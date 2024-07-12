Information according to Section 125 para 2 AktG (German Stock Corporation Act) in conjunction with Section 125 para 5 AktG, Art. 4 para 1, table 3 of the Annex of the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of information
Description
A. Specification of the message
1.
Unique identifier of the event
Ordinary virtual Annual General Meeting BRANICKS
Group AG 2024
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: de66b85d6702ef11b53300505696f23c
2.
Type of message
Convocation of the Annual General Meeting
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: NEWM
B. Specification of the Issuer
1. ISIN
DE000A1X3XX4
2. Name of issuer
BRANICKS Group AG
C. Specification of the meeting
1.
Date of the General Meeting
22 August 2024
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20240822
2.
Time of the General Meeting
10:00 hours (CEST)
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 8:00 hours UTC (coordinated universal
time)
3.
Type of General Meeting
Ordinary Annual General Meeting organised as virtual
Annual General Meeting without the physical presence
of shareholders or their proxies
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: GMET
4.
Location of the General Meeting
Venue of the Annual General Meeting within the
meaning of AktG (German Stock Corporation Act):
Business premises of the company, Neue Mainzer Straße
32-36, 60311 Frankfurt am Main
URL to the password-protected InvestorPortal:
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024
5. Record Date
15 August 2024, 24:00 (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00
hours UTC (coordinated universal time) - registration
stop/technical record date
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20240815
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
D. Participation in the General Meeting - voting by postal vote
1. Method of participation of shareholder
Voting by postal vote
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: EV
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
Registration for the Annual General Meeting by 15
participation
August 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), (receipt)
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20240815; 22:00 hours UTC
(coordinated universal time)
3. Issuer deadline for voting
in writing or in text form by mail or e-mail: 21 August
2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00 hours
UTC (coordinated universal time)), (receipt)
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20240821; 22:00 hours UTC
(coordinated universal time)
electronically via the InvestorPortal: until the end of
voting (this time will be announced and determined by
the chairman of the meeting in the video and audio
transmission) on the day of the virtual Annual General
Meeting on 22 August 2024; in the format pursuant to
the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240822; until the end of voting (this time will be
announced and determined by the chairman of the
meeting in the video and audio transmission)
D. Participation in the General Meeting - voting via Company's proxies
1. Method of participation of shareholder
exercising of voting rights by means of granting a power
of attorney and providing instructions to the proxies
appointed by the Company
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: PX
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
Registration for the Annual General Meeting by 15
participation
August 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), (receipt)
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20240815; 22:00 hours (UTC)
(coordinated universal time)
3. Issuer deadline for voting
in writing or in text form by mail or e-mail: 21 August
2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00 hours
UTC (coordinated universal time)) (receipt)
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20240821, 22 hours UTC (coordinated
universal time)
electronically via the InvestorPortal: until the time
determined by the chairman of the meeting in the
context of voting (this time will be announced and
determined by the chairman of the meeting in the video
and audio transmission) on the day of the virtual Annual
General Meeting on 22 August 2024;
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20240822; until the time determined
by the chairman of the meeting in the context of voting
(this time will be announced and determined by the
chairman of the meeting in the video and audio
transmission)
D. Participation in the General Meeting - authorizing a third party
1. Method of participation of shareholder
Participation by authorizing a third party
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: PX
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
Registration for the Annual General Meeting by 15
participation
August 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), (receipt)
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20240815; 22:00 hours (UTC)
(coordinated universal time)
3. Issuer deadline for voting
voting by postal vote:
in writing or in text form by mail or e-mail: 21 August
2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00 hours
UTC (coordinated universal time)), (receipt)
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20240821; 22:00 hours UTC
(coordinated universal time)
electronically via the InvestorPortal: until the end of
voting (this time will be announced and determined by
the chairman of the meeting in the video and audio
transmission) on the day of the virtual Annual General
Meeting on 22 August 2024;
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20240822; until the end of voting (this
time will be announced and determined by the chairman
of the meeting in the video and audio transmission)
Voting through granting sub-power of attorney and providing instructions to the Company's proxies:
in writing or in text form by mail or e-mail: 21 August 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00 hours UTC (coordinated universal time)),(receipt)
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240821; 22:00 hours UTC (coordinated universal time)
electronically via the InvestorPortal: until the time determined by the chairman of the meeting in the context of voting (this time will be announced and determined by the chairman of the meeting in the video and audio transmission) on the day of the virtual Annual General Meeting on 22 August 2024; in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240822;
until the time determined by the chairman of the meeting in the context of the voting (this time will be announced and determined by the chairman of the meeting in the video and audio transmission)
D. Participation by following the entire virtual Annual General Meeting via the InvestorPortal
1. Method of participation of shareholder
following the video and audio transmission of the entire
virtual Annual General Meeting on 22 August 2024
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:VI
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
./
participation
./.
3. Issuer deadline for voting
./.
E. Agenda - agenda item 1
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2.
Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements
of BRANICKS Group AG and the approved consolidated
financial statements as of December 31, 2023, of the
combined and consolidated management report, the
supervisory board's report for the fiscal year 2023 and
the management board's report on the disclosures
pursuant to §§ 289a, 315a HGB
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
of the materials
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
4.
Vote
./.
5.
Alternative voting options
./.
E. Agenda - agenda item 2
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
2
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
members of the management board for the 2023 fiscal
year
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
of the materials
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - agenda item 3.1
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3.1
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
members of the supervisory board for the 2023 fiscal
year - Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt (chairman until April 13,
2024)
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
of the materials
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - agenda item 3.2
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3.2
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal
year - Dr. Angela Geerling (chairwoman since April 13,
2024)
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
of the materials
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - agenda item 3.3
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3.3
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal
year - Michael Zahn (deputy chairman)
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
of the materials
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - agenda item 3.4
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3.4
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal
year - Prof. Dr. Ulrich Reuter
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
of the materials
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - agenda item 3.5
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3.5
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal
year - Eberhard Vetter
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
of the materials
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - agenda item 3.6
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3.6
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal
year - René Zahnd
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
of the materials
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - agenda item 4
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
4
2.
Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the remuneration report for the 2023
fiscal year for discussion
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
of the materials
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
4.
Vote
./.
5.
Alternative voting options
./.
E. Agenda - agenda item 5
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
5
2.
Title of the agenda item
Election of the auditor of the financial statements and
the consolidated financial statements for the 2024 fiscal
year and of the auditor for the audit review of the half-
annual financial report and a review of any additional
financial information during the year
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
of the materials
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - agenda item 6
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
6
2.
Title of the agenda item
By-election to the supervisory board - Jürgen Josef
Overath
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
of the materials
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - agenda item 7
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
7
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the cancellation of existing authorized
capital 2022 and creation of new authorized capital 2024
with the possibility of excluding the subscription right
and on the corresponding amendment of the articles of
association
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
of the materials
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - agenda item 8
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
8
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on a change in the object of the company
and amendment of section 2 of the articles of
association
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-
of the materials
meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/
4. Vote
Binding vote
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: BV
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - request to supplement
the agenda
1. Object of deadline
Transmission of request to supplement the agenda
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
22 July 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), (receipt)
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20240722, 22:00 hours UTC
(coordinated universal time)
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - counterproposal
1.
Object of deadline
Sending of the counterproposal to the proposed
resolutions on the items of the agenda
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
7 August 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), (receipt)
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20240807, 22:00 hours UTC
(coordinated universal time)
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - election proposal
1.
Object of deadline
Sending of the election proposal for the election of
auditors and/or members of the supervisory board
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
7 August 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), (receipt)
in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20240807, 22:00 hours UTC
(coordinated universal time)
