texas to 5,000
Opportunity Austin reported that 2022 was another strong year of corporate relocations and expansions including 14K new jobs, 298 hot/active prospect companies looking to move to or expand in Austin, 22% of which are office requirements
Austin's Second Downtown…
AUSTIN, TX
Project Overview
" Uptown ATX will be a mixed-use,66-acretransit-oriented community. The existing buildings total 913,000 SF of which IBM occupies 65%. Once redeveloped, the project will include office, multi-family, hotels, retail and a new CapMetro light rail station.
" Uptown ATX sits at the population center of Greater Austin, and near the crossroads of three major highways. The area is
Block Aserved by multi-modal transportation options including CapMetro light rail and bus lines.
" The project will offer over 11 acres of park space, and access to more than 23 miles of existing and planned jogging trails and bike routes.
" We have all required government and third- party approvals for campus-wide redevelopment.
Based on our current development plan, we can develop 2.0 million square feet and 1,250 multi-family units
with the existing buildings remaining in place.
One Uptown Project Status (Block A)
A mixed-use development featuring a 14-story office tower comprised of one level of below-grade parking, lobby and retail level, 6 above- grade parking garage levels, and 8 office levels totaling 347,838 rentable square feet.
The Residential is made up of 259 units within a 13-story concrete tower and 82 units in a 5-story structure wrapping the parking structure.
A showcase amenity deck serving both the office and multi-family components of the project includes a pool, fitness center, outdoor TV's and gathering spaces.
Project Schedule
Financial Highlights
"
Joint Venture Formation:
Q4 2021
"
Total Development Costs - Office:
$192mm
"
Construction Commencement:
Q4 2021
"
Total Development Cost - Residential:
$144mm
"
Target Completion - Office:
Q3 2023
"
Construction Loans:
$207mm
"
Target Completion - Residential:
Q3 2024
"
Project Stabilized Cash Yield - Office:
7.2%
"
Project Stabilization - Office:
Q3 2024
"
Project Stabilized Cash Yield - Residential:
5.4%
"
Project Stabilization - Residential:
Q2 2025
"
Joint Venture Structure: Preferred equity with Canyon Real Estate
Accelerating Life Science…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Overview
PLANNED & IN-
1.2M SF
350K SF
PROCESS LAB
OF RESIDENTIAL
OF HOTEL SPACE
DEVELOPMENTS
BRANDYWINE
100K SF
6.5 ACRES
OF RETAIL SPACE
OF GREENSPACE
COMPLETED
PROJECTS
4.0M SF
We are the master developer of Schuylkill Yards, a multi-phase development of residential, life science, research and academic facilities, office, retail and hospitality space.
Adjacent to the nation's 3rd busiest rail station, the project will be one of the most transit-rich developments in the country.
Entire project is located within an opportunity zone which provides federal tax incentives. Certain phases of project can also receive state and local tax incentives.
Costs of future developments will be funded through a combination of existing liquidity, equity and debt capital raised through one or more joint venture formations.
Project Status
We have acquired the leasehold interests in three parcels of land with the ability to develop three mixed-use buildings, aggregating approximately 2.0 million square feet for $36 per FAR, or $73M.
14 ACRES
OF LIFE SCIENCE,
" We have entered into a partnership with global
INNOVATION AND
institutional investor to develop the first two
OFFICE SPACE
parcels 3025 JFK (West Tower) and 3151 Market.
These projects have commenced construction and
OUR UNIVERSITY CITY LIFE SCIENCE GROWTH
will deliver the following:
" Our 50,000 square foot life
" University City is located in the 5th
o 200,000 SF life science/office space
o 441,000 SF dedicated life science
science incubator, B+Labs,
largest cluster of laboratories in the
o
326 apartment units
successfully opened in January
country with over $5.5 Billion in NIH
2022 and is currently 98%
funding secured over the last 5 years.
o
Ground floor retail & below grade parking
leased. B+Labs is located
directly adjacent to Schuylkill
LIFE SCIENCE PORTFOLIO
PRO FORMA FOR
PRO FORMA FOR FUTURE
Yards in University City. We are
expanding to include graduate
TODAY (1)
UNDER CONSTRUCTION (2)
LIFE SCIENCE (3)
lab space on the 9th floor of
Cira Centre, which is comprised
3%
8.0%
of five suites totaling 27,333
21%
square feet.
•
Location: Cira Centre
• Size (SF): 50,000 SF
•
Capacity: 240 Benches
• Commence Operations: January 1, 2022
•
Leased:98%
Organic Life Science Growth Through Existing Land Pipeline & Convertible Assets
•
Manager: PA Biotech
(1)
Bulletin Building, 3000 Market, Cira Centre
(2) 250 King of Prussia Road, 3025 JFK (SYW), 3151 Market
(3)
Incremental SY Capacity, Uptown ATX land
Value Creation Through Development
3025 JFK | Philadelphia, PA
Ground up JV development project consisting of 200K SF of life science/ office space and 326 residential units.
$287M project cost at 7.0% cash yield.
Projected terminal value of $365M at 5.5% cap rate.
405 Colorado | Austin, TX
Ground up development of 206K SF office building with 520 space parking garage.
$122M project cost at 8.0% cash yield.
Projected terminal value of $177M at 5.5% cap rate.
250 King of Prussia | Radnor, PA
Recycled office/land holding and converted into 168K SF life science.
$104M project cost at 8.2% cash yield.
Projected terminal value of $142M at 6.0% cap rate.
As a pioneer of sustainable commercial real estate, Brandywine remains committed to the continual improvement of our operations, portfolio performance, and community impact.
LEADERSHIP AND RECOGNITION
Committed to the CEO Action for
Diversity and Inclusion initiative
Extended our industry-leadingISS
Governance Quality Score of 1 in
2022, representing the highest possible score and lowest shareholder risk
Ranked as "Low Risk" by
Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings
Continued to maintain an A Rating from
MSCI ESG Research LLC
Received 2022 GRESB Green Star for
the eighth consecutive year and first 5 start rating Received an A on the TCFD Alignment Report
Achieved 2022 Green Lease Leaders Platinum in the category's inaugural year for working with tenants to equitably align financial and environmental benefits
Awarded ISS ESG Corporate ESG Performance Prime status, reserved for companies whose ESG performance performs above thesector-specificthreshold
GREEN BUILDING CERTIFICATIONS
SQ. FT. OF OUR PORTFOLIO IS
GREEN BUILDING CERTIFIED
Square footage totals include
certifications for
7.7M
4.1M
SQ. FT.
SQ. FT.
development and operational
4.7M
2.7M
SQ. FT.
SQ. FT.
and buildings with multiple
8.4M
8.1M
certifications are
only
SQ. FT.
SQ. FT.
once. 231K
2.6M
SQ. FT.
SQ. FT.
Square footage totals include certifications for new development, operational assets, wholly owned and joint venture partnerships. Previously only wholly owned assets were shown. Total SF certified counts each building once, some buildings received multiple certifications.
Brandywine is committed to reducing energy, water, and greenhouse gas emissions throughout our entire portfolio.
