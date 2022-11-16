Brandywine Realty Trust : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Update
Our Business Plan Key Constructs
Grow net
asset value
Grow cash flow
Operational Excellence
Stable platform supports growth strategy with lower forward rollover risk
Steady & improving markets with top quality product
Benefiting from flight to quality
Growth Strategy
Active asset sales program
Strong forward development pipeline
Balance Sheet Management
Ongoing improvement to all coverage ratios
Maximize liquidity
Wholly‐owned debt portfolio 72% fixed rate
High Quality Mixed-Use Land Inventory
Land bank that can deliver 11M SF potential mixed‐use FAR with very low basis
Land inventory composition (assumes Upton ATX commercial component 100% office):
Other
Life
13%
Office
Science
16%
42%
Residential
29%
Our Core Markets
Greater Philadelphia, PA (75%of NOI)
#1 growth rate of highly educated population among 25 largest metros since 2008
$5.5 Billion in total NIH Grant Funding over last 5 years ranking #5 in US cities
Philadelphia region saw $8.1 Billion in venture capital deals during 2021, the 5th highest total in US
Growing Life Sciences sector represents 800+ companies and 50,000 employees in the region
5th top Life Science cluster in the US (JLL, Life Science Outlook 2022)
32,000 degrees conferred in 2021, over 50% in STEM and health fields
Austin, TX (19% of NOI)
#1 Fastest Growing Metro (US Census Bureau)
#1 Best Place to Start Business (Inc.)
#1 Best Performing Job Market of top 50 Metros (2/2020‐7/2022) (US Bureau of Labor Statistics)
#2 Hottest City for Commercial RE (Forbes)
#4 City to Watch for 2022 (ULI Emerging Trends)
Tesla has begun cyber truck and model 3 production; will ultimately employ 10,000 workers
Samsung selected Taylor, TX for new $17B semiconductor plant; will increase employee base in Central Texas to 5,000
Opportunity Austin reported that 2021 was another record year of corporate relocations and expansions including 27K new jobs (40% office jobs); 238 hot/active prospect companies looking to move to or expand in Austin, 24% of which are office requirements
Austin's Second Downtown…
AUSTIN, TX
Project Overview
Uptown ATX will be a mixed‐use, 66‐acre transit‐oriented community. The existing buildings total 913,000 SF of which IBM occupies 65%. Once redeveloped, the project will include office, multi‐family, hotels, retail and a new CapMetro light rail station.
Uptown ATX sits at the population center of Greater Austin, and near the crossroads of three major highways. The area is
Block Aserved by multi‐modal transportation options including CapMetro light rail and bus lines.
The project will offer over 11 acres of park space, and access to more than 23 miles of existing and planned jogging trails and bike routes.
We have all required government and third‐ party approvals for campus‐wide redevelopment.
Based on our current development plan, we can develop 2.0 million square feet and 1,250 multi‐family units
with the existing buildings remaining in place.
One Uptown Project Status (Block A)
A mixed‐use development featuring a 14‐story office tower comprised of one level of below‐grade parking, lobby and retail level, 6 above‐ grade parking garage levels, and 8 office levels totaling 347,838 rentable square feet.
The Residential is made up of 259 units within a 13‐story concrete tower and 82 units in a 5‐story structure wrapping the parking structure.
A showcase amenity deck serving both the office and multi‐family components of the project includes a pool, fitness center, outdoor TV's and gathering spaces.
Project Schedule
Financial Highlights
Joint Venture Formation:
Q4 2021
Total Development Costs ‐ Office:
$192mm
Construction Commencement:
Q4 2021
Total Development Cost ‐ Residential:
$144mm
Target Completion ‐ Office:
Q3 2023
Construction Loans:
$207mm
Target Completion ‐ Residential:
Q3 2024
Project Stabilized Cash Yield ‐ Office:
7.2%
Project Stabilization ‐ Office:
Q3 2024
Project Stabilized Cash Yield ‐ Residential:
5.4%
Project Stabilization ‐ Residential:
Q2 2025
Joint Venture Structure: Preferred equity with Canyon Real Estate
Accelerating Life Science…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Overview
We are the master developer of Schuylkill Yards, a multi‐phase development of residential, life science, research and academic facilities, office, retail and hospitality space.
Adjacent to the nation's 3rd busiest rail station, the project will be one of the most transit‐rich developments in the country.
Entire project is located within an opportunity zone which provides federal tax incentives. Certain phases of project can also receive state and local tax incentives.
Costs of future developments will be funded through a combination of existing liquidity, equity and debt capital raised through one or more joint venture formations.
PLANNED & IN‐
1.2M SF
350K SF
PROCESS LAB
OF RESIDENTIAL
OF HOTEL SPACE
Project Status
DEVELOPMENTS
We have acquired the leasehold interests in three
100K SF
6.5 ACRES
BRANDYWINE
parcels of land with the ability to develop three
OF RETAIL SPACE
OF GREENSPACE
COMPLETED
mixed‐use buildings, aggregating approximately
PROJECTS
4.0M SF
2.0 million square feet for $36 per FAR, or $73M.
14 ACRES
OF LIFE SCIENCE,
We have entered into a partnership with global
INNOVATION AND
institutional investor to develop the first two
OFFICE SPACE
parcels 3025 JFK (West Tower) and 3151 Market.
These projects have commenced construction and
OUR UNIVERSITY CITY LIFE SCIENCE OPPORTUNITIES
will deliver the following:
Our 50,000 square foot life
University City is located in the 5th
o 200,000 SF life science/office space
o 441,000 SF dedicated life science
science incubator, B.Labs,
largest cluster of laboratories in the
o
326 apartment units
successfully opened in January
country with over $5.5 Billion in NIH
2022 and is currently 98%
funding secured over the last 5 years.
o
Ground floor retail & below grade parking
leased. B.Labs is located directly
adjacent to Schuylkill Yards in
University City.
CUMULATIVE %
BUILDING
LOCATION
STATUS
LAB (SF)
of PORTFOLIO
Bulletin Building
University City
100% Occupied
183,208
1.3%
3000 Market
University City
100% Occupied
90,556
2.0%
Cira Centre
University City
Partial office conversion to incubator, 98% occupied
50,000
2.4%
250 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA
CIP - Completion 3Q22
168,294
3.6%
•
Location: Cira Centre
3025 JFK (SYW)
University City
CIP - Completion 3Q23
100,000
4.3%(A)
• Size (SF): 50,000 SF
3151 Market
University City
CIP - Completion 2Q24
417,000
7.3%(A)
•
Capacity: 240 Benches
• Commence Operations: January 1, 2022
Incremental SY Capacity
University City
Life Science Planned Development
2,152,722
20.5%(A)
•
Leased:98%
TOTAL
3,161,780
20.5%(A)
•
Manager: PA Biotech
(A) Expanded portfolio
Value Creation Through Development
3025 JFK | Philadelphia, PA
Ground up JV development project consisting of 200K SF of life science/ office space and 326 residential units.
$287M project cost at 7.0% cash yield.
Projected terminal value of $365M at 5.5% cap rate.
405 Colorado | Austin, TX
Ground up development of 206K SF office building with 520 space parking garage.
$122M project cost at 8.0% cash yield.
Projected terminal value of $177M at 5.5% cap rate.
250 King of Prussia | Radnor, PA
Recycled office/land holding and converted into 168K SF life science.
$83M project cost at 8.0% cash yield.
Projected terminal value of $110M at 6.0% cap rate.
Current
Forward
NOI Contribution
Preferred
Equity Structure
to
Venture
For Our
Development
Projects
Annual NOI $
65
50
35
15
2023
2024
2025
2026
Year
BDN 19%
Financing Preferred
62%Investor
19%
Equity Ownership
50/50 Common
50/50 Preferred
Stabilized Cash Yield
7.0%
7.0%
Hold Period
7 Years
7 Years
Project IRR
20.0%
20.0%
Upside Equity Participation (BDN)
60%
88 to 90%
BDN IRR
20.9%
25.1%
Preferred Equity Structure = 420 Basis Improvement to BDN Returns
