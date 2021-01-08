Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Management Proposal - Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on January 22, 2021

01/08/2021 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extraordinary

Shareholders' Meeting -

Management's Proposal

Table of Contents

Message from the Management

............................................................................. 3

Guidelines to Attend ................................................................................................

5

Management's Proposal ........................................................................................

11

Additional Documents ...........................................................................................

15

2

Message from the Management

São Paulo, December 23, 2020.

Dear Shareholders,

In view of the Call Notice regarding the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company") published today, we would like to emphasize that your attendance in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("ESM" or "Meeting"), to be held on January 22, 2021, at 2 p.m., in an exclusively online format (digital means), is of utmost importance to us, in order to discuss and deliberate on the following agenda:

  1. The approval of the acquisition, by the Company and its subsidiaries Agrifirma Agro Ltda. and Imobiliária Engenho de Maracajú Ltda., of shares issued by the following companies headquartered in Bolivia: (a) Agropecuaria Acres del Sud S.A.; (b) Ombu Agropecuaria S.A.; (c) Yatay Agropecuaria S.A.; and (d) Yuchan Agropecuarian S.A. (collectively "Target Companies", and, such acquisition, "Acquisition"); and
  2. The authorization to the management of the Company to perform all acts necessary in order to implement the Acquisition and the ratification of all acts that have already been taken by the Company's management aiming at accomplishing the Acquisition.

We ask shareholders to carefully examine the documents related to the ESM that we made available on the Company's (www.brasil-agro.com), B3 S.A.'s - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and CVM's website (www.cvm.gov.br).

If you have any questions, please contact the Investor Relations Department at(55-11)3035-5374 or email ri@brasil-agro.com.

André Guillaumon

Gustavo Javier Lopez

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Eduardo S. Elsztain

Chairman of the Board of Directors

3

Guidelines to Attend the Extraordinary

Shareholders' Meeting

The attendance of the Shareholders to the ESM is extremely important.

For the installation of the ESM, at first call, the presence of at least one quarter (1/4) of the Company's capital stock will be required. If the ESM is not installed due to lack of quorum, the Company will publish a new Call Notice announcing the new date for the ESM to be held on the second call, which may be installed with the presence of any number of shareholders.

Considering that the ESM will be held in an exclusively digital format, the attendance of shareholders or their legal representatives shall take place by means of access to the digital platform, for those who forward the request and the necessary documentation for virtual attendance according to the deadline provided in the Call Notice.

1. Documents

Pursuant to Article 5 of ICVM 481, in order to participate online in the ESM using "Zoom" electronic platform, shareholders, their legal representatives or their attorneys-in-fact are required to send an e-mail to the Company requesting to attend the Meeting to the electronic address (ri@brasil-agro.com) up to two (2) days prior of the Meeting (i.e. January 20, 2021).

The request to attend the Meeting must contain: (i) the identification of the shareholder, legal representative or appointed attorney-in-fact; (ii) the participant's telephone number; and, (iii) the email of the ESM participant to which the Company must send the access link to the Meeting. Additionally, the documentation duly described and detailed below must be sent:

1.1. To Individuals (natural persons)

  1. identity document with photo of the shareholder or, if applicable, identity document with photo of its attorney-in-fact and the respective power of attorney.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 23 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 20:21:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
03:21pBRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Management Proposal - Annual Shareholders..
PU
2020BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : 1Q21 Results
PU
2020BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Final Detailed Map - 2020 ASM
PU
2020BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Final Synthetic Map - 2020 ASM
PU
2020BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Consolidated Synthetic Map - 2020 ASM
PU
2020BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Bookkeeping Agent Synthetic Map - 10.16.2..
PU
2020BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : 2020/2021 Events Calendar
PU
2020BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Distance Voting Ballot - ASM 2020
PU
2020BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Management Proposal - Annual Shareholders..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 670 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 241 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 573 M 292 M 293 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Duration : Period :
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,00 BRL
Last Close Price 26,50 BRL
Spread / Highest target 5,66%
Spread / Average Target -5,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Guillaumon Chief Executive & Operations Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Director
Saúl Zang Director
Isaac Selim Sutton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS2.80%292
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.24.51%56 626
CORTEVA, INC.7.95%31 142
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.7.35%19 011
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED10.00%18 833
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS6.54%7 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ