EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

Successful start to the year: Branicks Group AG concludes lease agreements for 72,100 sqm of office and logistics space



11.03.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 11 March 2024

Press release by Branicks Group AG

Successful start to the year: Branicks Group AG concludes lease agreements for 72,100 sqm of office and logistics space

65,500 sqm in renewals and 6,600 sqm in new lettings

Fund properties remain fully occupied in the long term

Intrinsic value of fund portfolio securing stable income for institutional investors

Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany’s leading listed real estate companies, just renewed and concluded four lease agreements for a total of 72,100 sqm of office and logistics space. These properties are held in the Institutional Business portfolio. Logistics real estate of the “RLI Logistics Fund Germany - I” accounts for 43,600 sqm, while the Japan Center asset located in Frankfurt accounts for 28,500 sqm of the floor space let. The latter, an office building, is managed by Branicks for a separate account. With these leases signed, the fund properties at issue will remain fully occupied in the long term.

“Floor space expansions and premature lease renewals on this scale demonstrate the high attractiveness of our existing portfolio and are only possible thanks to the first-class management of our properties over their entire life cycle in combination with an excellent tenant and stakeholder management. Even in the current market environment, we are successfully delivering quality and sustainable values in our portfolio and guarantee stable income for institutional investors with our properties," said Christian Fritzsche, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Branicks.

Details on the lettings

The European Central Bank renewed its lease for 28,500 sqm at Japan Center, an office tower located at Taunustor in Frankfurt. Standing 115 m tall, the building is defined by the customisable nature of its units and its state-of-the-art building technology while its architecture, evocative of the Far East, makes it a landmark on the city’s skyline.

The lease renewals for logistics properties held by the “RLI Logistics Fund Germany - I” involve sites in Mönchengladbach, Lehrte and Marquardt. P + M Logistik und Handel GmbH & Co. KG, the single tenant occupying the property at Korschenbroicher Str. 599 in Mönchengladbach, prematurely extended its lease for 24,000 sqm by another ten years.

Similarly, the lease agreement with WELLPACK Deutschland GmbH for about 10,000 sqm at the property in Lehrte was extended prematurely by five years. The logistics property located at Gewerbestraße 23 has been labelled with the DGNB “Gold” certificate. Besides a photovoltaic system will soon be installed on the roof of this building as autonomous energy source which can be used by its tenants.

In the case of the logistics property in Marquardt near Potsdam, the incumbent tenant opted for an early renewal of its lease for 3,000 sqm while expanding its premises by another 6,600 sqm at the same time. The new lease agreement for a combined floor area of 9,600 sqm has a term of three-and-a-half years. In conjunction with an energy-efficient refurbishment, parts of the building technology were replaced in 2023.

About Branicks Group AG

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany’s leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). As of 30 September 2023, we provided on-site management to a total of 355 assets with a combined market value of EUR 13.9 billion – always present on the ground, close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

For more details, go to branicks.com.

