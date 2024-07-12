Information according to Section 125 para 2 AktG (German Stock Corporation Act) in conjunction with Section 125 para 5 AktG, Art. 4 para 1, table 3 of the Annex of the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of information

Description

A. Specification of the message

1.

Unique identifier of the event

Ordinary virtual Annual General Meeting BRANICKS

Group AG 2024

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: de66b85d6702ef11b53300505696f23c

2.

Type of message

Convocation of the Annual General Meeting

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: NEWM

B. Specification of the Issuer

1. ISIN

DE000A1X3XX4

2. Name of issuer

BRANICKS Group AG

C. Specification of the meeting

1.

Date of the General Meeting

22 August 2024

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20240822

2.

Time of the General Meeting

10:00 hours (CEST)

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 8:00 hours UTC (coordinated universal

time)

3.

Type of General Meeting

Ordinary Annual General Meeting organised as virtual

Annual General Meeting without the physical presence

of shareholders or their proxies

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: GMET

4.

Location of the General Meeting

Venue of the Annual General Meeting within the

meaning of AktG (German Stock Corporation Act):

Business premises of the company, Neue Mainzer Straße

32-36, 60311 Frankfurt am Main

URL to the password-protected InvestorPortal:

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024

5. Record Date

15 August 2024, 24:00 (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00

hours UTC (coordinated universal time) - registration

stop/technical record date

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20240815

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

D. Participation in the General Meeting - voting by postal vote

1. Method of participation of shareholder

Voting by postal vote

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: EV

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Registration for the Annual General Meeting by 15

participation

August 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), (receipt)

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20240815; 22:00 hours UTC

(coordinated universal time)

3. Issuer deadline for voting

in writing or in text form by mail or e-mail: 21 August

2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00 hours

UTC (coordinated universal time)), (receipt)

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20240821; 22:00 hours UTC

(coordinated universal time)

electronically via the InvestorPortal: until the end of

voting (this time will be announced and determined by

the chairman of the meeting in the video and audio

transmission) on the day of the virtual Annual General

Meeting on 22 August 2024; in the format pursuant to

the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240822; until the end of voting (this time will be

announced and determined by the chairman of the

meeting in the video and audio transmission)

D. Participation in the General Meeting - voting via Company's proxies

1. Method of participation of shareholder

exercising of voting rights by means of granting a power

of attorney and providing instructions to the proxies

appointed by the Company

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: PX

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Registration for the Annual General Meeting by 15

participation

August 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), (receipt)

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20240815; 22:00 hours (UTC)

(coordinated universal time)

3. Issuer deadline for voting

in writing or in text form by mail or e-mail: 21 August

2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00 hours

UTC (coordinated universal time)) (receipt)

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20240821, 22 hours UTC (coordinated

universal time)

electronically via the InvestorPortal: until the time

determined by the chairman of the meeting in the

context of voting (this time will be announced and

determined by the chairman of the meeting in the video

and audio transmission) on the day of the virtual Annual

General Meeting on 22 August 2024;

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20240822; until the time determined

by the chairman of the meeting in the context of voting

(this time will be announced and determined by the

chairman of the meeting in the video and audio

transmission)

D. Participation in the General Meeting - authorizing a third party

1. Method of participation of shareholder

Participation by authorizing a third party

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: PX

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Registration for the Annual General Meeting by 15

participation

August 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), (receipt)

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20240815; 22:00 hours (UTC)

(coordinated universal time)

3. Issuer deadline for voting

voting by postal vote:

in writing or in text form by mail or e-mail: 21 August

2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00 hours

UTC (coordinated universal time)), (receipt)

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20240821; 22:00 hours UTC

(coordinated universal time)

electronically via the InvestorPortal: until the end of

voting (this time will be announced and determined by

the chairman of the meeting in the video and audio

transmission) on the day of the virtual Annual General

Meeting on 22 August 2024;

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20240822; until the end of voting (this

time will be announced and determined by the chairman

of the meeting in the video and audio transmission)

Voting through granting sub-power of attorney and providing instructions to the Company's proxies:

in writing or in text form by mail or e-mail: 21 August 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00 hours UTC (coordinated universal time)),(receipt)

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240821; 22:00 hours UTC (coordinated universal time)

electronically via the InvestorPortal: until the time determined by the chairman of the meeting in the context of voting (this time will be announced and determined by the chairman of the meeting in the video and audio transmission) on the day of the virtual Annual General Meeting on 22 August 2024; in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240822;

until the time determined by the chairman of the meeting in the context of the voting (this time will be announced and determined by the chairman of the meeting in the video and audio transmission)

D. Participation by following the entire virtual Annual General Meeting via the InvestorPortal

1. Method of participation of shareholder

following the video and audio transmission of the entire

virtual Annual General Meeting on 22 August 2024

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:VI

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

./

participation

./.

3. Issuer deadline for voting

./.

E. Agenda - agenda item 1

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2.

Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements

of BRANICKS Group AG and the approved consolidated

financial statements as of December 31, 2023, of the

combined and consolidated management report, the

supervisory board's report for the fiscal year 2023 and

the management board's report on the disclosures

pursuant to §§ 289a, 315a HGB

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

of the materials

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

4.

Vote

./.

5.

Alternative voting options

./.

E. Agenda - agenda item 2

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

members of the management board for the 2023 fiscal

year

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

of the materials

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - agenda item 3.1

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3.1

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

members of the supervisory board for the 2023 fiscal

year - Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt (chairman until April 13,

2024)

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

of the materials

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - agenda item 3.2

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3.2

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal

year - Dr. Angela Geerling (chairwoman since April 13,

2024)

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

of the materials

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - agenda item 3.3

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3.3

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal

year - Michael Zahn (deputy chairman)

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

of the materials

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - agenda item 3.4

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3.4

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal

year - Prof. Dr. Ulrich Reuter

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

of the materials

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - agenda item 3.5

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3.5

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal

year - Eberhard Vetter

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

of the materials

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - agenda item 3.6

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3.6

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal

year - René Zahnd

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

of the materials

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - agenda item 4

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

4

2.

Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the remuneration report for the 2023

fiscal year for discussion

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

of the materials

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

4.

Vote

./.

5.

Alternative voting options

./.

E. Agenda - agenda item 5

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

5

2.

Title of the agenda item

Election of the auditor of the financial statements and

the consolidated financial statements for the 2024 fiscal

year and of the auditor for the audit review of the half-

annual financial report and a review of any additional

financial information during the year

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

of the materials

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - agenda item 6

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

6

2.

Title of the agenda item

By-election to the supervisory board - Jürgen Josef

Overath

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

of the materials

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - agenda item 7

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

7

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the cancellation of existing authorized

capital 2022 and creation of new authorized capital 2024

with the possibility of excluding the subscription right

and on the corresponding amendment of the articles of

association

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

of the materials

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - agenda item 8

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

8

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on a change in the object of the company

and amendment of section 2 of the articles of

association

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://branicks.com/en/ir/shareholders-

of the materials

meeting/shareholders-meeting-2024/

4. Vote

Binding vote

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - request to supplement

the agenda

1. Object of deadline

Transmission of request to supplement the agenda

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

22 July 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), (receipt)

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20240722, 22:00 hours UTC

(coordinated universal time)

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - counterproposal

1.

Object of deadline

Sending of the counterproposal to the proposed

resolutions on the items of the agenda

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

7 August 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), (receipt)

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20240807, 22:00 hours UTC

(coordinated universal time)

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - election proposal

1.

Object of deadline

Sending of the election proposal for the election of

auditors and/or members of the supervisory board

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

7 August 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), (receipt)

in the format pursuant to the Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20240807, 22:00 hours UTC

(coordinated universal time)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Branicks Group AG published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 23:56:04 UTC.