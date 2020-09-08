Log in
BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : 2020/2021 Events Calendar

09/08/2020

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

2020/2021

Company Name

Brasilagro - Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Address

1.309, Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue - 5th floor - São Paulo/SP

Website

www.brasil-agro.com

Investor Relations Officer

Name:

Gustavo Javier Lopez

E-mail:

ri@brasil-agro.com

Phone:

55 (11) 3035-5350

Responsible for the

Name:

Ana Paula Zerbinati Ribeiro Gama

Investor Relations Area

E-mail:

ri@brasil-agro.com

Phone:

55 (11) 3035-5374

Fax:

55 (11) 3035-5366

Newspaper (and city) of

O Estado de São Paulo

corporate documents are

Diário Oficial of the State of São Paulo

published

Pursuant to the Arbitration Clause in the Company's By-laws, the Company is bound to submitall matters of arbitration to the Market Arbitration Chamber

Annual Financial Statement and Consolidated Financial Statement, when applicable,concerning the fiscal year ended on 06/30/2020

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

08/27/20

Standardized Financial Statement - DFP, concerning the fiscal year ended on06/30/2020

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

08/27/20

Reference Form, concerning the actual fiscal year (06/30/2021)

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

11/30/20

Corporate Governance Report

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

01/29/21

Quarterly Information - ITR

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3:

Referring to the quarter ended on 09/30/20 (1st quarter of 2021)

11/09/20

Referring to the quarter ended on 12/31/20 (2nd quarter of 2021)

02/08/21

Referring to the quarter ended on 03/31/21 (3rd quarter of 2021)

05/10/21

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Submission of the Call Notice

09/16/20

Submission of the Management Proposal

09/16/20

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

10/16/20

Submission of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Minutes

10/16/20

to B3

Public Presentation for the Results

EVENT

DATE

Public Presentation for the annual financial statements

08/28/20

Public Presentation for the quarter ended on 09/30/20 (1st quarter of 2021)

11/10/20

Public Presentation for the quarter ended on 12/31/20 (2nd quarter of 2021)

02/09/21

Public Presentation for the quarter ended on 03/31/21 (3rd quarter of 2021)

05/11/21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 21:29:07 UTC
