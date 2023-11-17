EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate

Branicks Group AG sells two logistics properties in Neufahrn for c. EUR 80 million



17.11.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 17 November 2023

Press release by Branicks Group AG

Effort to re-focus on younger, more energy- and climate-efficient properties in the logistics asset class is making good progress

Consolidated accounts of Branicks Group AG further strengthened

Volume of property disposals in 2023 approximates EUR 225 million to date, with further disposals planned before year-end

Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”, ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, just announced the disposal of two logistics properties in Neufahrn near Munich to a foreign investor. The selling price was close to EUR 80 million. The deal is scheduled to be closed in late December 2023. The disposal brings Branicks up to a total of EUR 225 million in notarised property sales as the company approaches the projected year-end target of EUR 300 million to EUR 600 million in notarised sales (thereof EUR 300 million to EUR 500 million in assets sold out of the proprietary portfolio). Additional disposals before the end of the year are in planning.

The two assets sold represent properties of the warehouse/logistics type and have a total lettable area of around 72,800 sqm which is fully occupied. Their tenants are Imperial Logistics International and LIV (the SCHERM Group). The properties, which sit on adjacent lots on Lilienthalstrasse (Ludwig-Erhard-Strasse 7, Lilienthalstrasse 8) in the town of Neufahrn in Upper Bavaria and in the immediate vicinity of Munich Airport, had been held in the portfolio of VIB Vermögen AG, a subsidiary of Branicks, since 2007 and 2012, respectively.

“By selling these two properties that were completed in 1963 and 1964, respectively, we continue to shift our focus to younger, more energy- and climate-efficient properties in the logistics asset class. Moreover, we keep strengthening our consolidated accounts in line with our ‘Performance 2024’ action plan,” commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks.

