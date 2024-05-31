Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.05.2024 / 20:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Doyen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Branicks Group AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.55 EUR 2167.50 EUR
2.51 EUR 67.77 EUR
2.525 EUR 6259.475 EUR
2.535 EUR 4436.25 EUR
2.505 EUR 1234.965 EUR
2.55 EUR 16304.70 EUR
2.545 EUR 814.40 EUR
2.52 EUR 4180.68 EUR
2.515 EUR 241.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.5381845 EUR 35707.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.branicks.com

 
