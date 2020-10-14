Log in
BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Bookkeeping Agent Synthetic Map - 10.16.2020 ASM

10/14/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 07.628.528/0001-59

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.326.237

SYNTHETIC MAP: BOOKKEEPING AGENT - 2020 ASM

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company"), in compliance with Instruction 481/2009 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), as amended, announces to its shareholders and investors and the general market the synthetic map of votes received by the Company's bookkeeping Agent, Banco Itaú, with voting instructions sent by shareholders to the Custody Agent, Central Securities Depository and Bookkeeping Agent:

Annual Shareholders Meeting

Deliberation

Deliberation

Number

To examine the management accounts, analyze, discuss and, when applicable, vote on the Management's Annual Report and the

  1. Company's Financial Statements related to the social year ended on June 30th, 2020, including the Independent Auditors' opinion and the Fiscal
    Council Report.
    To resolve on the allocation of the net income reported for the year
  2. ended on June 30th, 2020, and the relevant distribution of dividends.
    To establish the Company's management annual overall compensation
  3. limit for the year initiated on July 1st, 2020, according with the Managements Proposal, available on www .brasil-agro.com.
    Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates: Chapa Proposta
  4. pela Administração
    If one of the candidates that form the platform leaves to accommodate a separate election, according to Articles 161, Paragraph 4, and 240 of Law
  5. nº 6,404 of 1976, the votes corresponding to their shares continue with the selected platform?

Vote

Number of

% of Total Shares

Shares

ex-trasury

Approve

2,377,388

4.0%

Abstain

46,400

0.1%

Approve

2,423,788

4.1%

Approve

965,129

1.6%

Reject

1,458,659

2.5%

Approve

2,423,788

4.1%

No

2,408,388

4.1%

Abstain

15,400

0.0%

São Paulo, October 14, 2020.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

Administrative Officer & IRO

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 21:44:01 UTC

