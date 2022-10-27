BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Bylaws*

seventy-one cents) divided into 102,377,008 (one hundred two million three hundred seventy-seven thousand and eight) common, nominative and with no par value shares.

Article 7 - The Company is authorized to increase its capital stock up to the limit of R$ 3,000,000,000.00 (three billion reais) regardless of reform the Bylaws, under article 168 of Law No. 6404 of 15th of December of 1976, as amended ("Corporations Law").

1st Paragraph - Within the limits authorized in this Article, the Company may, upon resolution of the Board of Directors, increase the capital stock by means of issuance of shares, stock- convertible debenture and stock warrants. The Board of Director will determine the issuance conditions including price and payment term.

2nd Paragraph - Within the limit of the authorized capital and in accordance with the plans approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors may grant stock purchase or subscription option to its administrators and employees, as well as to the administrators and employees of other companies that are controlled, directly or indirectly, by the Company, without preemption right to the shareholders.

3rd Paragraph - It is forbidden to the Company to issue preferred shares and profit-sharing bonds.

Article 8 - The capital stock will be represented exclusively by common shares and each common share shall be entitled to one vote in the resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting.

Article 9 - At the discretion of the Board of Directors, the preemption right can be excluded or reduced in the issuances of the shares, debenture stock and stock warrants, which placement is made upon sale in stock exchange or by public subscription, or even upon exchange of shares in public offer of control acquisition, under the terms set forth by law, within the limit of the capital authorized.

CHAPTER III

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Article 10 - The Shareholders' Meeting shall meet ordinarily once a year and extra-ordinarily when called under the terms of the Corporations Law or this Bylaws.

1st Paragraph - The resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting shall be taken by absolute majority of votes present, not being included the blank votes, except the special hypothesis provided by law and this Bylaws.

2nd Paragraph - The Shareholders' Meeting can only take resolutions on matters of the agenda, included in the respective Call Notice, unless for the exceptions provided by the Corporations Law.