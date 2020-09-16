Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Call Notice - Annual Shareholders´ Meeting October 16, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

LISTED COMPANY

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S REGISTRATION (CNPJ) NO. 07.628.528/0001-59

NIRE: 35.300.326.237

CALL NOTICE

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Shareholders of BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company") are invited, pursuant to article 124 of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporations Act"), and articles 3 and 5 of CVM Instruction No. 481, dated December 17, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 481"), and CVM Instruction No. 622/2020 ("ICVM 622"), to attend the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, to be held using an online- only format, on October 16, 2020, at 3 p.m., on first notice, ("Meeting") in order to resolve on the following Agenda:

  1. To examine the management accounts, analyze, discuss and, when applicable, vote on the
    Management's Annual Report and the Company's Financial Statements, including the Independent Auditors' opinion and the Fiscal Council Report, relating to the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2020.
  2. To resolve on the allocation of the net profits reported for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2020, and the consequent distribution of dividends.
  3. To establish the Company's management annual global compensation limit for the fiscal year initiated on July 1, 2020.
  4. To resolve on the election of the sitting members and the alternate members of the Company´s Fiscal Council, as well as to establish the global annual compensation of the elected members that, pursuant to the third paragraph of Article 162 of the Corporations Act, shall not be less, for each member, than ten percent (10%) of the average compensation assigned to the
    Company's executive officers.

General Information:

Shareholders or their legal representatives are required to present copies of the following documents to take part in and/or vote at the Meeting: (i) natural persons: (a) photo ID, (b) if represented by proxy, the power of attorney granting special powers, and, if applicable (c) a photo ID of the proxy; (ii) legal entities:(a) the most recent restated Bylaws or Articles of Incorporation, (b) corporate documents proving powers of representation, (c) photo ID of the

legal representative(s), (d) if represented by proxy, the power of attorney granting special powers, and, if applicable, (e) a photo ID of the proxy; and (iii) investment funds: (a) the most recent restated fund regulations, (b) the most recent restated Bylaws or Articles of Incorporation of the portfolio manager or administrator, subject to the fund's voting policy, (c) corporate documents proving powers of representation, (d) photo ID of the portfolio manager's or administrator's legal representative(s), (e) if represented by proxy, the power of attorney granting special powers, and, if applicable (f) a photo ID of the proxy. In any of the above cases, the relevant person shall present evidence of its capacity as shareholder of the Company, issued within the last 5 (five) days by the financial institution responsible for the bookkeeping of the shares (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.). Shareholders may appoint a proxy to represent them at the Meeting pursuant to article 126 of the Corporations Act and paragraph 2, article 10, of the Company's Bylaws.

The Company notes that, in relation to the documents above, in light of the current restrictions imposed or recommended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on a strictly exceptional basis, (i) it will not require a sworn translation of documents originally issued in Portuguese, English or Spanish, or which are accompanied by the relevant translation into these languages, and (ii) it will accept those documents without signature notarization or authentication of copies, and each shareholder shall be responsible for the accuracy and integrity of any such documents presented.

Attendance via Digital Platform:Pursuant to article 5 of ICVM 481, as amended by ICVM 622, in order to participate online in the Meeting using the "Zoom" electronic platform, up to 2 (two) business days prior to the Meeting (i.e., October 14, 2020), shareholders, their representative or attorneys-in-fact shall send an email to the Company at (ri@brasil-agro.com) requesting to attend the Meeting. Those who fail to submit a request and the required documents to participate online by the aforementioned deadline shall not be allowed to attend online the Meeting. The request to participate shall be accompanied by a document identifying the shareholder, their legal representative or appointed proxy, accompanied by the documentation described in the "General Information" item in this Call Notice, as well as the Meeting participant's telephone number and email address to where the Company will send the link to access the Meeting. Upon receiving a request to attend the Meeting accompanied by the necessary documents prior to the deadline and in accordance with the conditions above, the Company shall send a message containing a link and credentials for accessing the "Zoom" electronic platform to the email address the shareholder, their legal representative or proxy indicated in the request to attend the Meeting. The link and access credentials provided by the Company are personal and non-transferable, and should not be shared. The Company will not be liable for any operational or connection problems participants might encounter or any other event or situation outside the Company's control that might affect or prevent attendance at the Meeting.

SP - 28693169v1

Participation by Remote Voting Card: Pursuant to ICVM 481, shareholders may also exercise their voting rights by completing remote voting card and submitting it to their respective custody agents, the bookkeeping agent responsible for the Company's shares or directly to the Company itself, pursuant to the instructions in the Management's Proposal and, in the latter case, the completed card must be received by the Company no later than 7 (seven) days prior to the Meeting date, i.e., by October 10 2020 (inclusive). The Company has made remote voting cards available on the CVM's and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão's ("B3") websites, with instructions explaining how to fill out the card and the required documentation.

Copies of the documents and proposals related to Meeting agenda are available to shareholders at the Company's headquarters and on its website (www.brasil-agro.com), as well as on the websites of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and Brazilian Securities and Exchange Comission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br),

In order to contact the Investor Relations Department, please dial (55 11) 3035-5350 / (55 11) 3035-5374 or e-mailri@brasil-agro.com.

São Paulo, September 16, 2020.

Eduardo S. Elsztain

Chairman of the Board of Directors.

SP - 28693169v1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 21:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
05:50pBRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Distance Voting Ballot - ASM 2020
PU
05:50pBRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Management Proposal - Annual Shareholders..
PU
05:46pBRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Call Notice - Annual Shareholders´ Meetin..
PU
09/08BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : 2020/2021 Events Calendar
PU
08/27BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : 4Q20 and 2020 Results
PU
08/10BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : CVM 358 – Julho 2020
PU
08/05BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : 2020/2021 Events Calendar
PU
08/05BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Calendário de Eventos 2020/2021
PU
06/02BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Complementary Minutes of the Board of Dir..
PU
06/02BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 595 M 114 M 114 M
Net income 2021 115 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net Debt 2021 147 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 1 320 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Duration : Period :
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,67 BRL
Last Close Price 22,24 BRL
Spread / Highest target -1,08%
Spread / Average Target -2,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Guillaumon Chief Executive & Operations Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Director
Saúl Zang Director
Isaac Selim Sutton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS16.93%250
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.44.46%43 499
CORTEVA, INC.-0.37%22 045
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-24.57%20 187
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED76.89%15 004
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS10.91%7 717
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group