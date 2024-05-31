

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.05.2024 / 20:11 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Torsten Last name(s): Doyen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Branicks Group AG

b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.55 EUR 2167.50 EUR 2.51 EUR 67.77 EUR 2.525 EUR 6259.475 EUR 2.535 EUR 4436.25 EUR 2.505 EUR 1234.965 EUR 2.55 EUR 16304.70 EUR 2.545 EUR 814.40 EUR 2.52 EUR 4180.68 EUR 2.515 EUR 241.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.5381845 EUR 35707.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

28/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

