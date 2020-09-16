BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Distance Voting Ballot - ASM 2020

Last update: 09/16/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - BRASILAGRO - CIA BRAS DE PROP AGRICOLAS to be held on

10/16/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

If the shareholder elects to exercise its distant voting right, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481,as amended, it shall fill out this distant voting instrument, which shall only be considered valid, as well as the voting therein shall only be computed in the quorum of the annual meeting, if the following conditions are satisfied:

all fields shall necessarily be duly filled out; All pages shall be initialed; and the last page shall be signed by the shareholder or its legal representative(s), as the case may be, pursuant to the prevailing legislation.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders who wish to exercise their voting right remotely may:

complete this form and send it directly to the Company, or transmit their instructions for completion to the appropriate service providers, as detailed below:

Exercise of distant vote sent through service providers

Shareholders who opt to exercise their distance voting rights through service providers must transmit voting instructions to their custody agent or the Company's bookkeeping agent, in accordance with the rules established by the latter. Shareholders must therefore contact their custody agents or the bookkeeping agent to verify the procedures established by the latter for the issue of voting instructions via distance voting form, and the documents and information required by the custody agents for the purpose.

Custody agents will forward the shareholder's vote received to B3 Central Securities Depository, which, in turn, will create a voting list to be sent to the Company's bookkeeping agent.

Under the terms of CVM Instruction No. 481 shareholders must transmit the distance voting forms completed as instructed to their custody agents or to the bookkeeping agent, to be received by October 10, 2020, unless a different deadline is established by the custody agents.

It is worth noting that, as determined by CVM Instruction 481, B3 Central Securities Depository, when receiving shareholders' voting instructions through their custody agents, will disregard any divergent instructions on the same resolution that have been issued by the same CPF or CNPJ tax registration number.

Additionally, the bookkeeping agent, also in line with CVM Instruction No. 481, will disregard any divergent instructions on the same resolution that have been issued by the same CPF or CNPJ tax registration number.

Distance voting forms sent by the shareholder directly to the Company

Shareholders who opt to exercise their voting right remotely may alternatively do so directly to the Company and, in this case, should forward the following documents to Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1.309, 5º andar, Jardim Paulistano, CEP 01452-002, São Paulo/SP - Brazil, for the attention of the Investor Relations Office:

a physical copy of Distance Voting Form, duly completed, initialed and signed; and a certified copy of the documents described below:

if an individual: identity document and, if applicable, proxy instrument with the granting of specific powers and signature duly certified; if legal entity: Bylaws or Articles of Association, with the respective minutes of the election of the officers and, if represented by a proxy, the relevant proxy instrument with special powers and signature duly certified, as well as a copy of the identity document of the representative or proxy, as the case may be.

In both cases, evidence of the condition of Company's shareholder issued in the last five (5) days by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. or by custody agent must be presented.

Shareholders may also, if they prefer, send scanned copies of the documents referred to in (i) and

above via e-mail to ri@brasil-agro.com, in which case they must also send the original distance voting form(s) and certified copies of the other documents required to be received until October 10, 2020 at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1.309, 5º andar, Jardim Paulistano, CEP 01452-002, São Paulo/SP - Brazil, with attention to the Investor Relations Office.

Once the documents referred to in (i) and (ii) above are received, the Company will notify the