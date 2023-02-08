BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : 2Q23 Results Presentation

RESULTS PRESENTATION
HIGHLIGHTS 6M23
Financial
R$ 484.6 million
of Net Revenue
R$ 29.1 million
of Net Income
R$ 124.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA
Real Estate
R$62.4 million
Sale of Rio do Meio Farm
Operational
82,900 hectares
planting finished of grains and cotton
2
SCENARIO
Commodity performance (Jan/22 - Jan/23)
( R$ / 60 Kg)
( R$ / @)
-5,0%
179
Soybean
170
Cattle Raising
338
( R$ / L)
( R$ / 60 kg)
-10.4%
3,37
Corn
96
86
Ethanol
( R$ / 50 Kg)
(Algodão NY c/lb)
1,3058
-2.3%
0.87
Cotton
SugarCane
0.85
Source: Cepea
3
-15.7%
285
-18,1%
2,76
-10,6%
1,1677
Price of inputs
USD/TON.
+58%
MAP
BRAZIL
750
900
415
jan-21
jan-22
USD/TON.
+100%
KCL
BRAZIL
830
255
350
USD/TON. +43%
UREA
US GOLF
400 520
290
Fonte: Bloomberg
1350
890
1220
950
1050
680
Average Price
BrasilAgro:
955.0
USD/ton
658
jan-23
720.0
510
647.64
453
13.41
9.40
8.09
jan-21
Purchase Inputs Status
22/2323/24
30%
70%
100%
Open Bought
Exchange Ratio scs/ton
18.68
14.49
11.79
jan-23
MAP KCL UREA
ESG
In December, we launched the
Sustainability Report 2021/2022!
MATERIALITY MATRIX
UPDATE
E
Environment
S
Social
G
Governance
HIGHLIGHTS
Launch of the Sustainability Report with 1st Greenhouse
Effect Inventory
BrasilAgro Institute has positively impacted
18k people through own projects and partnerships
Related Party Transaction Policy, Election Audit Committee
and Fiscal Council Maintenance
5
Health and Safety at
Ethics and compliance
Work
Innovation,
Water resource
technology and
management
productivity
Development
Relationship with the
of people
community
GHG emissions and
Biodiversity
climate change
