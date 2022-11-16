Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brandywine Realty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDN   US1053682035

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

(BDN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31 2022-11-16 am EST
6.555 USD   -1.28%
11:19aBrandywine Realty Trust : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Update
PU
10/28BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10/21Transcript : Brandywine Realty Trust, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brandywine Realty Trust : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Update

11/16/2022 | 11:19am EST
Our Business Plan Key Constructs

Grow net

asset value

Grow cash flow

Operational Excellence

  • Stable platform supports growth strategy with lower forward rollover risk
  • Steady & improving markets with top quality product
  • Benefiting from flight to quality

Growth Strategy

  • Active asset sales program
  • Strong forward development pipeline

Balance Sheet Management

  • Ongoing improvement to all coverage ratios
  • Maximize liquidity
  • Wholly‐owned debt portfolio 72% fixed rate

High Quality Mixed-Use Land Inventory

  • Land bank that can deliver 11M SF potential mixed‐use FAR with very low basis
  • Land inventory composition (assumes Upton ATX commercial component 100% office):

Other

Life

13%

Office

Science

16%

42%

Residential

29%

Our Core Markets

Greater Philadelphia, PA (75% of NOI)

  • #1 growth rate of highly educated population among 25 largest metros since 2008
  • $5.5 Billion in total NIH Grant Funding over last 5 years ranking #5 in US cities
  • Philadelphia region saw $8.1 Billion in venture capital deals during 2021, the 5th highest total in US
  • Growing Life Sciences sector represents 800+ companies and 50,000 employees in the region
  • 5th top Life Science cluster in the US (JLL, Life Science Outlook 2022)
  • 32,000 degrees conferred in 2021, over 50% in STEM and health fields

Austin, TX (19% of NOI)

  • #1 Fastest Growing Metro (US Census Bureau)
  • #1 Best Place to Start Business (Inc.)
  • #1 Best Performing Job Market of top 50 Metros (2/2020‐7/2022) (US Bureau of Labor Statistics)
  • #2 Hottest City for Commercial RE (Forbes)
  • #4 City to Watch for 2022 (ULI Emerging Trends)
  • Tesla has begun cyber truck and model 3 production; will ultimately employ 10,000 workers
  • Samsung selected Taylor, TX for new $17B semiconductor plant; will increase employee base in Central Texas to 5,000
  • Opportunity Austin reported that 2021 was another record year of corporate relocations and expansions including 27K new jobs (40% office jobs); 238 hot/active prospect companies looking to move to or expand in Austin, 24% of which are office requirements

www.brandywinerealty.com

2929 ARCH STREET, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19104 | 610.325.5600

Austin's Second Downtown…

AUSTIN, TX

Project Overview

Uptown ATX will be a mixed‐use, 66‐acre transit‐oriented community. The existing buildings total 913,000 SF of which IBM occupies 65%. Once redeveloped, the project will include office, multi‐family, hotels, retail and a new CapMetro light rail station.

Uptown ATX sits at the population center of Greater Austin, and near the crossroads of three major highways. The area is

Block Aserved by multi‐modal transportation options including CapMetro light rail and bus lines.

The project will offer over 11 acres of park space, and access to more than 23 miles of existing and planned jogging trails and bike routes.

We have all required government and third‐ party approvals for campus‐wide redevelopment.

Based on our current development plan, we can develop 2.0 million square feet and 1,250 multi‐family units

with the existing buildings remaining in place.

One Uptown Project Status (Block A)

  • A mixed‐use development featuring a 14‐story office tower comprised of one level of below‐grade parking, lobby and retail level, 6 above‐ grade parking garage levels, and 8 office levels totaling 347,838 rentable square feet.
  • The Residential is made up of 259 units within a 13‐story concrete tower and 82 units in a 5‐story structure wrapping the parking structure.
  • A showcase amenity deck serving both the office and multi‐family components of the project includes a pool, fitness center, outdoor TV's and gathering spaces.

Project Schedule

Financial Highlights

Joint Venture Formation:

Q4 2021

Total Development Costs ‐ Office:

$192mm

Construction Commencement:

Q4 2021

Total Development Cost ‐ Residential:

$144mm

Target Completion ‐ Office:

Q3 2023

Construction Loans:

$207mm

Target Completion ‐ Residential:

Q3 2024

Project Stabilized Cash Yield ‐ Office:

7.2%

Project Stabilization ‐ Office:

Q3 2024

Project Stabilized Cash Yield ‐ Residential:

5.4%

Project Stabilization ‐ Residential:

Q2 2025

Joint Venture Structure: Preferred equity with Canyon Real Estate

Accelerating Life Science

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Overview

We are the master developer of Schuylkill Yards, a multi‐phase development of residential, life science, research and academic facilities, office, retail and hospitality space.

Adjacent to the nation's 3rd busiest rail station, the project will be one of the most transit‐rich developments in the country.

Entire project is located within an opportunity zone which provides federal tax incentives. Certain phases of project can also receive state and local tax incentives.

Costs of future developments will be funded through a combination of existing liquidity, equity and debt capital raised through one or more joint venture formations.

PLANNED & IN‐

1.2M SF

350K SF

PROCESS LAB

OF RESIDENTIAL

OF HOTEL SPACE

Project Status

DEVELOPMENTS

We have acquired the leasehold interests in three

100K SF

6.5 ACRES

BRANDYWINE

parcels of land with the ability to develop three

OF RETAIL SPACE

OF GREENSPACE

COMPLETED

mixed‐use buildings, aggregating approximately

PROJECTS

4.0M SF

2.0 million square feet for $36 per FAR, or $73M.

14 ACRES

OF LIFE SCIENCE,

We have entered into a partnership with global

INNOVATION AND

institutional investor to develop the first two

OFFICE SPACE

parcels 3025 JFK (West Tower) and 3151 Market.

These projects have commenced construction and

OUR UNIVERSITY CITY LIFE SCIENCE OPPORTUNITIES

will deliver the following:

Our 50,000 square foot life

University City is located in the 5th

o 200,000 SF life science/office space

o 441,000 SF dedicated life science

science incubator, B.Labs,

largest cluster of laboratories in the

o

326 apartment units

successfully opened in January

country with over $5.5 Billion in NIH

2022 and is currently 98%

funding secured over the last 5 years.

o

Ground floor retail & below grade parking

leased. B.Labs is located directly

adjacent to Schuylkill Yards in

University City.

CUMULATIVE %

BUILDING

LOCATION

STATUS

LAB (SF)

of PORTFOLIO

Bulletin Building

University City

100% Occupied

183,208

1.3%

3000 Market

University City

100% Occupied

90,556

2.0%

Cira Centre

University City

Partial office conversion to incubator, 98% occupied

50,000

2.4%

250 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA

CIP - Completion 3Q22

168,294

3.6%

Location: Cira Centre

3025 JFK (SYW)

University City

CIP - Completion 3Q23

100,000

4.3%(A)

Size (SF): 50,000 SF

3151 Market

University City

CIP - Completion 2Q24

417,000

7.3%(A)

Capacity: 240 Benches

Commence Operations: January 1, 2022

Incremental SY Capacity

University City

Life Science Planned Development

2,152,722

20.5%(A)

Leased: 98%

TOTAL

3,161,780

20.5%(A)

Manager: PA Biotech

(A) Expanded portfolio

Value Creation Through Development

3025 JFK | Philadelphia, PA

  • Ground up JV development project consisting of 200K SF of life science/ office space and 326 residential units.
  • $287M project cost at 7.0% cash yield.
  • Projected terminal value of $365M at 5.5% cap rate.

405 Colorado | Austin, TX

  • Ground up development of 206K SF office building with 520 space parking garage.
  • $122M project cost at 8.0% cash yield.
  • Projected terminal value of $177M at 5.5% cap rate.

250 King of Prussia | Radnor, PA

  • Recycled office/land holding and converted into 168K SF life science.
  • $83M project cost at 8.0% cash yield.
  • Projected terminal value of $110M at 6.0% cap rate.

Current

Forward

NOI Contribution

Preferred

Equity Structure

to

Venture

For Our

Development

Projects

Annual NOI $

65

50

35

15

2023

2024

2025

2026

Year

BDN 19%

Financing Preferred

62%Investor

19%

Equity Ownership

50/50 Common

50/50 Preferred

Stabilized Cash Yield

7.0%

7.0%

Hold Period

7 Years

7 Years

Project IRR

20.0%

20.0%

Upside Equity Participation (BDN)

60%

88 to 90%

BDN IRR

20.9%

25.1%

Preferred Equity Structure = 420 Basis Improvement to BDN Returns

Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Highlights

As a pioneer of sustainable commercial real estate, Brandywine remains committed to the continual improvement of our operations, portfolio performance, and community impact.

LEADERSHIP AND RECOGNITION

Committed to the CEO Action for

Diversity and Inclusion initiative

Earned the highest‐level ISS Governance Quality Score of 1 for the sixth years in a row, representing the lowest shareholder risk

Ranked again in 2021 as "Low Risk" by

Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings

Continued to maintain an A Rating from MSCI ESG Research LLC, which we have done for a decade

Received GRESB Green Star for the eighth consecutive year and 5 star ranking in 2022

Awarded 2022 Green Lease Leaders Platinum for collaborating with tenants to equitably align financial and environmental benefits

Recognized as the most committed building owner in the Philadelphia 2030 District partnership to achieve substantial reductions in energy and water use by the year 2030

Named as one of Philadelphia's

Business Journal's

2021 Best Places to Work

GREEN BUILDING CERTIFICATIONS

SQ. FT. OF OUR PORTFOLIO IS

GREEN BUILDING CERTIFIED

footage totals include

6.9M

1M

for new development

SQ. FT.

SQ. FT.

operational assets,

5.7M

4.8M

buildings with

SQ. FT.

SQ. FT.

certifications are counted only once.

8M

4.8M

SQ. FT.

SQ. FT.

Square footage totals include certifications for new development and operational assets, and buildings with multiple certifications are counted only once.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRESS

ENERGY

‐32.0%

‐36.7%

Change in

Change in

Energy Intensity from

Energy Intensity Over

Prior Year

Baseline

WATER

‐4.9%

‐31.1%

Change in Water

Change in Water

Intensity from Prior

Intensity from Baseline

Year

Year

GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS

‐15.3%

‐34.0%

Change in Scope 1 & 2 GHG

Change in Scope 1 & 2 GHG

Emissions Intensity from

Emissions Intensity from

Prior Year

Baseline Year

View our CSR Report at brandywinerealty.com/responsibility

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brandywine Realty Trust published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 16:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 507 M - -
Net income 2022 20,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 59,7x
Yield 2022 11,5%
Capitalization 1 139 M 1 139 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,65x
EV / Sales 2023 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Brandywine Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,64 $
Average target price 7,96 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard H. Sweeney President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Thomas E. Wirth Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Joyce Non-Executive Chairman-Trustees Board
Jim Kurek Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
George D. Johnstone Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST-50.52%1 139
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-35.41%11 661
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-4.48%7 817
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-8.58%5 938
DEXUS-32.73%5 453
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-35.99%4 972