BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : 2020/2021 Events Calendar
10/13/2020 | 05:59pm EDT
CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR
2020/2021
Company Name
Brasilagro - Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
Address
1.309, Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue - 5
thfloor - São Paulo/SP
Website
www.brasil-agro.com
Investor Relations Officer
Name:
Gustavo Javier Lopez
E-mail:
ri@brasil-agro.com
Phone:
55 (11) 3035-5350
Responsible for the
Name:
Ana Paula Zerbinati Ribeiro Gama
Investor Relations Area
E-mail:
ri@brasil-agro.com
Phone:
55 (11) 3035-5374
Fax:
55 (11) 3035-5366
Newspaper (and city) of
O Estado de São Paulo
corporate documents are
Diário Oficial of the State of São Paulo
published
Pursuant to the Arbitration Clause in the Company's By-laws, the Company is bound to submit
all matters of arbitration to the Market Arbitration Chamber
Annual Financial Statement and Consolidated Financial Statement, when applicable,
concerning the fiscal year ended on 06/30/2020
EVENT
DATE
Submission to B3
08/27/20
Standardized Financial Statement - DFP, concerning the fiscal year ended on
06/30/2020
EVENT
DATE
Submission to B3
08/27/20
Reference Form, concerning the actual fiscal year (06/30/2021)
EVENT
DATE
Submission to B3
11/30/20
Corporate Governance Report
EVENT
DATE
Submission to B3
01/29/21
Quarterly Information - ITR
EVENT
DATE
Submission to B3:
Referring to the quarter ended on 09/30/20 (1
stquarter of 2021)
11/04/20
Referring to the quarter ended on 12/31/20 (2
ndquarter of 2021)
02/08/21
Referring to the quarter ended on 03/31/21 (3
rdquarter of 2021)
05/10/21
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
EVENT
DATE
Submission of the Call Notice
09/16/20
Submission of the Management Proposal
09/16/20
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
10/16/20
Submission of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Minutes
10/16/20
to B3
Public Presentation for the Results
EVENT
DATE
Public Presentation for the annual financial statements
08/28/20
Public Presentation for the quarter ended on 09/30/20 (1
stquarter of 2021)
11/05/20
Public Presentation for the quarter ended on 12/31/20 (2
ndquarter of 2021)
02/09/21
Public Presentation for the quarter ended on 03/31/21 (3
rdquarter of 2021)
05/11/21
Disclaimer
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 21:59:07 UTC
All news about BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Sales 2021
595 M
107 M
107 M
Net income 2021
115 M
20,6 M
20,6 M
Net Debt 2021
147 M
26,4 M
26,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,6x
Yield 2021
1,35%
Capitalization
1 319 M
236 M
237 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,46x
EV / Sales 2022
2,13x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
58,2%
Chart BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
21,67 BRL
Last Close Price
22,22 BRL
Spread / Highest target
-0,99%
Spread / Average Target
-2,49%
Spread / Lowest Target
-5,49%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.