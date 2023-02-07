BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : 2Q23 Earnings Release

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

We ended the first half of 6M23 with Net Income of R$29.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of R$124.3 million, reflecting the Net Revenue of R$484.6 million of which R$29.6 million was generated from the sale of farms and R$455.0 million from the sale of agricultural

products.

We continue to successfully implement our strategy to create value through the sale of land transformed by BrasilAgro. In November 2022, we announced the sale of 863 hectares (498 arable hectares) of the Morotí farm, in Paraguay, for USD 1,5 million and 1,965 hectares (1,423 arable hectares) of Fazenda Rio do Meio for R$62.4 million.

We concluded yet another year of sugarcane supply, delivering 1.9 million tons with a harvested area of 24,900 hectares and yield of 78.1 ton/ha, with net margin of R$4,778/ha, and concluded the planting of grains and cotton on 82,9 thousand hectares. The result of sugarcane was impacted by the drop in the price of ATR, in addition to the decrease in production, resulting from the burning of an area on the farm in Maranhão and reduction of the planted area in relation to the previous season.

We completed the planting of grains and cotton on 82,900 hectares. Weather conditions are good, favoring the good development of soybean and corn crops so far, maintaining our production estimates for the harvest.

Despite the sugarcane result, we remain optimistic and maintain our expectation of achieving the Company's budget for 2022/23.

We also remain dedicated to optimizing and improving the Company's profitability and productivity, which is why part of our efforts is dedicated to projects that meet this need, given our understanding that efficient production operations in the field demand investments in technology and infrastructure.

This year, we are investing in the construction of silo, seed production, in continuing our irrigation project, expansion and monitoring project, while also transforming areas of the Panamby, Regalito and São Domingos farms. Considering all our projects, the total amount invested by the Company is more than R$85 million.

