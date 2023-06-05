Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brandywine Realty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDN   US1053682035

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

(BDN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:32:58 2023-06-05 pm EDT
4.085 USD   -0.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brandywine Realty Trust : First Quarter 2023 Investor Update

06/05/2023 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our Business Plan

Key Constructs

Grow net

asset value

Grow cash flow

Our Core Markets

Greater Philadelphia, PA (75% of NOI)

Operational Excellence

  • Stable platform supports growth strategy with lower forward rollover risk
  • Steady & improving markets with top quality product
  • Benefiting from flight to quality

Growth Strategy

  • Active asset recycling program
  • Strong forward development pipeline

Balance Sheet Management

  • Maximize liquidity
  • Wholly-owneddebt portfolio 93% fixed rate

Austin, TX (19% of NOI)

High Quality Mixed-Use Land Inventory

  • Land bank that can deliver 10M SF potential mixed-use FAR with very low basis

Other

9% Office

Life 22%

Science

27%

Residential

42%

  • #1 growth rate of highly educated population among 25 largest metros since 2008
  • $5.8 Billion in total NIH Grant Funding over last 5 years ranking #8 in US cities
  • Philadelphia metro area saw $1.9 Billion in life science venture capital deals in 2021 and $1.7 Billion in 2022, its first and second years of funding ever (JLL, March 2023)
  • Growing Life Sciences sector represents 800+ companies and 48,000 employees in the region
  • 5th top Life Science cluster in the US (JLL, Life Science Outlook 2022)
  • 32,000 degrees conferred in 2022, over 50% in STEM and health fields
  • #1 Fastest Growing Metro (US Census Bureau)
  • #1 Best Place to Start Business (Inc.)
  • #2 Best Performing Job Market of top 50 Metros (2/2020-11/2022) (US Bureau of Labor Statistics)
  • #2 Hottest City for Commercial RE (Forbes)
  • #4 City to Watch for 2023 (ULI Emerging Trends)
  • Apple expanding again by adding 415K SF to their new campus on Parmer Lane
  • Samsung selected Taylor, TX for new $17B semiconductor plant; will increase employee base in Central Texas to 5,000
  • Opportunity Austin reported that 2022 was another strong year of corporate relocations and expansions including 14K new jobs, 298 hot/active prospect companies looking to move to or expand in Austin, 22% of which are office requirements

www.brandywinerealty.com

2929 ARCH STREET, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19104 | 610.325.5600

Austin's Second Downtown…

AUSTIN, TX

Project Overview

" Uptown ATX will be a mixed-use,66-acretransit-oriented community. The existing buildings total 913,000 SF of which IBM occupies 65%. Once redeveloped, the project will include office, multi-family, hotels, retail and a new CapMetro light rail station.

" Uptown ATX sits at the population center of Greater Austin, and near the crossroads of three major highways. The area is

Block Aserved by multi-modal transportation options including CapMetro light rail and bus lines.

" The project will offer over 11 acres of park space, and access to more than 23 miles of existing and planned jogging trails and bike routes.

" We have all required government and third- party approvals for campus-wide redevelopment.

Based on our current development plan, we can develop 2.0 million square feet and 1,250 multi-family units

with the existing buildings remaining in place.

One Uptown Project Status (Block A)

  • A mixed-use development featuring a 14-story office tower comprised of one level of below-grade parking, lobby and retail level, 6 above- grade parking garage levels, and 8 office levels totaling 347,838 rentable square feet.
  • The Residential is made up of 259 units within a 13-story concrete tower and 82 units in a 5-story structure wrapping the parking structure.
  • A showcase amenity deck serving both the office and multi-family components of the project includes a pool, fitness center, outdoor TV's and gathering spaces.

Project Schedule

Financial Highlights

"

Joint Venture Formation:

Q4 2021

"

Total Development Costs - Office:

$192mm

"

Construction Commencement:

Q4 2021

"

Total Development Cost - Residential:

$144mm

"

Target Completion - Office:

Q3 2023

"

Construction Loans:

$207mm

"

Target Completion - Residential:

Q3 2024

"

Project Stabilized Cash Yield - Office:

7.2%

"

Project Stabilization - Office:

Q3 2024

"

Project Stabilized Cash Yield - Residential:

5.4%

"

Project Stabilization - Residential:

Q2 2025

"

Joint Venture Structure: Preferred equity with Canyon Real Estate

Accelerating Life Science

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Overview

PLANNED & IN-

1.2M SF

350K SF

PROCESS LAB

OF RESIDENTIAL

OF HOTEL SPACE

DEVELOPMENTS

BRANDYWINE

100K SF

6.5 ACRES

OF RETAIL SPACE

OF GREENSPACE

COMPLETED

PROJECTS

4.0M SF

  • We are the master developer of Schuylkill Yards, a multi-phase development of residential, life science, research and academic facilities, office, retail and hospitality space.
  • Adjacent to the nation's 3rd busiest rail station, the project will be one of the most transit-rich developments in the country.
  • Entire project is located within an opportunity zone which provides federal tax incentives. Certain phases of project can also receive state and local tax incentives.
  • Costs of future developments will be funded through a combination of existing liquidity, equity and debt capital raised through one or more joint venture formations.

Project Status

  • We have acquired the leasehold interests in three parcels of land with the ability to develop three mixed-use buildings, aggregating approximately 2.0 million square feet for $36 per FAR, or $73M.

14 ACRES

OF LIFE SCIENCE,

" We have entered into a partnership with global

INNOVATION AND

institutional investor to develop the first two

OFFICE SPACE

parcels 3025 JFK (West Tower) and 3151 Market.

These projects have commenced construction and

OUR UNIVERSITY CITY LIFE SCIENCE GROWTH

will deliver the following:

" Our 50,000 square foot life

" University City is located in the 5th

o 200,000 SF life science/office space

o 441,000 SF dedicated life science

science incubator, B+Labs,

largest cluster of laboratories in the

o

326 apartment units

successfully opened in January

country with over $5.5 Billion in NIH

2022 and is currently 98%

funding secured over the last 5 years.

o

Ground floor retail & below grade parking

leased. B+Labs is located

directly adjacent to Schuylkill

LIFE SCIENCE PORTFOLIO

PRO FORMA FOR

PRO FORMA FOR FUTURE

Yards in University City. We are

expanding to include graduate

TODAY (1)

UNDER CONSTRUCTION (2)

LIFE SCIENCE (3)

lab space on the 9th floor of

Cira Centre, which is comprised

3%

8.0%

of five suites totaling 27,333

21%

square feet.

Location: Cira Centre

Size (SF): 50,000 SF

Capacity: 240 Benches

Commence Operations: January 1, 2022

Leased: 98%

Organic Life Science Growth Through Existing Land Pipeline & Convertible Assets

Manager: PA Biotech

(1)

Bulletin Building, 3000 Market, Cira Centre

(2) 250 King of Prussia Road, 3025 JFK (SYW), 3151 Market

(3)

Incremental SY Capacity, Uptown ATX land

Value Creation Through Development

3025 JFK | Philadelphia, PA

  • Ground up JV development project consisting of 200K SF of life science/ office space and 326 residential units.
  • $287M project cost at 7.0% cash yield.
  • Projected terminal value of $365M at 5.5% cap rate.

405 Colorado | Austin, TX

  • Ground up development of 206K SF office building with 520 space parking garage.
  • $122M project cost at 8.0% cash yield.
  • Projected terminal value of $177M at 5.5% cap rate.

250 King of Prussia | Radnor, PA

  • Recycled office/land holding and converted into 168K SF life science.
  • $104M project cost at 8.2% cash yield.
  • Projected terminal value of $142M at 6.0% cap rate.

Forward

NOI Contribution

Annual NOI $

65

50

35

15

2023

2024

2025

2026

Year

CATEGORY

BRANDYWINE

OFFICE

*BAML Stats for Q1

PEERS

Improved

Average Annual Maturities 2023-2026

7.7%

9.3%

Metrics,

Results

1Q Cash Leasing MTM

4.2%

1.6%

&

1Q GAAP Leasing MTM

14.9%

7.7%

Balance

Sheet

1Q Office Occupancy

89.0%

87.5%

1Q Capex as a % of NOI

11.0%

20.3%

Source: Bank of America Global Research

Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Highlights

As a pioneer of sustainable commercial real estate, Brandywine remains committed to the continual improvement of our operations, portfolio performance, and community impact.

LEADERSHIP AND RECOGNITION

Committed to the CEO Action for

Diversity and Inclusion initiative

Extended our industry-leadingISS

Governance Quality Score of 1 in

2022, representing the highest possible score and lowest shareholder risk

Ranked as "Low Risk" by

Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings

Continued to maintain an A Rating from

MSCI ESG Research LLC

Received 2022 GRESB Green Star for

the eighth consecutive year and first 5 start rating Received an A on the TCFD Alignment Report

Achieved 2022 Green Lease Leaders Platinum in the category's inaugural year for working with tenants to equitably align financial and environmental benefits

Awarded ISS ESG Corporate ESG Performance Prime status, reserved for companies whose ESG performance performs above the sector-specificthreshold

GREEN BUILDING CERTIFICATIONS

SQ. FT. OF OUR PORTFOLIO IS

GREEN BUILDING CERTIFIED

Square footage totals include

certifications for

7.7M

4.1M

SQ. FT.

SQ. FT.

development and operational

4.7M

2.7M

SQ. FT.

SQ. FT.

and buildings with multiple

8.4M

8.1M

certifications are

only

SQ. FT.

SQ. FT.

once. 231K

2.6M

SQ. FT.

SQ. FT.

Square footage totals include certifications for new development, operational assets, wholly owned and joint venture partnerships. Previously only wholly owned assets were shown. Total SF certified counts each building once, some buildings received multiple certifications.

Brandywine is committed to reducing energy, water, and greenhouse gas emissions throughout our entire portfolio.

Disclaimer

Brandywine Realty Trust published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 18:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 524 M - -
Net income 2023 -31,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -20,4x
Yield 2023 18,2%
Capitalization 707 M 707 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,74x
EV / Sales 2024 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 332
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Brandywine Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,11 $
Average target price 5,15 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard H. Sweeney President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Thomas E. Wirth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Diggs Non-Executive Chairman-Trustees Board
Jim Kurek Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
George D. Johnstone Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST-33.17%707
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-25.07%7 942
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.-5.61%6 758
DEXUS6.45%5 876
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-8.49%5 378
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT-9.90%3 476
