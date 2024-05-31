Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31.05.2024 / 20:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Torsten
|Last name(s):
|Doyen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Branicks Group AG
b) LEI
|52990044JL2ZPWONU738
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.55EUR
|2,167.50EUR
|2.51EUR
|67.77EUR
|2.525EUR
|6,259.475EUR
|2.535EUR
|4,436.25EUR
|2.505EUR
|1,234.965EUR
|2.55EUR
|16,304.70EUR
|2.545EUR
|814.40EUR
|2.52EUR
|4,180.68EUR
|2.515EUR
|241.44EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.5381845EUR
|35,707.18EUR
e) Date of the transaction
|2024-05-28; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Xetra
|MIC:
|XETR
