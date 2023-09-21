Brascan Resources Inc., formerly Brascan Gold Inc., is a Canada-based mineral exploration company primarily focused on gold, lithium, and battery minerals. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Quebec-Li properties in northern Quebec. The property covers approximately 3,020 hectares of new claims prospective for lithium in the James Bay region of northern Quebec. The Company also owns 100% of the Albany Forks Rare Earth Elements (REE) property in northern Ontario, options to earn 100% interests in two lithium properties in Minas Gerais State in Brazil, and an option to earn 100% of the Alegre Gold Project in Para State in Northeastern Brazil. The Albany Forks project is located 172 km north of Hearst, Ontario, at a point 6 km west of the junction of the Albany and Kenogami Rivers. Its Brasil-Li Property is a lithium land package spanning 2,956.15 hectares in Minas Gerais State. The Alegre Gold Project covers roughly 9,465 hectares and is held under a single exploration license.

Sector Gold