Brasil Brokers Participações S A : Fato Relevante

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

CNPJ/ME: 08.613.550/0001-98

NIRE: 33.3.0028096-1

FATO RELEVANTE

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Companhia" ou "Brasil Brokers"), sociedade anônima com ações ordinárias negociadas no Novo Mercado da B3 sob o código BBRK3, em cumprimento ao disposto no artigo 157, §4º da Lei nº6.404/1976 e nos termos da Resolução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") nº 44/2021, vem informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral o resultado do processo de aumento de capital da Companhia iniciado em 27 de janeiro de 2022 e a nova situação patrimonial e acionária da Brasil Brokers.

• Valor Total do Aumento de Capital. Em reunião do Conselho de Administração realizada em 25 de março de 2022 foi aprovada a homologação parcial do aumento de capital, dentro do limite do capital autorizado, no montante total de R$ 54.789.116,50, com a emissão de 54.246.650 novas ações ordinárias, nominativas, escriturais e sem valor nominal, ao preço de emissão de R$ 1,01 por ação.

• Composição de Subscritores. Conforme informado antecipadamente no Aviso aos Acionistas divulgado em 27 de janeiro de 2022, a acionista Cerberus realizou o investimento total de R$ 49.999.999,50, mediante a subscrição de 49.504.950 ações. Do total de ações subscritas, cerca de 93% foram subscritas por fundos de investimento e cerca de 7% por pessoas físicas/jurídicas.

• Novo Capital Social da Companhia. Em decorrência da homologação parcial do aumento de capital aprovada nesta data, o capital social da Companhia passará de R$ 773.895.835,30 para R$ 828.684.951,80, dividido em 132.778.474 ações ordinárias, escriturais e sem valor nominal.

• Composição Acionária da Companhia. Considerando a subscrição realizada pela acionista Cerberus, sua participação acionária na Companhia passará de 39,16% para 60,45% o que, consolidará, para os fins da legislação vigente, sua posição como acionista majoritária e controladora da Companhia, estando as demais ações de emissão da Companhia pulverizadas entre pessoas físicas/jurídicas e fundos de investimento.

• Novas Ações. As ações subscritas no âmbito do aumento de capital serão emitidas e creditadas em nome dos subscritores em até 5 (cinco) dias úteis contados a partir da presente data (ticker: BBRK3).

• Destinação de Recursos. Conforme divulgado no Aviso aos Acionistas do dia 27 de janeiro de 2022, os recursos captados têm como objetivo fortalecer a estrutura de capital e melhorar sua liquidez para atender a execução do plano estratégico de negócios e a transformação digital da Companhia. Os recursos obtidos permitirão à Companhia melhorar sua posição de caixa para dar continuidade em seus investimentos em tecnologia, visando o seu crescimento. O Aviso aos Acionistas e a Ata da Reunião do Conselho de Administração, divulgados nesta data nos websites da CVM(www.cvm.gov.br)e da Companhia(www.ri.brasilbrokers.com.br), contêm maiores detalhes sobre as atualizações mencionadas neste Fato Relevante.

Rio de Janeiro, 25 de março de 2022.

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Andrea De Rizzio

Diretora de Relações com Investidores

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 08.613.550/0001-98

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0028096-1

MATERIAL FACT

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company" or "Brasil Brokers"), a publicly held company with common shares traded on the Novo Mercado segment of B3 under the ticker BBRK3, pursuant to the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/1976 and under the terms of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution 44/2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the results of the Company's capital increase process initiated on January 27, 2022 and the new equity and shareholding position of Brasil Brokers.

• Total Amount of Capital Increase. The Board of Directors' meeting held on March 25, 2022 approved the partial approval of the capital increase, within the limit of the authorized capital, in the total amount of R$54,789,116.50, with the issuance of 54,246,650 new ordinary, registered, book-entry shares with no par value, at an issue price of R$ 1.01 per share.

• Subscriber Composition. As previously informed in the Notice to Shareholders published on January 27, 2022, the shareholder Cerberus realized the total investment of R$49,999,999.50, by subscribing to 49,504,950 shares. About 93% of the total shares subscribed were subscribed by investment funds and about 7% by individuals/legal entities.

• New Company's share capital. Due to the partial approval of the capital increase approved on this date, the Company's capital stock will increase from R$773,895,835.30 to R$828,684,951.80, represented by 132,778,474 ordinary, book-entry shares with no par value.

• Company's Ownership Structure. Considering the subscription made by shareholder Cerberus, its shareholding in the Company will increase from 39.16% to 60.45%, which will consolidate, for the purposes of current legislation, its position as the Company's majority and controlling shareholder, with the

remaining shares issued by the Company being spread among individuals/legal entities and investment funds.

• New Initiatives. The shares subscribed in the capital increase will be issued and credited to the subscribers' names within five (5) business days from the current date (ticker: BBRK3).

• Use of Proceeds. As previously disclosed in the Notice to Shareholders of January 27, 2022, the funds raised are intended to strengthen the capital structure and improve its liquidity to support the execution of the Company's strategic business plan and digital transformation. The resources obtained will allow the Company to improve its cash position to continue its investments in technology, aiming its growth. The Notice to Shareholders and the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting, disclosed on this date on the CVM(www.cvm.gov.br)and Company's websites(www.ri.brasilbrokers.com.br), provides more details about the updates mentioned in this Material Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2022.

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Andrea de Rizzio

Investor Relations Officer