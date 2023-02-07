BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : 2Q23 Earnings Release

São Paulo, February 7, 2023 - BrasilAgro (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND) announces its consolidated results for the three andsix-monthperiods ended June 30, 2022 ("2Q23") and ("6M23"). The consolidated information is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Adjusted EBITDA of R$124.3 million (-79%), with EBITDA margin of 25% (-26 p.p.) in 6M23;
Net Income of R$29.1 million (-93%), with net margin of 6% in 6M23;
82,900 hectares planting finished of grains and cotton.
(R$ thousand)
2Q23
2Q22
Chg. (%)
6M23
6M22
Chg. (%)
Revenues from Operations
156.700
263.374
-41%
455.024
641.460
-29%
Revenues from Farm Sales
28.093
316.174
-91%
29.574
316.174
-91%
Net Sales Revenue
184.793
579.548
-68%
484.598
957.634
-49%
Variation in the fair value of biological assets
(1.761)
86.042
n.a.
13.960
223.117
-94%
Net Revenue¹
183.032
665.590
-73%
498.558
1.180.751
-58%
Adjusted EBITDA from Operations
530
125.447
-100%
106.771
349.378
-69%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin from Operations (%)
0%
48%
-48 p.p.
23,5%
54%
-31 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA²
17.129
376.981
-95%
124.271
600.912
-79%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
9%
57%
-47 p.p.
24,9%
51%
-26 p.p.
Net Income from Operations
(29.479)
47.803
n.a.
11.621
155.674
-93%
Net Operating Margin (%)
-19%
18%
-37 p.p.
2,6%
24%
-22 p.p.
Net Income
(12.881)
299.337
n.a.
29.121
407.208
-93%
Net Income Margin (%)
-7%
45%
-52 p.p.
5,8%
34%
-29 p.p.
¹ Net Revenue: Considers the change in fair value of biological assets and agricultural product and Impairment.
Adjusted EBITDA was calculated by excluding biological assets in progress (sugarcane and grains planted) and adjusted for the harvest's derivative results and depreciation expenses, including depreciation of fixed assets of the farms, developed areas and permanent crops.
We ended the first half of 6M23 with Net Income of R$29.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of R$124.3 million, reflecting the Net Revenue of R$484.6 million of which R$29.6 million was generated from the sale of farms and R$455.0 million from the sale of agricultural
products.
We continue to successfully implement our strategy to create value through the sale of land transformed by BrasilAgro. In November 2022, we announced the sale of 863 hectares (498 arable hectares) of the Morotí farm, in Paraguay, for USD 1,5 million and 1,965 hectares (1,423 arable hectares) of Fazenda Rio do Meio for R$62.4 million.
We concluded yet another year of sugarcane supply, delivering 1.9 million tons with a harvested area of 24,900 hectares and yield of 78.1 ton/ha, with net margin of R$4,778/ha, and concluded the planting of grains and cotton on 82,9 thousand hectares. The result of sugarcane was impacted by the drop in the price of ATR, in addition to the decrease in production, resulting from the burning of an area on the farm in Maranhão and reduction of the planted area in relation to the previous season.
We completed the planting of grains and cotton on 82,900 hectares. Weather conditions are good, favoring the good development of soybean and corn crops so far, maintaining our production estimates for the harvest.
Despite the sugarcane result, we remain optimistic and maintain our expectation of achieving the Company's budget for 2022/23.
We also remain dedicated to optimizing and improving the Company's profitability and productivity, which is why part of our efforts is dedicated to projects that meet this need, given our understanding that efficient production operations in the field demand investments in technology and infrastructure.
This year, we are investing in the construction of silo, seed production, in continuing our irrigation project, expansion and monitoring project, while also transforming areas of the Panamby, Regalito and São Domingos farms. Considering all our projects, the total amount invested by the Company is more than R$85 million.
3
2Q23 | 6M23
Finally, in December, we published our 2021/22 Sustainability Report and updated our materiality matrix to ensure that we are aligned with the main demands of our stakeholders and the topics of strategic importance to our business.
The Company conducted its first inventory of greenhouse gas emissions, in accordance with the guidelines of the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program. We are analyzing the results and adjustments necessary under the methodology to identify ways to reduce and/or offset our emissions and enable capitalization of carbon reductions and carbon stocks in the soil.
We remain confident in the Company's production potential for the 2022/23 crop year and certain that we will deliver our best efforts and produce food responsibly while playing a key role in the creation of value by transforming and selling land.
I take this opportunity to leave you with photos from the visit that I and Gustavo Lopez, CFO, made to BrasilAgro farms at the start of the year.
PANAMBY FARM: As disclosed in the 1Q23 Earnings Release, on September 15, we announced the acquisition of Fazenda Panamby, a rural property located in the municipality of Querência, state of Mato Grosso. The property has an arable area of 5.4 thousand hectares (total area of 10.8 thousand hectares), of which 80% are suitable for second crop. The acquisition value is R$285.6 million (302 soybean bags per arable hectare), which will be paid in two installments, a down payment and an annual installment.
Farm Sale
MOROTÍ FARM: As disclosed in the 1Q23 Earnings Release, on November 8, we announced the sale of 863 hectares (498 arable hectares) of Fazenda Morotí, a property located in Paraguay. The face value of the sale was US$1.5 million (~U$1.7 thousand/ha). The buyer made an initial payment in the amount of US$748,500. The remaining balance will be paid in three equal annual installments.
RIO DO MEIO FARM: On November 17, we announced the sale of 1,965 hectares (1,423 arable hectares) of Rio do Meio Farm, located in Correntina, Bahia state. The total amount of the sale is 291 soybean bags per arable hectare or R$62,4 million (~R$43,900/arable ha). The buyer already made an initial payment of R$17.7 million. The duration of this sale is 2.38 years.
From the accounting perspective, this plot of the Farm is valued in the Company's books at R$17.8 million (acquisition cost + investments net of depreciation) and has an expected Internal Rate of Return (IRR) in R$ of 52.4%.
The delivery of ownership of the areas and, consequently, the recognition of sales revenue, will be carried out in four stages. The first stage completed on November 14, 2022, a revenue of R$20 million was recognized and the other stages are scheduled for July of each year until 2025.
5
