Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.05.2024 / 20:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Torsten Last name(s): Doyen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Branicks Group AG b) LEI 52990044JL2ZPWONU738 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.55 EUR 2,167.50 EUR 2.51 EUR 67.77 EUR 2.525 EUR 6,259.475 EUR 2.535 EUR 4,436.25 EUR 2.505 EUR 1,234.965 EUR 2.55 EUR 16,304.70 EUR 2.545 EUR 814.40 EUR 2.52 EUR 4,180.68 EUR 2.515 EUR 241.44 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 2.5381845 EUR 35,707.18 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2024-05-28; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

31.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com