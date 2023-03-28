BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Distance Voting Ballot - Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting Apr 28, 2023

Assembleia pendente de aprovação

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - BRASILAGRO - CIA BRAS DE PROP AGRICOLAS to be held on 04/28/2023

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Under the terms of CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended (CVM Resolution 81), should the shareholder choose to exercise his/her voting right remotely, via distance voting ballot ("Ballot"), it is essential that all the fields of this Ballot be filled out. In order for it to be considered valid and the votes cast herein to be counted in the quorum of the Meeting, the following instructions must be observed:

(a) all fields must be properly completed;

(b) all pages must be initialed; and

(c) the last page must be signed by the shareholder or his legal representative(s), as the case may be, and in accordance with the legislation in force.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to vote remotely may: (1) submit their voting instructions to service providers, or (2) submit the completed Ballots directly to the Company, according to the guidelines below:

(1) Voting via service providers: The shareholders must contact their custody agent or bookkeeping agent and verify the procedures established by them for the filing of voting instructions via ballot paper, such as the document and information required by them for this purpose. The custody agent will forward the voting instructions they receive to the Central Depository of B3, which in turn will generate a voting map to be sent to the bookkeeping agent of the Company. Pursuant to CVM Resolution 81, the shareholders must submit, as instructed, the completed ballot to its custody agent or bookkeeping agent, so that they are filed by 12:00 p.m. on April 21, 2023, unless a diverse deadline is set. It is worth noting that, as determined by CVM Resolution 81, the Central Depository of B3, upon receiving the voting instructions from shareholders through its respective custody agents, will disregard any divergent instructions in relation to the same resolution that have been issued by the same enrollments numbers under the CPF or CNPJ. Additionally, the bookkeeping agent, in line with the CVM Resolution 81, will disregard any divergent instructions to the same resolution that may have been issued by the same enrollment numbers under the CPF or CNPJ.

(2) Submission of Ballots by the shareholder directly to the Company: Shareholders who choose to vote via distance voting ballot may, alternatively, forward the documents listed below directly to the Companys Investor Relations Office, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1,309, 5th floor, Jardim Paulistano, Zip Code 01452-002, São Paulo/SP - Brazil: the original version of the distance voting ballot, duly completed, countersigned and signed; and copy of the documents listed below, as the case may be: (i) Private Individuals: (a) shareholder's photo ID; (b) if represented by an attorney-in-fact, a power of attorney with special powers; and (c) if applicable, the attorney's photo ID; (ii) Legal entities: (a) last amended and restated version of the bylaws/articles of association of the company; (b) corporate documents proving the representation powers of the company; (c) photo ID of the legal representative(s) of the company; (d) if represented by an attorney-in-fact, a power of attorney with special powers; and (e) if applicable, the attorney's photo ID; and (iii) Investment funds: (a) last amended and restated version of the bylaws or articles of association of the fund or its manager, as the case may be, under the voting policy of the fund; (b) corporate documents proving the representation powers of the fund; (c) photo ID of the legal representative(s) of the administrator or manager of the fund; (d) if represented by an attorney-in-fact, a power of attorney with special powers; and (e) if applicable, the attorney's photo ID.

In all cases, evidence of the capacity as a shareholder of the Company, issued within the last five (5) days by the financial institution responsible for the bookkeeping of the shares (i.e., Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.) must also be presented.

If rather, the shareholder may also send scanned copies of the documents referred to in item (2) above to the e-mail addressri@brasil-agro.com. In this case, the original copy of the distance voting ballot must also be sent by the shareholder and received by the Company's Investor Relations Office by 12:00 p.m. on April 26, 2023, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1,309, 5th floor, Jardim Paulistano, Zip Code 01452-002, São Paulo/SP - Brazil. Once the documents referred to above are received, the Company will notify the shareholder of their receipt and of their acceptance or non-acceptance, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81.

The Company hereby informs that: (i) will not require a certified translation of documents originally written in Portuguese, English, or Spanish, or accompanied by a translation into these languages; (ii) will accept the presentation of certified copies of documents and will dispense the authentication of signatures, with each shareholder being responsible for the veracity and integrity of the documents presented; furthermore, (iii) concerning the powers of attorney granted electronically by shareholders to their representatives or attorneys-in-fact, reinforces that such documents must use digital certificates issued by the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure - ICP-Brazil.

Any distance voting ballot sent directly to the Company that is not fully completed, or that is not accompanied by the supporting documents - as described in item (2) above, will not be considered by the Company. The shareholder will be notified in this regard by means of the e-mail

The following identity documents will be accepted by the Company, provided they have a photo: RG, RNE, CNH, Passport, or officially recognized professional cards.

The Ballot and Other supporting documents must be filed with the Company up to seven (7) days before the date of the Meeting, that is, up to and including April 21, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Any Ballots received by the Company after this date will also be disregarded.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

E-mail address:ri@brasil-agro.com

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1,309, 5th floor, Jardim Paulistano, Zip Code 01452-002 São Paulo/SP - Brazil.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3,500, 3rd floor, Itaim Bibi, Zip Code 04538-132 São Paulo/SP - Brazil.

Shareholder Services: E-mail addressatendimentoescrituracao@itauunibanco.com.br, or by telephones numbers (55 11) 3003-9285 (capital cities of Brazil and their metropolitan areas) and 0800 7209285 (other locations of Brazil), on business days, from 09:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m.

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: AGRO3] 1. Approve the proposal for amendment and restatement of the Company's bylaws, to alter the requirements of the composition of the statutory audit committee, installation of the permanent fiscal council, and adapt the definitions of Article 42 relating to the definition of control and other dispositions. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: AGRO3] 2. In case of a second call to the Meeting, can the voting instructions in this Ballot also be considered for the second call to the Meeting? [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________