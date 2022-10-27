BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Bylaws*
Annex V
Consolidated Company's Bylaws
AMENDED AND RESTATED COMPANY'S BYLAWS
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Publicly Held Corporation
CNPJ No. 07.628.528/0001-59
NIRE No. 35.300.326.237
CHAPTER I
NAME, HEAD OFFICES, OBJECT AND DURATION
Article 1 - BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas is a corporation governed by the
present Bylaws and by the legislation applicable (the "Company").
Article 2 - The Company has its head offices and jurisdiction in the City of Sao Paulo, State of Sao Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1309, 5th floor, Postal Code: 01452-002.
Article 3 - The Company has as object:
the exploration of the agricultural, livestock and forestry activity of any kind and nature and provision of directly or indirectly related services;
purchase, sale and/or lease of properties, lands, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban
areas;
the import and export of agricultural products and inputs and those related to livestock;
IV.
the intermediation in operations of real estate nature of any kind;
the interest, as member, in other companies, simple or business and enterprises;
VI.
commercial of any kind, in Brazil and/or abroad, directly, or indirectly related to the objectives
herein described; and
VII.
the administration of its own assets and third parties.
Article 4 - With the entrance of the Company in the special listing segment named Novo Mercado of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Novo Mercado" and "B3", respectively) it subjects the Company, its shareholders, including controlling shareholders, administrators and members of the Supervisory Board, when installed, to the provisions of the Regulation of Novo Mercado of B3 ("Novo Mercado Regulation").
Article 5 - The duration of the Company is undetermined.
CHAPTER II
CAPITAL STOCK
Article 6 - The Company's capital stock, totally subscribed and paid-in, is R$ 1,587,984,600.71 (one billion, five hundred eighty-seven million, nine hundred eighty-four thousand, six hundred reais and
seventy-one cents) divided into 102,377,008 (one hundred two million three hundred seventy-seven thousand and eight) common, nominative and with no par value shares.
Article 7 - The Company is authorized to increase its capital stock up to the limit of R$ 3,000,000,000.00 (three billion reais) regardless of reform the Bylaws, under article 168 of Law No. 6404 of 15th of December of 1976, as amended ("Corporations Law").
1stParagraph - Within the limits authorized in this Article, the Company may, upon resolution of the Board of Directors, increase the capital stock by means of issuance of shares, stock- convertible debenture and stock warrants. The Board of Director will determine the issuance conditions including price and payment term.
2ndParagraph - Within the limit of the authorized capital and in accordance with the plans approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors may grant stock purchase or subscription option to its administrators and employees, as well as to the administrators and employees of other companies that are controlled, directly or indirectly, by the Company, without preemption right to the shareholders.
3rdParagraph - It is forbidden to the Company to issue preferred shares and profit-sharing bonds.
Article 8 - The capital stock will be represented exclusively by common shares and each common share shall be entitled to one vote in the resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting.
Article 9 - At the discretion of the Board of Directors, the preemption right can be excluded or reduced in the issuances of the shares, debenture stock and stock warrants, which placement is made upon sale in stock exchange or by public subscription, or even upon exchange of shares in public offer of control acquisition, under the terms set forth by law, within the limit of the capital authorized.
CHAPTER III
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Article 10 - The Shareholders' Meeting shall meet ordinarily once a year and extra-ordinarily when called under the terms of the Corporations Law or this Bylaws.
1stParagraph - The resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting shall be taken by absolute majority of votes present, not being included the blank votes, except the special hypothesis provided by law and this Bylaws.
2ndParagraph - The Shareholders' Meeting can only take resolutions on matters of the agenda, included in the respective Call Notice, unless for the exceptions provided by the Corporations Law.
3rdParagraph - In the Shareholders' Meeting, the shareholders shall present, preferably with at least 2 (two) days in advance, the documents that prove their identity, ownership of the shares of the Company and, as the case may be, their representation
4thParagraph - The shareholder may be represented in the Shareholders' Meeting by proxy appointed less than 1 (one) year, whether he may be a shareholder, administrator of the Company, lawyer, financial institution, or manager of investment fund that represents the joint owners.
5thParagraph - The minutes of the Meeting may be drawn up as summary of the facts occurred, including the summarized indication of the sense of vote of the shareholders present, of the blank votes and abstentions; and, by resolution of the shareholders that represent the majority of shares with voting right present at the Meeting, published with omission of signatures.
Article 11 - The Shareholders' Meeting shall be installed and chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors or, in his absence, installed and chaired by other Director, Officer or shareholder indicated in writing by the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting shall indicate up to 2 (two) Secretaries.
Article 12 - It is attributable to the Shareholders' Meeting, in addition to the attributions provided by law to:
elect and remove the members of the Board of Directors;
fix the annual global compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, as well as the members of the Supervisory Board;
assign bonus in stock and decide on eventual groupings and splits of shares;
IV.
approve plans of stock purchase or subscription option to its administrators and employees, as
well as the administrators and employees of other companies that are controlled, directly or
indirectly, by the Company;
deliberate, in accordance with the proposal presented by the administration on the destination of the income of the year and the distribution of dividends;
VI.
elect the liquidator, as well as the Supervisory Board, that shall operate in the liquidation period;
VII.
deliberate the cancelling of the registration of publicly held company before the CVM;
VIII.
deliberation on the issuance of shares, debenture stock and stock warrant in amount higher than
the authorized capital;
IX.
deliberate on the entering of transactions with related parties, the alienation, or the contribution
of assets, to other company in case the amount of the operation corresponds to more than 50%
(fifty per cent) of the value of the Company's total assets included in the last balance sheet
approved; and
approve eventual filing for bankruptcy, in or out of court reorganization.
Article 13 - The shareholders' meeting may also be convened to waive the realization of public acquisition offer ("OPA") to exit the Novo Mercado, which shall be installed in first call with the presence of the shareholders that represent, at least, 2/3 (two thirds) of the total Outstanding Shares. In case the referred quorum is not reached, the shareholders' meeting may be installed in second call with the presence of any number of shareholders owning of Outstanding Shares. The deliberation on the
exemption of the realization of the OPA must occur by the majority of the votes of the shareholders owning Outstanding Shares present in the shareholders' meeting, as provided in the Regulation of the Novo Mercado.
Sole Paragraph - For purposes of this Bylaws, "Outstanding Shares" mean all shares issued by the Company, except for shares held by the controlling shareholder, by persons linked to the latter, by administrators of the Company and the treasury stock.
CHAPTER IV
ADMINISTRATION BODIES
Section I - Provisions Common to the Administration Bodies
Article 14 - The Company shall be administrated by the Board of Directors and by the Executive Committee.
1stParagraph - The Members of the Board of Directors and the Officers shall take office upon:
signature of the term of investiture drawn in the proper book, which shall contemplate its submission to the arbitration clause provided by Article 53 of this Bylaws; and (ii) compliance with the legal requirements applicable.
2ndParagraph - The members of the Board of Directors and the Officers shall remain in their offices until the investiture of their substitutes, except if otherwise decided by the Shareholders' Meeting or by the Board of Directors, as the case may be.
3rdParagraph - The offices of Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Office or main executive of the Company cannot be accumulated by the same person, except in case of vacancy, observing the terms of the Regulation of the Novo Mercado.
Article 15 - The Shareholders' Meeting shall fix the annual global compensation for distribution between the administrators, and it shall be attributable to the Board of Directors to make the distribution of the allowance individually, after taking into consideration the opinion of the Compensation Committee.
Article 16 - Any of the administration bodies meets validly with the presence of the majority of their members and deliberates by the vote of the absolute majority of the attendees, except for the provision of the Article 22 of this Bylaws.
Sole Paragraph - It shall be required the previous calling for meetings of the administration bodies, under the terms of this Bylaws. It is only waived the previous calling of the meeting as a condition for its validity if all members are present. The member of the administration body that cannot attend the meeting physically or by any means, as provided in this Bylaws, shall also be considered present and may cast vote, if he so desires, in case he sends written communication to the Chairman of the respective body and/or the secretary of the meeting, containing vote direction
to be cast in his name in the meeting, in such case that the vote can only be counted in case it is cast under the terms of written communication sent by the member at issue.
Section II - Board of Directors
Article 17 - The Board of Directors shall be comprised by, at minimum, 5 (five) and, maximum, 9 (nine) members, all elected and removable by the Shareholders' Meeting, with unified term of office of 2 (two) years, reelection allowed.
1stParagraph - Out of the members of the board of directors, at least 2 (two) or 20% (twenty per cent), whatever is higher, shall be Independent Directors, observing the definition of the Regulation of the Novo Mercado, and the characterization of the persons assigned to the Board of Directors as Independent Directors must be deliberated in the Shareholders' Meeting that elects them.
2ndParagraph - When, as a result of the failure in observing the percentage referred in the paragraph above, results a fractional number, it shall be proceeded to the rounding to the integer number immediately higher, under the terms of the Regulation of the Novo Mercado.
3rdParagraph - In the Shareholders' Meeting, the shareholders shall deliberate the effective number of members of the Board of Directors.
4thParagraph - The member of the Board of Directors must have sound reputation, not being able to be elected, except waiver by the Shareholders' Meeting, whoever (i) occupies positions in companies that may be considered competitor of the Company; or (ii) represent conflicting interest with the Company.
5thParagraph - The Board of Directors, for better performance of its functions, shall count on the advice of the Compensation Committee, Executive Committee, Audit Committee and other committees that may be created by deliberation of the Board of Directors itself. The Committees shall always work with the purpose to advise the Board of Directors, without any decision-making power binding thereof. The Committees shall be integrated by persons assigned by the Board of Directors among the members of the administration and/or other persons connected, directly or indirectly, to the Company, and it shall ever have odd number of members.
6thParagraph - The members of the Board of Directors in exercise will be automatically considered indicated for reelection by joint proposal of the members of the Board of Directors. In case the multiple voting process has not been requested, the members of the Board of Directors shall deliberate by absolute majority of the attendees to propose the name of the substitute candidates for the place of any Director in exercise that refuses reelection, to the extent that such indication is needed to comprise a complete slate of candidates for the positions in the Board of Directors, observing the provision of Article 18 below. In case the multiple voting process has been requested, each member of the Board of Directors in exercise shall be considered a candidate to reelection to the Board of Directors and it shall not be indicated alternate candidates for the position of any Director in exercise who refuses reelection.
