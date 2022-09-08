Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brandywine Realty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDN   US1053682035

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

(BDN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:44 2022-09-08 pm EDT
8.275 USD   +0.79%
01:30pBRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Second Quarter 2022 Investor Update
PU
07/29BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/26Tranche Update on Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 3, 2019.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brandywine Realty Trust : Second Quarter 2022 Investor Update

09/08/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our Business Plan Key Constructs

Grow net

asset value

Grow cash flow

Operational Excellence

  • Stable platform supports growth strategy with lower forward rollover risk
  • Steady & improving markets with top quality product
  • Benefiting from flight to quality

Growth Strategy

  • Active asset sales program
  • Strong forward development pipeline

Balance Sheet Management

  • Ongoing improvement to all coverage ratios
  • Maximize liquidity
  • Wholly‐owned debt portfolio 86% fixed rate

High Quality Mixed-Use Land Inventory

  • Land bank that can deliver 11M SF potential mixed‐use FAR with very low basis
  • Land inventory composition:

Other

Life

14%

Office

Science

15%

43%

Residential

28%

Our Core Markets

Greater Philadelphia, PA (75% of NOI)

  • #1 growth rate of highly educated population among 25 largest metros since 2008
  • $5.5 Billion in total NIH Grant Funding over last 5 years ranking #5 in US cities
  • Philadelphia region saw $8.1 Billion in venture capital deals during 2021, the 5th highest total in US
  • Growing Life Sciences sector represents 800+ companies and 50,000 employees in the region
  • 7th top Life Science cluster in the US
  • 32,000 degrees conferred in 2021, over 50% in STEM and health fields

Austin, TX (19% of NOI)

  • #1 Fastest Growing Metro (US Census Bureau)
  • #1 Best Place to Start Business (Inc.)
  • #2 Best Performing Job Market of top 50 Metros (2/2020‐5/2022) (US Bureau of Labor Statistics)
  • #2 Hottest City for Commercial RE (Forbes)
  • #4 City to Watch for 2022 (ULI Emerging Trends)
  • Replaced all pandemic related job losses and added 88,000 more jobs
  • Tesla has begun cyber truck and model 3 production; will ultimately employ 10,000 workers
  • Samsung selected Taylor, TX for new $17B semiconductor plant; will increase employee base in Central Texas to 5,000
  • Opportunity Austin reported that 2021 was another record year of corporate relocations and expansions including 27K new jobs (40% office jobs); 304 hot/active prospect companies looking to move to or expand in Austin, including 106 office projects

www.brandywinerealty.com

2929 ARCH STREET, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19104 | 610.325.5600

Austin's Second Downtown…

AUSTIN, TX

Project Overview

Uptown ATX will be a mixed‐use, 66‐acre transit‐oriented community. The existing buildings total 913,000 SF of which IBM occupies 65%. Once redeveloped, the project will include office, multi‐family, hotels, retail and a new CapMetro light rail station.

Uptown ATX sits at the population center of Greater Austin, and near the crossroads of three major highways. The area is

Block Aserved by multi‐modal transportation options including CapMetro light rail and bus lines.

The project will offer over 11 acres of park space, and access to more than 23 miles of existing and planned jogging trails and bike routes.

We have all required government and third‐ party approvals for campus‐wide redevelopment.

One Uptown Project Status (Block A)

  • A mixed‐use development featuring a 14‐story office tower comprised of one level of below‐grade parking, lobby and retail level, 6 above‐ grade parking garage levels, and 8 office levels totaling 347,838 rentable square feet.
  • The Residential is made up of 259 units within a 13‐story concrete tower and 82 units in a 5‐story structure wrapping the parking structure.
  • A showcase amenity deck serving both the office and multi‐family components of the project includes a pool, fitness center, outdoor TV's and gathering spaces.

Project Schedule

Financial Highlights

Joint Venture Formation:

Q4 2021

Total Development Costs ‐ Office:

$188mm

Construction Commencement:

Q4 2021

Total Development Cost ‐ Residential:

$140mm

Target Completion ‐ Office:

Q3 2023

Construction Loans:

$207mm

Target Completion ‐ Residential:

Q3 2024

Project Stabilized Cash Yield ‐ Office:

7.2%

Project Stabilization ‐ Office:

Q3 2024

Project Stabilized Cash Yield ‐ Residential:

5.4%

Project Stabilization ‐ Residential:

Q2 2025

Joint Venture Structure: Preferred equity with Canyon Real Estate

Based on our current development plan, we can develop 2.0 million square feet and 1,250 multi‐family units with the existing buildings remaining in place.

Accelerating Life Science

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Overview

We are the master developer of Schuylkill Yards, a multi‐phase development of residential, life science, research and academic facilities, office, retail and hospitality space.

Adjacent to the nation's 3rd busiest rail station, the project will be one of the most transit‐rich developments in the country.

Entire project is located within an opportunity zone which provides federal tax incentives. Certain phases of project can also receive state and local tax incentives.

Costs of future developments will be funded through a combination of existing liquidity, equity and debt capital raised through one or more joint venture formations.

PLANNED & IN‐

700K SF

250K SF

PROCESS LAB

OF OFFICE

OF HOTEL SPACE

Project Status

DEVELOPMENTS

We have acquired the leasehold interests in three

1.3M SF

6.5 ACRES

BRANDYWINE

parcels of land with the ability to develop three

OF GREENSPACE

COMPLETED

OF RESIDENTIAL

mixed‐use buildings, aggregating approximately

PROJECTS

65K SF

2.8M SF

2.0 million square feet for $36 per FAR, or $73M.

14 ACRES

We have entered into partnership with global

OF LIFE SCIENCE &

OF RETAIL SPACE

INNOVATION SPACE

institutional investor to develop the first two

parcels 3025 JFK (West Tower) and 3151 Market.

These projects have commenced construction and

OUR UNIVERSITY CITY LIFE SCIENCE OPPORTUNITIES

will deliver the following:

Our 50,000 square foot life

University City is located in the 5th

o 200,000 SF life science/office space

o 441,000 SF dedicated life science

science incubator, B.Labs,

largest cluster of laboratories in the

o

326 apartment units

successfully opened in January

country with over $5.5 Billion in NIH

2022 and is currently 98%

funding secured over the last 5 years.

o

Ground floor retail & below grade parking

leased. B.Labs is located directly

adjacent to Schuylkill Yards in

University City.

CUMULATIVE %

BUILDING

LOCATION

STATUS

LAB (SF)

of PORTFOLIO

Bulletin Building

University City

100% Occupied

183,208

1.3%

3000 Market

University City

100% Occupied

90,556

2.0%

Cira Centre

University City

Partial office conversion to incubator, 98% occupied

50,000

2.4%

250 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA

CIP - Completion 2Q22

168,294

3.6%

Location: Cira Centre

3025 JFK (SYW)

University City

CIP - Completion 3Q23

100,000

4.3%(A)

Size (SF): 50,000 SF

3151 Market

University City

CIP - Completion 2Q24

417,000

7.3%(A)

Capacity: 240 Benches

Commence Operations: January 1, 2022

Incremental SY Capacity

University City

Life Science Planned Development

2,152,722

20.5%(A)

Leased: 98%

TOTAL

3,161,780

20.5%(A)

Manager: PA Biotech

(A) Expanded portfolio

Value Creation Through Development

3025 JFK | Philadelphia, PA

  • Ground up JV development project consisting of 200K SF of life science/ office space and 326 residential units.
  • $287M project cost at 7.0% cash yield.
  • Projected terminal value of $365M at 5.5% cap rate.

405 Colorado | Austin, TX

  • Ground up development of 206K SF office building with 520 space parking garage.
  • $122M project cost at 8.0% cash yield.
  • Projected terminal value of $177M at 5.5% cap rate.

250 King of Prussia | Radnor, PA

  • Recycled office/land holding and converted into 168K SF life science.
  • $83M project cost at 8.0% cash yield.
  • Projected terminal value of $110M at 6.0% cap rate.

Current

Forward

Contribution

Preferred

Equity Structure

to

Venture

For Our

Development

Projects

Annual NOI $

58

44

31

15

2023

2024

2025

2026

Year

BDN

BDN

19%

19%

Financing

Common

Financing

Preferred

Investor

Investor

62%

62%

19%

19%

Equity Ownership

50/50 Common

50/50 Preferred

Stabilized Cash Yield

7.0%

7.0%

Hold Period

7 Years

7 Years

Project IRR

20.0%

20.0%

Upside Equity Participation (BDN)

60%

88 to 90%

BDN IRR

20.9%

25.1%

Preferred Equity Structure = 420 Basis Improvement to BDN Returns

Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Highlights

As a pioneer of sustainable commercial real estate, Brandywine remains committed to the continual improvement of our operations, portfolio performance, and community impact.

LEADERSHIP AND RECOGNITION GREEN BUILDING CERTIFICATIONS

Committed to the CEO Action for

Diversity and Inclusion initiative

Extended our industry‐leading ISS

Governance Quality Score of 1 in

2022, representing the highest possible score and lowest shareholder risk

Ranked as "Low Risk" by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings

Continued to maintain an A Rating from MSCI ESG Research LLC

Achieved 2022 Green Lease Leaders Platinum for collaborating with tenants to equitably align financial and environmental benefits

Recognized as the most committed building owner in the Philadelphia 2030 District partnership to achieve substantial reductions in energy and water use by the year 2030

Named as one of Philadelphia's Business Journal's 2021 Best

Places to Work

SQ. FT. OF OUR PORTFOLIO IS

GREEN BUILDING CERTIFIED

footage totals include

6.9M

1M

for new development

SQ. FT.

SQ. FT.

operational assets,

5.7M

4.7M

buildings with

SQ. FT.

SQ. FT.

certifications are counted only once.

11.5M

4.8M

SQ. FT.

SQ. FT.

Square footage totals include certifications for new development and operational assets, and buildings with multiple certifications are counted only once.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRESS

ENERGY

‐32.0%

‐36.7%

Change in

Change in

Energy Intensity from

Energy Intensity Over

Prior Year

Baseline

WATER

‐4.9%

‐26.0%

Change in Water

Change in Water

Intensity from Prior

Intensity from Baseline

Year

Year

GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS

‐15.3%

‐34.0%

Change in Scope 1 & 2 GHG

Change in Scope 1 & 2 GHG

Emissions Intensity from

Emissions Intensity from

Prior Year

Baseline Year

View our CSR Report at brandywinerealty.com/responsibility

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brandywine Realty Trust published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 17:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
01:30pBRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Second Quarter 2022 Investor Update
PU
07/29BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
07/26Tranche Update on Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 3,..
CI
07/26TRANSCRIPT : Brandywine Realty Trust, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
07/26BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Announces Second Quarter Results Narrows 2022 Guidance - Form 8-..
PU
07/26Brandywine Realty Trust Posts Higher Q2 FFO, Revenue
MT
07/25BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : 2nd Quarter 2022 Supplemental
PU
07/25BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter Results Narrows 2022 Guidance
AQ
07/25Brandywine Realty Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 498 M - -
Net income 2022 15,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 192 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 92,6x
Yield 2022 9,34%
Capitalization 1 409 M 1 409 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,24x
EV / Sales 2023 7,11x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Brandywine Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,21 $
Average target price 10,17 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard H. Sweeney President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Thomas E. Wirth Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Joyce Non-Executive Chairman-Trustees Board
Jim Kurek Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
George D. Johnstone Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST-38.82%1 409
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-28.05%12 989
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION3.28%8 149
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.38%6 176
DEXUS-24.46%6 080
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-25.59%5 779