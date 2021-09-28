BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Distance Voting Ballot - Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting Oct 27, 2021

Last update: 09/27/2021 DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - BRASILAGRO - CIA BRAS DE PROP AGRICOLAS to be held on 10/27/2021 Shareholder's Name Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF E-mail Instructions on how to cast your vote If the shareholder elects to exercise its distant voting right, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481, as amended, it shall fill out this distant voting instrument, which shall only be considered valid, as well as the voting therein shall only be computed in the quorum of the annual meeting, if the following conditions are satisfied: all fields shall necessarily be duly filled out; All pages shall be initialed; and the last page shall be signed by the shareholder or its legal representative(s), as the case may be, pursuant to the prevailing legislation. Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider Shareholders who wish to exercise their voting right remotely may: (i) complete this form and send it directly to the Company, or (ii) transmit their instructions for completion to the appropriate service providers, as detailed below: Exercise of distant vote sent through service providers Shareholders who opt to exercise their distance voting rights through service providers must transmit voting instructions to their custody agent or the Company's bookkeeping agent, in accordance with the rules established by the latter. Shareholders must therefore contact their custody agents or the bookkeeping agent to verify the procedures established by the latter for the issue of voting instructions via distance voting form, and the documents and information required by the custody agents for the purpose. Custody agents will forward the shareholder's vote received to B3 Central Securities Depository, which, in turn, will create a voting list to be sent to the Company's bookkeeping agent. Under the terms of CVM Instruction No. 481 shareholders must transmit the distance voting forms completed as instructed to their custody agents or to the bookkeeping agent, to be received not less than 6 days before the date of the Meeting, that is, by October 20, 2021 unless a different deadline is established by the custody agents. It is worth noting that, as determined by CVM Instruction 481, B3 Central Securities Depository, when receiving shareholders' voting instructions through their custody agents, will disregard any divergent instructions on the same resolution that have been issued by the same CPF or CNPJ tax registration number. Additionally, the bookkeeping agent, also in line with CVM Instruction No. 481, will disregard any divergent instructions on the same resolution that have been issued by the same CPF or CNPJ tax registration number. Distance voting forms sent by the shareholder directly to the Company Shareholders who opt to exercise their voting right remotely may alternatively do so directly to the Company and, in this case, should forward the following documents to Avenida Faria Lima, 1.309, 5º andar, Jardim Paulistano, CEP: 01451-001, São Paulo/SP - Brazil, for the attention of the Investor Relations Office: a physical copy of Distance Voting Form, duly completed, initialed and signed; and a certified copy of the documents described below if an individual: identity document and, if applicable, proxy instrument with the granting of specific powers and signature duly certified; if legal entity: Bylaws or Articles of Association, with the respective minutes of the election of the officers and, if represented by a proxy, the relevant proxy instrument with special powers and signature duly certified, as well as a copy of the identity document of the representative or proxy, as the case may be.

In both cases, evidence of the condition of Company's shareholder issued in the last five (5) days by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

or by custody agent must be presented.

Shareholders may also, if they prefer, send scanned copies of the documents referred to in (i) and above via e-mail to ri@brasil-agro.com, in which case they must also send the original distance voting form(s) and certified copies of the other documents required to be received until October 10, 2019 at Avenida Faria Lima, 1.309, 5º andar, Jardim Paulistano, CEP: 01451-001, São Paulo/SP - Brazil, with attention to the Investor Relations Office.

Once the documents referred to in (i) and (ii) above are received, the Company will notify the shareholder of the receipt of such documents and of their acceptance or refusal, under the terms of CVM Instruction 481.

We will not require a sworn translation of documents originally issued in Portuguese, English or Spanish, or which are accompanied by a translation into one of these languages. The following identity documents will be accepted, as long as they contain a photo of the holder: Brazilian ID card (RG), foreign resident's ID card (RNE), driving license (CNH), passport or membership cards of officially recognized professional associations.

If any distance voting form sent directly to the Company is not fully completed or accompanied by the supporting documents described in item (ii) above, it will be disregarded, and the shareholder

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - BRASILAGRO - CIA BRAS DE PROP AGRICOLAS to be held on 10/27/2021 will be notified at the electronic address indicated in item 3 of the distance voting form. The documents referred to in (i) and (ii) above must be filed with the Company not less than 7 days before the date of the Shareholders' Meetings, that is, by October 20, 2021, inclusive. Any distance voting forms received by the Company after this date will be disregarded. Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case. E-mail:ri@brasil-agro.com Avenida Faria Lima, 1.309, 5º andar, Jardim Paulistano, CEP: 01451-001 São Paulo/SP - Brasil Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar São Paulo (SP) CEP 04538-132 Atendimento Aos Acionistas: Phone: 3003-9285 (capitais e regiões metropolitanas) e 0800 7209285 (demais localidades), working days, from 9a.m. to 6p.m.. e-mail: atendimentoescrituracao@itauunibanco. com.br. Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 1. To examine the management accounts, analyze, discuss and, when applicable, vote on the Management's Annual Report and the Company's Financial Statements, including the Independent Auditors' opinion and the Fiscal Council Report, relating to the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 2. To resolve on the allocation of the net profits reported for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021, and the consequent distribution of dividends. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 3. Wish to request the adoption of the multiple vote process for the election of the members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to art. 141 of Law No. 6.404? Note: This resolution is not part of the agenda of the AGM, having been included in this Bulletin under art. 21- I, item IV, of ICVM 481/09. If the investor chooses to abstain or "no", the vote will not be considered for the purpose of adopting a multiple vote. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates Chapa Proposta pela Administração Eduardo S. Elsztain (Efetivo) / Carolina Zang ou Gastón Armando Lernoud (1ª e 2º suplentes, respectivamente, conforme Proposta da Administração) Alejandro G. Elsztain (Efetivo) / Carolina Zang ou Gastón Armando Lernoud (1ª e 2º suplentes, respectivamente, conforme Proposta da Administração) Saul Zang (Efetivo) / Carolina Zang ou Gastón Armando Lernoud (1ª e 2º suplentes, respectivamente, conforme Proposta da Administração) Carlos Blousson (Efetivo) / Carolina Zang ou Gastón Armando Lernoud (1ª e 2º suplentes, respectivamente, conforme Proposta da Administração) Alejandro Casaretto (Efetivo) / Carolina Zang ou Gastón Armando Lernoud (1ª e 2º suplentes, respectivamente, conforme Proposta da Administração) João de Almeida Sampaio Filho (Efetivo) / Ricardo de Santos Freitas (Suplente, conforme Proposta da Administração) Isaac Selim Sutton (Efetivo) / Ricardo de Santos Freitas (Suplente, conforme Proposta da Administração)

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - BRASILAGRO - CIA BRAS DE PROP AGRICOLAS to be held on 10/27/2021 Administração) Bruno Magalhães (Efetivo) / Ricardo de Santos Freitas (Suplente, conforme Proposta da Administração) Efraim Horn (Efetivo) / Ricardo de Santos Freitas (Suplente, conforme Proposta da Administração) 4. Indication of all candidates on the slate (The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder holding shares with voting rights also fills in the fields present in the separate election of member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to these fields occur) - Chapa Proposta pela Administração [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 5. If one of the candidates on the selected slate leaves such slate, may the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be assigned to the selected slate? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 6. In case of adoption of the election process by multiple voting, do you wish to distribute the adopted vote in percentages by the candidates who composes the chosen list of candidates? [If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple vote process, his vote must be counted as abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.] [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 7. View of all candidates who composes the list of candidates to appoint the % (percentage) of votes to be distributed Eduardo S. Elsztain (Efetivo) / Carolina Zang ou Gastón Armando Lernoud (1ª e 2º suplentes, respectivamente, conforme Proposta da Administração) [ ] % Alejandro G. Elsztain (Efetivo) / Carolina Zang ou Gastón Armando Lernoud (1ª e 2º suplentes, respectivamente, conforme Proposta da Administração) [ ] % Saul Zang (Efetivo) / Carolina Zang ou Gastón Armando Lernoud (1ª e 2º suplentes, respectivamente, conforme Proposta da Administração) [ ] % Carlos Blousson (Efetivo) / Carolina Zang ou Gastón Armando Lernoud (1ª e 2º suplentes, respectivamente, conforme Proposta da Administração) [ ] % Alejandro Casaretto (Efetivo) / Carolina Zang ou Gastón Armando Lernoud (1ª e 2º suplentes, respectivamente, conforme Proposta da Administração) [ ] % João de Almeida Sampaio Filho (Efetivo) / Ricardo de Santos Freitas (Suplente, conforme Proposta da Administração) [ ] % Isaac Selim Sutton (Efetivo) / Ricardo de Santos Freitas (Suplente, conforme Proposta da Administração) [ ] % Bruno Magalhães (Efetivo) / Ricardo de Santos Freitas (Suplente, conforme Proposta da Administração) [ ] % Efraim Horn (Efetivo) / Ricardo de Santos Freitas (Suplente, conforme Proposta da Administração) [ ] % 8. To establish the Company's management annual global compensation limit for the fiscal year initiated on July 1, 2021, according to the management proposal available at www.brasil- agro.com.

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - BRASILAGRO - CIA BRAS DE PROP AGRICOLAS to be held on 10/27/2021 [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates Chapa Proposta pela Administração Fabiano Nunes Ferrari (efetivo) / Mauricio Bispo de Souza Dantonio (suplente) Ivan Luvisotto Alexandre (efetivo) / Marcos Paulo Passoni (suplente) Débora de Souza Morsch (efetivo) / Ruan Alves Pires (suplente) 9. Nomination of all candidates to be included on the slate - Chapa Proposta pela Administração [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 10. If one of the candidates on the selected slate leaves such slate to accommodate a separate election as per Section 161, Paragraph 4, and Section 240 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, may the election as per Section 161, Paragraph 4, and Section 240 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, may the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be assigned to the selected slate? - [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 11. Global annual compensation of the Fiscal Council elected members as stated on the Management Proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain City :__________________________________________________________________________ Date :__________________________________________________________________________ Signature :_____________________________________________________________________ Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________ Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

