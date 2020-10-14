BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Bookkeeping Agent Synthetic Map - 10.16.2020 ASM

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 07.628.528/0001-59
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.326.237
SYNTHETIC MAP: BOOKKEEPING AGENT - 2020 ASM
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company"), in compliance with Instruction 481/2009 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), as amended, announces to its shareholders and investors and the general market the synthetic map of votes received by the Company's bookkeeping Agent, Banco Itaú, with voting instructions sent by shareholders to the Custody Agent, Central Securities Depository and Bookkeeping Agent:
Annual Shareholders Meeting
Deliberation
Deliberation
Number
To examine the management accounts, analyze, discuss and, when applicable, vote on the Management's Annual Report and the
Company's Financial Statements related to the social year ended on June 30th, 2020, including the Independent Auditors' opinion and the Fiscal
Council Report.
To resolve on the allocation of the net income reported for the year
ended on June 30th, 2020, and the relevant distribution of dividends.
To establish the Company's management annual overall compensation
limit for the year initiated on July 1st, 2020, according with the Managements Proposal, available on www .brasil-agro.com.
Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates: Chapa Proposta
pela Administração
If one of the candidates that form the platform leaves to accommodate a separate election, according to Articles 161, Paragraph 4, and 240 of Law
nº 6,404 of 1976, the votes corresponding to their shares continue with the selected platform?
Vote
Number of
% of Total Shares
Shares
ex-trasury
Approve
2,377,388
4.0%
Abstain
46,400
0.1%
Approve
2,423,788
4.1%
Approve
965,129
1.6%
Reject
1,458,659
2.5%
Approve
2,423,788
4.1%
No
2,408,388
4.1%
Abstain
15,400
0.0%
São Paulo, October 14, 2020.
Gustavo Javier Lopez
Administrative Officer & IRO
