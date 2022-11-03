BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Final Detailed Map - AGOE 2022

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company"), in compliance with Instruction 81/2022 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), as amended, announces to its shareholders and investors and the general market the final detailed voting map that consolidates the voting instructions presented by its shareholders, for each of the matters submitted to the resolution of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("AESM") held today, with the approvals, rejections and abstentions issued by the voting actions:

Deliberations:

Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting:

1. Deliberate on the proposal to amend the Company's Bylaws to create an Audit Committee and change other provisions.

Annual Shareholders Meeting:

To take the management accounts, examine, discuss, and, when applicable, vote on the Annual Management Report and the Financial Statements, accompanied by the reports of the Independent Auditors and the Fiscal Council, for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022. Deliberate on the proposal for allocation of net income for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022, and the respective distribution of dividends. To set the limit of the annual global compensation of the Company's directors and officers for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. Do you wish to request the installation of the Fiscal Council pursuant to Article 161 of Law No. 6,404/76. To fix Fiscal Counsil Fiscal's members number at 3 efective members and 3 alternative members to the fiscal year iniciated at July 1st of 2022.

5a. Election in separate of Counsil Fiscal members: Geraldo Affonso Ferreira Filho, as efective member, and Leonardo de Paiva Rocha, as alternative member.

5b. General Election of Counsil Fiscal members: (i) Marcos Paulo Passoni, as efective member, and Ariane Cristina Vilalta, as alternative member; and (ii) Ivan Luvisotto Alexandre, as efective member, and Luiz Fernando Oliveira Fernando da Silva, as alternative member.

6. To fix Fiscal Counsil Fiscal member's individual compensation at 10% of average individual compensation of Company's Directors, without benefits, representation allowances and profit sharing.

São Paulo, November 03, 2022.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

Administrative Officer & IRO