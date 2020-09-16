BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Management Proposal - Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on October 16, 2020

Message from Management

São Paulo, September 16th, 2020.

Dear Shareholders,

In the light of the Call Notice published on September 16th, 2020, in reference to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting ("ASM" or "Meeting"), we would like to underscore the importance of your participation in said meeting, to be held using an online-only format, on October 16, 2020, at 3 p.m., on first notice, in order to resolve on the following Agenda:

To examine the management accounts, analyze, discuss and, when applicable, vote on the Management's Annual Report and the Company's Financial Statements, including the Independent Auditors' opinion and the

Fiscal Council Report, relating to the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2020. To resolve on the allocation of the net profits reported for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2020, and the consequent distribution of dividends. To establish the Company's management annual global compensation limit for the fiscal year initiated on July 1, 2020. To resolve on the election of the sitting members and the alternate members of the Company´s Fiscal Council, as well as to establish the global annual compensation of the elected members that, pursuant to the third paragraph of Article 162 of the Corporations Act, shall not be less, for each member, than ten percent (10%) of the average compensation assigned to the

Company's executive officers.

We request that the shareholders should carefully read the documents related to the Meeting, available on the websites of the Company (www.brasil- agro.com), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br).

