1Q22 Presentation
HIGHLIGHTS
R$ 378.1 million
Net Revenue
R$ 107.9 million
Net Income
R$ 190.6 million
Adjusted EBITDA
21/22 Harvest
2.6 million tons of grains, cotton and sugarcane
168.8 thousand hectares in production
Distribution of
R$260 million
in dividends or R$2.62 per share
2
FARM SALES
Venda de Propriedades
Farm Sales
Sale Rio do Meio Farm
Date of Sale
September/21
Location
Correntina - BA
Area (hectares)
Total: 4,573 / Arable: 2,859
Acquisition Value + CAPEX
R$40,0 MM
Nominal Sale Value¹
250 sacas/ha
R$130,1 MM
IRR - R$
56,50%
'¹ Information as announced in Material Facts.
Farm Sales
Sale Alto do Taquari Farm
Date of Sale
October/21
Location
Alto Taquari - MT
Area (hectares)
Total: 3,723 / Arable: 2,694
Acquisition Value + CAPEX
R$31,3 MM
Nominal Sale Value¹
1.100 sacas/ha
R$589,0 MM
IRR - R$
19,90%
'¹ Information as announced in Material Facts.
3
2021/2022 HARVEST YEAR
Planted area (thousand hectares)
20/21 REALIZED
X 21/22 ESTIMATED
Crop 19/20
Crop 20/21
Crop 20/21 Realized
4
2021/2022 HARVEST YEAR
Production (thousand tons) - GRAINS AND COTTON
398,5
287,5
173,5
196,7
95,8
82,2
31,3
70,1
4,9
5,1
16,4
2,5
4,0
3,4
Soybean
Corn - 1st crop
Corn - 2nd crop
Bean - 2nd crop
Cotton
Total
Crop 21/22 Estimated
Crop 21/22 Realized
5
