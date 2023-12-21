EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Branicks Group AG
Branicks Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.12.2023 / 19:35 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|
Branicks Group AG
|Street:
|
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|Postal code:
|
60311
|City:
|
Frankfurt am Main
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
52990044JL2ZPWONU738
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|
Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|
0.16 %
|
8.51 %
|
8.67 %
|
83565510
|Previous notification
|
0.32 %
|
5.66 %
|
5.98 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A1X3XX4
|
0
|
132304
|
0 %
|
0.16 %
|Total
|
132304
|
0.16 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Right To Recall
|
Open
|6591294
|
7.89 %
|Right Of Use
|
Open
|3
|
0.000004 %
|
|
|Total
|
6591297
|
7.89 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Swap
|
14.12.2033
|Cash
|
519695
|
0.62 %
|
|
|
|Total
|
519695
|
0.62 %
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|GSAM Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs International
|
%
|
5.09 %
|
5.15 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
| %
|
%
|
%
Date
|Language:
|
English
|Company:
|
Branicks Group AG
|
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|
60311 Frankfurt am Main
|
Germany
|Internet:
|
www.branicks.com
|
