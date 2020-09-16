BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Distance Voting Ballot - ASM 2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - BRASILAGRO - CIA BRAS DE PROP AGRICOLAS to be held on
10/16/2020
shareholder of the receipt of such documents and of their acceptance or refusal, under the terms of CVM Instruction 481.
We will not require a sworn translation of documents originally issued in Portuguese, English or Spanish, or which are accompanied by a translation into one of these languages. The following identity documents will be accepted, as long as they contain a photo of the holder: Brazilian ID card (RG), foreign resident's ID card (RNE), driving license (CNH), passport or membership cards of officially recognized professional associations.
If any distance voting form sent directly to the Company is not fully completed or accompanied by the supporting documents described in item (ii) above, it will be disregarded, and the shareholder will be notified at the electronic address indicated in item 3 of the distance voting form.
The documents referred to in (i) and (ii) above must be filed with the Company by October 10, 2020. Any distance voting forms received by the Company after this date will be disregarded.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company
E-mail:ri@brasil-agro.com
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1.309, 5º andar, Jardim Paulistano, CEP 01452-002
São Paulo/SP - Brazil
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.
Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3rd Floor, São Paulo (SP) - ZIP Code 04538-132 Shareholders Service:
Telephones: +55 11 3003-9285 (for capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800 7209285 (other locations), working days, from 9:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m..
Online address: atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br
Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Simple Resolution
1. To examine the management accounts, analyze, discuss and, when applicable, vote on the Management's Annual Report and the Company's Financial Statements related to the social year ended on June 30th, 2020, including the Independent Auditors' opinion and the Fiscal Council Report.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
2. To resolve on the allocation of the net income reported for the year ended on June 30th, 2020, and the relevant distribution of dividends.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
3. To establish the Company's management annual overall compensation for the year initiated on July 1st, 2020, according with the Management Proposal, available on www.brasil-agro.com.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates
Chapa Proposta pela Administração
Fabiano Nunes Ferrari / Mauricio Bispo de Souza Dantonio
Ivan Luvisotto Alexandre / Marcos Paulo Passoni
Débora de Souza Morsch / Ruan Alves Pires