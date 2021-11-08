Log in
    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/05
26.63 BRL   +4.93%
12:08p1Q22 Presentation
11/04Material Fact - 2021/2022 Harvest Estimates
11/041Q22 Results
1Q22 Presentation

11/08/2021 | 12:08pm EST
1Q22 WEBINAR

HIGHLIGHTS

R$ 378.1 million

Net Revenue

R$ 107.9 million

Net Income

R$ 190.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA

21/22 Harvest

  • 2.6 million tons of grains, cotton and sugarcane
    • 168.8 thousand hectares in production

Distribution of

R$260 million

in dividends or R$2.62 per share

2

FARM SALES

Venda de Propriedades

Farm Sales

Sale Rio do Meio Farm

Date of Sale

September/21

Location

Correntina - BA

Area (hectares)

Total: 4,573 / Arable: 2,859

Acquisition Value + CAPEX

R$40,0 MM

Nominal Sale Value¹

250 sacas/ha

R$130,1 MM

IRR - R$

56,50%

'¹ Information as announced in Material Facts.

Farm Sales

Sale Alto do Taquari Farm

Date of Sale

October/21

Location

Alto Taquari - MT

Area (hectares)

Total: 3,723 / Arable: 2,694

Acquisition Value + CAPEX

R$31,3 MM

Nominal Sale Value¹

1.100 sacas/ha

R$589,0 MM

IRR - R$

19,90%

'¹ Information as announced in Material Facts.

3

2021/2022 HARVEST YEAR

Planted area (thousand hectares)

20/21 REALIZED X 21/22 ESTIMATED

153,2

161,1

168,8

Crop 19/20

Crop 20/21

Crop 20/21 Realized

4

2021/2022 HARVEST YEAR

Production (thousand tons) - GRAINS AND COTTON

398,5

287,5

173,5

196,7

95,8

82,2

31,3

70,1

4,9

5,1

16,4

2,5

4,0

3,4

Soybean

Corn - 1st crop

Corn - 2nd crop

Bean - 2nd crop

Cotton

Total

Crop 21/22 Estimated

Crop 21/22 Realized

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 17:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
