Branicks Group AG: New lease in the multi-tenant office building “Gate 9” near Stuttgart



19.07.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, July 18, 2024

Press release of the Branicks Group AG

Long-term lease agreement for 2,400 sqm of office space

Excellent office location and transport connections as a strong location factor

Example of strong performance in the revitalization and value enhancement of existing properties

Frankfurt am Main, July 18, 2024: Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has signed a long-term lease in the multi-tenant office building “Gate 9” at Fasanenweg 9 in Leinfelden-Echterdingen. The new tenant of around 2,400 square meters of office space is Apleona Südwest, a company of the Apleona Group, one of Europe's leading real estate and facility managers. The space is currently being adapted to the tenant's specific requirements. The property is part of Branicks' commercial portfolio.

Following extensive modernization in recent years, “Gate 9” offers highly attractive office space and over 300 parking spaces on a total rental area of 17,900 sqm. Tenants also have access to a conference zone with an auditorium equipped with state-of-the-art communication and conference technology.

“The demand for high-quality and well-connected office space in Stuttgart is high and rising, and in “Gate 9” we offer both: quality and location. Thanks to the flexible and efficient design, we can take tenants' wishes into account and offer them a long-term solution for their location. This letting success once again underlines our expertise in the entire real estate value chain, particularly in the development of existing properties into highly attractive modern spaces and in asset management. We revitalize locations, reduce vacancy rates and create value,” says Christian Fritzsche, member of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer at Branicks.

“The trusting and personal contract negotiations with Branicks have led to a successful outcome for both sides. We are very pleased about this, especially as the location in Baden-Württemberg is ideal for us. It is strategically located, we can reach our customers quickly and serve them efficiently,” says Michael Dumke, Managing Director of Apleona Südwest.

The building dates back to 1992. Branicks joined the ongoing development project to upgrade the property in 2022 and has since systematically developed the building into a modern office location and workplace. In the immediate vicinity of the property, which has been structurally challenging in recent years, Branicks is now able to set an example by offering very attractive office space and is achieving good letting success. The Leinfelden-Echterdingen location as a submarket of the major Stuttgart location is characterized by its proximity to the New Trade Fair and the Stuttgart International Congress Center. Gate 9 is very conveniently located close to the airport and the A8 motorway as well as in the immediate vicinity of the Daimler Truck Holding AG headquarters. Only a few spaces are currently still available in “Gate 9”.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 13.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

