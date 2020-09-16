Log in
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Management Proposal - Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on October 16, 2020

09/16/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Annual

Shareholders'

Meeting -

Management

Proposal

Table of Contents

Message from Management ....................................................................................

Guidelines on Participation ......................................................................................

Management Proposal ............................................................................................

Additional Documents ............................................................................................

Annex I - Management Comments on the Company's Financial Position (item

10 of the Reference Form) ..........................................................................................

Annex II - Annex 9-1-II to CVM Instruction 481.......................................................

Annex III - Determination of the Company's Management Compensation

(item 13 of the Reference Form)...............................................................................

Annex IV - Fiscal Council Election (item 12.5 to 12.10 of the Reference

Form)...............................................................................................................................

Message from Management

São Paulo, September 16th, 2020.

Dear Shareholders,

In the light of the Call Notice published on September 16th, 2020, in reference to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting ("ASM" or "Meeting"), we would like to underscore the importance of your participation in said meeting, to be held using an online-only format, on October 16, 2020, at 3 p.m., on first notice, in order to resolve on the following Agenda:

  1. To examine the management accounts, analyze, discuss and, when applicable, vote on the Management's Annual Report and the Company's Financial Statements, including the Independent Auditors' opinion and the
    Fiscal Council Report, relating to the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2020.
  2. To resolve on the allocation of the net profits reported for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2020, and the consequent distribution of dividends.
  3. To establish the Company's management annual global compensation limit for the fiscal year initiated on July 1, 2020.
  4. To resolve on the election of the sitting members and the alternate members of the Company´s Fiscal Council, as well as to establish the global annual compensation of the elected members that, pursuant to the third paragraph of Article 162 of the Corporations Act, shall not be less, for each member, than ten percent (10%) of the average compensation assigned to the
    Company's executive officers.

We request that the shareholders should carefully read the documents related to the Meeting, available on the websites of the Company (www.brasil- agro.com), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br).

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Investor Relations Department by phone (55-11)3035-5374 or by e-mailri@brasil-agro.com.

André Guillaumon

Gustavo Javier Lopez

Chief Executive Officer

Administrative and Investor Relations

Officer

Eduardo S. Elsztain

Chairman of the Board of Directors

This is an excerpt of the original content.

