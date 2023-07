Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, lab, residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through five segments: Philadelphia Central Business District (Philadelphia CBD); Pennsylvania Suburbs; Austin, Texas; Metropolitan Washington, D.C., and Other. The Philadelphia CBD segment includes properties located in the City of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Metropolitan Washington, D.C. segment includes properties in Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Southern Maryland. The Other segment includes properties in Camden County, New Jersey and New Castle County, Delaware. It owns approximately 77 properties.

Sector Commercial REITs