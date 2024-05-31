Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31.05.2024 / 20:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title:
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Doyen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Branicks Group AG

b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
2.55EUR 2,167.50EUR
2.51EUR 67.77EUR
2.525EUR 6,259.475EUR
2.535EUR 4,436.25EUR
2.505EUR 1,234.965EUR
2.55EUR 16,304.70EUR
2.545EUR 814.40EUR
2.52EUR 4,180.68EUR
2.515EUR 241.44EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
2.5381845EUR 35,707.18EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2024-05-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR

