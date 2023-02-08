Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:18:31 2023-02-08 pm EST
27.51 BRL   -3.98%
01:13pBrasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas : 2Q23 Results Presentation
PU
02/07Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas : 2Q23 Earnings Release
PU
01/13Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas : Notice to the Market - Audit Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : 2Q23 Results Presentation

02/08/2023 | 01:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESULTS PRESENTATION

2Q23|6M23

#AGRO3

#LND

www.brasil -agro.com

February/2023

HIGHLIGHTS 6M23

Financial

R$ 484.6 million

of Net Revenue

R$ 29.1 million

of Net Income

R$ 124.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA

Real Estate

R$62.4 million

Sale of Rio do Meio Farm

Operational

82,900 hectares

planting finished of grains and cotton

2

SCENARIO

Commodity performance (Jan/22 - Jan/23)

( R$ / 60 Kg)

( R$ / @)

-5,0%

179

Soybean

170

Cattle Raising

338

( R$ / L)

( R$ / 60 kg)

-10.4%

3,37

Corn

96

86

Ethanol

( R$ / 50 Kg)

(Algodão NY c/lb)

1,3058

-2.3%

0.87

Cotton

SugarCane

0.85

Source: Cepea

3

-15.7%

285

-18,1%

2,76

-10,6%

1,1677

SCENARIO

Price of inputs

USD/TON.

+58%

MAP

BRAZIL

750

900

415

jan-21

jan-22

USD/TON.

+100%

KCL

BRAZIL

830

255

350

jan-21

jan-22

USD/TON. +43%

UREA

US GOLF

400 520

290

jan-21

jan-22

Fonte: Bloomberg

1350

890

1220

950

1050

680

Average Price

BrasilAgro:

955.0

USD/ton

658

jan-23

720.0

USD/ton

510

jan-23

647.64

USD/ton

453

jan-23

13.41

9.40

8.09

jan-21

Purchase Inputs Status

22/2323/24

30%

70%

100%

Open Bought

Open Bought

Exchange Ratio scs/ton

18.68

14.49

11.79

jan-22

jan-23

MAP KCL UREA

ESG

In December, we launched the

Sustainability Report 2021/2022!

MATERIALITY MATRIX

UPDATE

E

Environment

S

Social

G

Governance

HIGHLIGHTS

Launch of the Sustainability Report with 1st Greenhouse

Effect Inventory

BrasilAgro Institute has positively impacted

18k people through own projects and partnerships

Related Party Transaction Policy, Election Audit Committee

and Fiscal Council Maintenance

5

Health and Safety at

Ethics and compliance

Work

Innovation,

Water resource

technology and

management

productivity

Development

Relationship with the

of people

community

GHG emissions and

Biodiversity

climate change

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 18:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
01:13pBrasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : 2Q23 Results Presentation
PU
02/07Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : 2Q23 Earnings Release
PU
01/13Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : Notice to the Market - Audit Committee
PU
01/13Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
01/10Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on N..
PU
2022Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : 1Q23 Institutional Presentation
PU
2022Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : 1Q23 Results Presentation
PU
2022Transcript : BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, Q1 ..
CI
2022Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : 1Q23 Earnings Release
PU
2022Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : Material Fact - Sale of Morotí Farm (Paraguay)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 641 M 317 M 317 M
Net income 2023 334 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Net Debt 2023 316 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,50x
Yield 2023 21,4%
Capitalization 2 831 M 546 M 546 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
EV / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Duration : Period :
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,65 BRL
Average target price 43,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Guillaumon Chief Executive & Operations Officer
Gustavo Javier Lopez Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Mariana Rezende Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Isaac Selim Sutton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS-4.47%546
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.16.68%3 636
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD6.76%2 742
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.6.67%2 563
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.14.35%1 761
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.9.18%1 009