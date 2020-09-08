BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : 2020/2021 Events Calendar

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

2020/2021

Company Name Brasilagro - Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Address 1.309, Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue - 5th floor - São Paulo/SP Website www.brasil-agro.com Investor Relations Officer Name: Gustavo Javier Lopez E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com Phone: 55 (11) 3035-5350 Responsible for the Name: Ana Paula Zerbinati Ribeiro Gama Investor Relations Area E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com Phone: 55 (11) 3035-5374 Fax: 55 (11) 3035-5366 Newspaper (and city) of O Estado de São Paulo corporate documents are Diário Oficial of the State of São Paulo published

Pursuant to the Arbitration Clause in the Company's By-laws, the Company is bound to submitall matters of arbitration to the Market Arbitration Chamber

Annual Financial Statement and Consolidated Financial Statement, when applicable,concerning the fiscal year ended on 06/30/2020

EVENT DATE Submission to B3 08/27/20

Standardized Financial Statement - DFP, concerning the fiscal year ended on06/30/2020

EVENT DATE Submission to B3 08/27/20

Reference Form, concerning the actual fiscal year (06/30/2021)