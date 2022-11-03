Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-03 pm EDT
31.35 BRL   +1.46%
05:50pBrasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas : Final Detailed Map - AGOE 2022
PU
10/28BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/27Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas : Synthetic Final Map - AGOE 2022
PU
BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Final Detailed Map - AGOE 2022

11/03/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 07.628.528/0001-59

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.326.237

FINAL DETAILED MAP - October 27, 2022 AESM

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company"), in compliance with Instruction 81/2022 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), as amended, announces to its shareholders and investors and the general market the final detailed voting map that consolidates the voting instructions presented by its shareholders, for each of the matters submitted to the resolution of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("AESM") held today, with the approvals, rejections and abstentions issued by the voting actions:

ASM - Agenda (1)

Shareholder

For

Against

Abstention

07496

32.588

-

-

34781

36.000

-

-

35510

6.400

-

-

43427

4.200

-

-

00272

223.729

-

-

78632

5.131.519

-

-

35075

46.600

-

-

43357

11.200

-

-

08601

383.500

-

-

23307

13.000

-

-

36909

5.400

-

-

14438

-

542.261

-

05838

14.781

-

-

07506

131.852

-

-

09299

52.500

-

-

07703

15.283.906

-

-

41036

-

-

25.300

03516

58

-

-

38756

5.189

-

-

05838

268.263

-

-

25401

-

12.634

-

00481

941.450

-

-

07496

443.418

-

-

27866

171.780

-

-

27866

104.454

-

-

27866

9.158

-

-

16816

94.800

-

-

15043

63.442

-

-

19892

229.100

-

-

23216

19.924

-

-

41924

5.299.624

-

-

31247

-

135.164

-

33716

-

61.460

-

35939

-

529.275

-

28767

-

448.325

-

32760

-

198.473

-

41035

-

70.700

-

43508

-

10.900

-

09620

13.213

-

-

11841

62.770

-

-

14786

24.087

-

-

07622

91.456

-

-

13416

37.745

-

-

11184

270

-

-

34803

38.450

-

-

02887

69.822

-

-

07686

346

-

-

14416

8.848

-

-

42332

4.495

-

-

41867

10.397

-

-

30419

95.833

-

-

09477

3.000

-

-

08731

2.247

-

-

08731

4.600

-

-

31814

59.512

-

-

19135

61.200

-

-

92196

-

-

-

38537

-

7.120.697

-

19874

43.100

-

-

42904

2.800

-

-

05479

8.438

-

-

21827

-

-

-

05839

15.100

-

-

35726

21.387

-

-

10248

94.100

-

-

25169

32.100

-

-

18822

14.100

-

-

24158

12.800

-

-

24798

1.600

-

-

21265

34.600

-

-

36034

24.016

-

-

09349

35.273

-

-

13362

7.000

-

-

09349

14.600

-

-

10327

19.000

-

-

05839

83.300

-

-

20622

8.000

-

-

35726

19.395.216

-

-

05523

-

26.204

-

05523

-

-

6.103.565

07208

11.600

-

-

07247

6.161

-

-

10769

36.300

-

-

13012

3.400

-

-

29322

930.786

-

-

31240

4.200

-

-

35693

421.653

-

-

32329

54.665

-

-

37113

5.400

-

-

97540

918.716

-

-

09559

30.800

-

-

08621

11.600

-

-

08857

119.323

-

-

09098

538.848

-

-

10266

400

-

-

ASM - Agenda 1

ASM - Agenda 2

ASM - Agenda 3

ASM - Agenda 4a

ASM - Agenda 5a

ASM - Agenda 5b

ASM - Agenda 6

Shareholder

For

Against

Abstention

For

Against

Abstention

For

Against

Abstention

For

Against

Abstention

For

Against

Abstention

For

Against

Abstention

For

Against

Abstention

07496

32.588

-

-

32.588

-

-

32.588

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

00272

-

-

223.729

223.729

-

-

223.729

-

-

223.729

-

-

-

-

223.729

223.729

-

-

223.729

-

-

78632

5.131.519

-

-

5.131.519

-

-

5.131.519

-

-

5.131.519

-

-

-

-

5.131.519

5.131.519

-

-

5.131.519

-

-

35075

46.600

-

-

46.600

-

-

46.600

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

43357

11.200

-

-

11.200

-

-

11.200

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

08601

383.500

-

-

383.500

-

-

383.500

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

23307

13.000

-

-

13.000

-

-

13.000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

36909

5.400

-

-

5.400

-

-

5.400

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14438

-

-

542.261

542.261

-

-

-

542.261

-

542.261

-

-

542.261

-

-

-

-

-

542.261

-

-

05838

14.781

-

-

14.781

-

-

14.781

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

07506

-

-

131.852

131.852

-

-

131.852

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

09299

52.500

-

-

52.500

-

-

52.500

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

07703

15.283.906

-

-

15.283.906

-

-

15.283.906

-

-

15.283.906

-

-

-

-

-

15.283.906

-

-

15.283.906

-

-

41036

-

-

25.300

-

-

25.300

-

-

25.300

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

03516

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

58

-

-

58

-

-

-

-

-

58

-

-

38756

5.189

-

-

5.189

-

-

5.189

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05838

268.263

-

-

268.263

-

-

268.263

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

25401

12.634

-

-

12.634

-

-

12.634

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

00481

941.450

-

-

941.450

-

-

941.450

-

-

941.450

-

-

-

-

941.450

941.450

-

-

941.450

-

-

07496

443.418

-

-

443.418

-

-

443.418

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

27866

-

-

171.780

171.780

-

-

171.780

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

27866

-

-

104.454

104.454

-

-

104.454

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

27866

-

-

9.158

9.158

-

-

9.158

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16816

94.800

-

-

94.800

-

-

94.800

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15043

63.442

-

-

63.442

-

-

63.442

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19892

229.100

-

-

229.100

-

-

229.100

-

-

229.100

-

-

-

-

229.100

-

-

229.100

229.100

-

-

23216

-

-

19.924

19.924

-

-

19.924

-

-

19.924

-

-

-

-

19.924

19.924

-

-

19.924

-

-

41924

5.299.624

-

-

5.299.624

-

-

5.299.624

-

-

5.299.624

-

-

-

-

-

5.299.624

-

-

5.299.624

-

-

31247

135.164

-

-

135.164

-

-

135.164

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

33716

61.460

-

-

61.460

-

-

61.460

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

35939

529.275

-

-

529.275

-

-

529.275

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

28767

448.325

-

-

448.325

-

-

448.325

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

32760

198.473

-

-

198.473

-

-

198.473

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

41035

70.700

-

-

70.700

-

-

70.700

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

43508

10.900

-

-

10.900

-

-

10.900

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

09620

-

-

13.213

13.213

-

-

13.213

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11841

-

-

62.770

62.770

-

-

62.770

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14786

-

-

24.087

24.087

-

-

24.087

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

07622

-

-

91.456

91.456

-

-

91.456

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13416

37.745

-

-

37.745

-

-

37.745

-

-

-

-

37.745

-

-

37.745

-

-

37.745

-

-

37.745

11184

270

-

-

270

-

-

270

-

-

-

-

270

-

-

270

-

-

270

-

-

270

34803

38.450

-

-

38.450

-

-

38.450

-

-

-

-

38.450

-

-

38.450

-

-

38.450

-

-

38.450

02887

69.822

-

-

69.822

-

-

69.822

-

-

-

-

69.822

-

-

69.822

-

-

69.822

-

-

69.822

07686

346

-

-

346

-

-

346

-

-

-

-

346

-

-

346

-

-

346

-

-

346

14416

8.848

-

-

8.848

-

-

8.848

-

-

-

-

8.848

-

-

8.848

-

-

8.848

-

-

8.848

42332

4.495

-

-

4.495

-

-

4.495

-

-

-

-

4.495

-

-

4.495

-

-

4.495

-

-

4.495

41867

10.397

-

-

10.397

-

-

10.397

-

-

-

-

10.397

-

-

10.397

-

-

10.397

-

-

10.397

30419

95.833

-

-

95.833

-

-

95.833

-

-

-

-

95.833

-

-

95.833

-

-

95.833

-

-

95.833

09477

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.000

-

-

3.000

-

-

-

-

-

3.000

-

-

08731

2.247

-

-

2.247

-

-

2.247

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

08731

4.600

-

-

4.600

-

-

4.600

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

31814

59.512

-

-

59.512

-

-

59.512

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

92196

16.594

-

-

16.594

-

-

-

16.594

-

-

16.594

-

-

16.594

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

38537

-

-

7.120.697

7.120.697

-

-

-

7.120.697

-

7.120.697

-

-

7.120.697

-

-

-

-

-

7.120.697

-

-

19874

43.100

-

-

43.100

-

-

43.100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

42904

2.800

-

-

2.800

-

-

2.800

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

21827

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.000

-

-

3.000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05839

15.100

-

-

15.100

-

-

15.100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

35726

21.387

-

-

21.387

-

-

21.387

-

-

-

-

21.387

-

-

21.387

-

-

21.387

-

-

21.387

10248

94.100

-

-

94.100

-

-

94.100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

25169

32.100

-

-

32.100

-

-

32.100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18822

14.100

-

-

14.100

-

-

14.100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

24158

12.800

-

-

12.800

-

-

12.800

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

24798

1.600

-

-

1.600

-

-

1.600

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

21265

34.600

-

-

34.600

-

-

34.600

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

36034

24.016

-

-

24.016

-

-

24.016

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

09349

35.273

-

-

35.273

-

-

35.273

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13362

7.000

-

-

7.000

-

-

7.000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

09349

14.600

-

-

14.600

-

-

14.600

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10327

19.000

-

-

19.000

-

-

19.000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05839

83.300

-

-

83.300

-

-

83.300

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20622

8.000

-

-

8.000

-

-

8.000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05523

19.425.012

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05523

-

3.288

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05523

-

-

6.096.685

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05523

-

-

-

19.426.778

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05523

-

-

-

-

4.009

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05523

-

-

-

-

-

6.094.198

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05523

-

-

-

-

-

-

19.175.415

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05523

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

32.508

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05523

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.317.062

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05523

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

######

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

05523

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

25.524.985

-

-

-

-

-

-

05523

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

25.524.985

-

-

-

05523

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

25.524.985

07208

11.600

-

-

11.600

-

-

11.600

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10769

36.300

-

-

36.300

-

-

36.300

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13012

3.400

-

-

3.400

-

-

3.400

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

29322

930.786

-

-

930.786

-

-

930.786

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

31240

4.200

-

-

4.200

-

-

4.200

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

35693

421.653

-

-

421.653

-

-

421.653

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

32329

54.665

-

-

54.665

-

-

54.665

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

37113

5.400

-

-

5.400

-

-

5.400

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

97540

918.716

-

-

918.716

-

-

918.716

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

09559

30.800

-

-

30.800

-

-

30.800

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

08621

11.600

-

-

11.600

-

-

11.600

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

08857

119.323

-

-

119.323

-

-

119.323

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

09098

538.848

-

-

538.848

-

-

538.848

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10266

400

-

-

400

-

-

400

-

-

-

-

400

-

-

400

-

-

400

-

-

400

Deliberations:

Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting:

1. Deliberate on the proposal to amend the Company's Bylaws to create an Audit Committee and change other provisions.

Annual Shareholders Meeting:

  1. To take the management accounts, examine, discuss, and, when applicable, vote on the Annual Management Report and the Financial Statements, accompanied by the reports of the Independent Auditors and the Fiscal Council, for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022.
  2. Deliberate on the proposal for allocation of net income for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022, and the respective distribution of dividends.
  3. To set the limit of the annual global compensation of the Company's directors and officers for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022.
  4. Do you wish to request the installation of the Fiscal Council pursuant to Article 161 of Law No. 6,404/76.
  5. To fix Fiscal Counsil Fiscal's members number at 3 efective members and 3 alternative members to the fiscal year iniciated at July 1st of 2022.

5a. Election in separate of Counsil Fiscal members: Geraldo Affonso Ferreira Filho, as efective member, and Leonardo de Paiva Rocha, as alternative member.

5b. General Election of Counsil Fiscal members: (i) Marcos Paulo Passoni, as efective member, and Ariane Cristina Vilalta, as alternative member; and (ii) Ivan Luvisotto Alexandre, as efective member, and Luiz Fernando Oliveira Fernando da Silva, as alternative member.

6. To fix Fiscal Counsil Fiscal member's individual compensation at 10% of average individual compensation of Company's Directors, without benefits, representation allowances and profit sharing.

São Paulo, November 03, 2022.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

Administrative Officer & IRO

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
