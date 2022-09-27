BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Call Notice - Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting Oct 27, 2022

GENERAL INFORMATION: The documentation relating to the proposals to be deliberated at the Meeting is available on the web page of the Investor Relations Department ( https://ri.brasil-agro.com/ ) and the web pages of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") ( www.cvm.gov.br ) and of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") ( www.b3.com.br ) .

To take the management accounts, examine, discuss, and, when applicable, vote on the Annual Management Report and the Financial Statements, accompanied by the reports of the Independent Auditors and the Fiscal Council, for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022;

The shareholders of Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company") are hereby summoned, according to article 124 of Law No. 6404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), and to the articles 4 and 6 of Resolution CVM No. 81 of March 29, 2022, as amended ("Res. CVM 81"), to meet in an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held, on the first call, on October 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., exclusively digitally ("Meeting"), according to the prerogative set forth in article 124, paragraph 2-A, of the Brazilian Corporate Law, Res. CVM 81, through the electronic platform "Ten Meetings", with access through the electronic address

PARTICIPATION VIA DIGITAL PLATFORM: For shareholders or their legal representatives to be able to participate and/or vote at the Meeting, they must submit copies of the following documents: (i) if an individual: (a) a photo identification document, (b) in case of being represented by a proxy, a power of attorney with special powers, and, if applicable, (c) a photo identification document of the proxy; (ii) if a legal entity: (a) the latest consolidated Articles of Association or Bylaws, (b) the corporate documents proving the powers of representation, (c) a photo identification document of the legal representative(s), (d) in case of being represented by a proxy, a power of attorney with special powers, and, if applicable, (e) a photo identification document of the proxy; e (iii) if an investment fund: (a) the last consolidated regulation of the fund, (b) the latest consolidated bylaws or articles of association of the administrator or the trustee, as applicable, observing the voting policy of the fund, (c) the corporate documents that prove the powers of representation, (d) a photo identification document of the legal representative(s) of the administrator or the trustee, (e) in case of being represented by a proxy, a power of attorney with special powers, and, if applicable, (f) a photo identification document of the proxy. In any of the cases above, the proof of the Company's shareholder status issued in the last five (5) days by the financial institution responsible for the custody of the shares (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.) must be presented. Under the terms of article 126 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, and according to paragraph 3, of article 10 of the Company's Bylaws, the shareholders may appoint a proxy to represent them in the Meeting.

Concerning the above documents, the Company informs that (i) it will not require a sworn translation of documents that have been originally drawn up in English or Spanish or that are accompanied by the respective translation into these languages, (ii) it will accept that such documents be presented without legal certification or certified copy, and each shareholder will be responsible for the veracity and integrity of the documents submitted, and (iii) to the powers of attorney granted electronically by shareholders to their representatives or proxies, such documents must use certificates issued by the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure - ICP- Brasil.

According to article 5, section III, of Res. CVM 81, to participate virtually in the Meeting through the electronic platform "Ten Meetings", the shareholders, their legal representatives, or their proxies must observe the following guidelines, which are detailed in the Platform Manual - Company Participants, also available for download at the Meeting's Electronic Address: