Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Distance Voting Ballot - ASM 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Last update: 09/16/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - BRASILAGRO - CIA BRAS DE PROP AGRICOLAS to be held on

10/16/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

If the shareholder elects to exercise its distant voting right, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481,as amended, it shall fill out this distant voting instrument, which shall only be considered valid, as well as the voting therein shall only be computed in the quorum of the annual meeting, if the following conditions are satisfied:

  1. all fields shall necessarily be duly filled out;
  2. All pages shall be initialed; and
  3. the last page shall be signed by the shareholder or its legal representative(s), as the case may be, pursuant to the prevailing legislation.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders who wish to exercise their voting right remotely may:

  1. complete this form and send it directly to the Company, or
  2. transmit their instructions for completion to the appropriate service providers, as detailed below:

Exercise of distant vote sent through service providers

Shareholders who opt to exercise their distance voting rights through service providers must transmit voting instructions to their custody agent or the Company's bookkeeping agent, in accordance with the rules established by the latter. Shareholders must therefore contact their custody agents or the bookkeeping agent to verify the procedures established by the latter for the issue of voting instructions via distance voting form, and the documents and information required by the custody agents for the purpose.

Custody agents will forward the shareholder's vote received to B3 Central Securities Depository, which, in turn, will create a voting list to be sent to the Company's bookkeeping agent.

Under the terms of CVM Instruction No. 481 shareholders must transmit the distance voting forms completed as instructed to their custody agents or to the bookkeeping agent, to be received by October 10, 2020, unless a different deadline is established by the custody agents.

It is worth noting that, as determined by CVM Instruction 481, B3 Central Securities Depository, when receiving shareholders' voting instructions through their custody agents, will disregard any divergent instructions on the same resolution that have been issued by the same CPF or CNPJ tax registration number.

Additionally, the bookkeeping agent, also in line with CVM Instruction No. 481, will disregard any divergent instructions on the same resolution that have been issued by the same CPF or CNPJ tax registration number.

Distance voting forms sent by the shareholder directly to the Company

Shareholders who opt to exercise their voting right remotely may alternatively do so directly to the Company and, in this case, should forward the following documents to Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1.309, 5º andar, Jardim Paulistano, CEP 01452-002, São Paulo/SP - Brazil, for the attention of the Investor Relations Office:

  1. a physical copy of Distance Voting Form, duly completed, initialed and signed; and
  2. a certified copy of the documents described below:
  1. if an individual: identity document and, if applicable, proxy instrument with the granting of specific powers and signature duly certified;
  2. if legal entity: Bylaws or Articles of Association, with the respective minutes of the election of the officers and, if represented by a proxy, the relevant proxy instrument with special powers and signature duly certified, as well as a copy of the identity document of the representative or proxy, as the case may be.

In both cases, evidence of the condition of Company's shareholder issued in the last five (5) days by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. or by custody agent must be presented.

Shareholders may also, if they prefer, send scanned copies of the documents referred to in (i) and

  1. above via e-mail to ri@brasil-agro.com, in which case they must also send the original distance voting form(s) and certified copies of the other documents required to be received until October 10, 2020 at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1.309, 5º andar, Jardim Paulistano, CEP 01452-002, São Paulo/SP - Brazil, with attention to the Investor Relations Office.

Once the documents referred to in (i) and (ii) above are received, the Company will notify the

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - BRASILAGRO - CIA BRAS DE PROP AGRICOLAS to be held on

10/16/2020

shareholder of the receipt of such documents and of their acceptance or refusal, under the terms of CVM Instruction 481.

We will not require a sworn translation of documents originally issued in Portuguese, English or Spanish, or which are accompanied by a translation into one of these languages. The following identity documents will be accepted, as long as they contain a photo of the holder: Brazilian ID card (RG), foreign resident's ID card (RNE), driving license (CNH), passport or membership cards of officially recognized professional associations.

If any distance voting form sent directly to the Company is not fully completed or accompanied by the supporting documents described in item (ii) above, it will be disregarded, and the shareholder will be notified at the electronic address indicated in item 3 of the distance voting form.

The documents referred to in (i) and (ii) above must be filed with the Company by October 10, 2020. Any distance voting forms received by the Company after this date will be disregarded.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

E-mail:ri@brasil-agro.com

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1.309, 5º andar, Jardim Paulistano, CEP 01452-002

São Paulo/SP - Brazil

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3rd Floor, São Paulo (SP) - ZIP Code 04538-132 Shareholders Service:

Telephones: +55 11 3003-9285 (for capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800 7209285 (other locations), working days, from 9:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m..

Online address: atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution

1. To examine the management accounts, analyze, discuss and, when applicable, vote on the Management's Annual Report and the Company's Financial Statements related to the social year ended on June 30th, 2020, including the Independent Auditors' opinion and the Fiscal Council Report.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. To resolve on the allocation of the net income reported for the year ended on June 30th, 2020, and the relevant distribution of dividends.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. To establish the Company's management annual overall compensation for the year initiated on July 1st, 2020, according with the Management Proposal, available on www.brasil-agro.com.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates

Chapa Proposta pela Administração

Fabiano Nunes Ferrari / Mauricio Bispo de Souza Dantonio

Ivan Luvisotto Alexandre / Marcos Paulo Passoni

Débora de Souza Morsch / Ruan Alves Pires

4. Indication of all candidates on the slate - Chapa Proposta pela Administração - Chapa

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - BRASILAGRO - CIA BRAS DE PROP AGRICOLAS to be held on

10/16/2020

Proposta pela Administração

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

5. If one of the candidates on the selected slate leaves such slate to accommodate a separate election as per Section 161, Paragraph 4, and Section 240 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, may the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be assigned to the selected slate? -

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 21:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
05:50pBRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Distance Voting Ballot - ASM 2020
PU
05:50pBRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Management Proposal - Annual Shareholders..
PU
05:46pBRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Call Notice - Annual Shareholders´ Meetin..
PU
09/08BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : 2020/2021 Events Calendar
PU
08/27BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : 4Q20 and 2020 Results
PU
08/10BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : CVM 358 – Julho 2020
PU
08/05BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : 2020/2021 Events Calendar
PU
08/05BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Calendário de Eventos 2020/2021
PU
06/02BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Complementary Minutes of the Board of Dir..
PU
06/02BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 595 M 114 M 114 M
Net income 2021 115 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net Debt 2021 147 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 1 320 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Duration : Period :
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,67 BRL
Last Close Price 22,24 BRL
Spread / Highest target -1,08%
Spread / Average Target -2,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Guillaumon Chief Executive & Operations Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Director
Saúl Zang Director
Isaac Selim Sutton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS16.93%250
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.44.46%43 499
CORTEVA, INC.-0.37%22 045
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-24.57%20 187
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED76.89%15 004
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS10.91%7 717
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group