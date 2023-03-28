BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Management Proposal - Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting Apr 28, 2023

Extraordinary

Shareholders'

Meeting - Management

Proposal

1

Table of Contents

Message from the Management ................................................................................................. 3

Guidelines for participation in the Meeting ................................................................................ 4

Management Proposal .............................................................................................................. 10

Additional Documents ............................................................................................................... 11

Exhibit I - Proposal of amendment to the Bylaws .................................................................... 12

Exhibit II - Amended and Restated Bylaws .............................................................................. 41

Message from the Management

São Paulo, March 28, 2023.

Dear shareholders,

In light of the call notice published last March 28, 2023 ("Call Notice") for the invitation to the attendance of the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Shareholders'

Meeting ("Meeting") of Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

("Company" or "BrasilAgro"), to be held on April 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m, local time (UTC-3), which shall be organized in virtual format only, we would like to underscore that your presence and participation at the Meeting is of high significance so that we may discuss and resolve upon the proposal for amendment and restatement of the Company's bylaws ("Bylaws"), to alter the requirements of the composition of the statutory audit committee, installation of the permanent fiscal council, adapt the definitions of Article 42 relating the definition of control and other dispositions.

We ask the shareholders to carefully examine the documents related to the Meeting we made available at the headquarters of the Company, on the website of the Company's Investors Relations department (https://ri.brasil-agro.com/)and the websites of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3")(www.b3.com.br)and Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM")(www.cvm.gov.br).

In case of any questions, please contact the Investors Relations department, by phone at (55-11) 3035-5350 or by e-mail ri@brasil-agro.com.

André Guillaumon

Gustavo Javier Lopez

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Officer

Eduardo Sergio Elsztain

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Guidelines for participation in the Meeting

The participation of the shareholders in the Meeting is of high importance.

Considering that the agenda of the Meeting involves a proposal to amend the

Company's Bylaws, the installation of the Meeting shall require, in the first call, the attendance of shareholders representing, at least, two-thirds 2/3 of the capital stock of the Company, pursuant to the applicable law.

In case the such quorum is not reached, the Company will publish a new call notice, announcing a new date for holding the Meeting on a second call, enabling it to take place in the presence of any number of shareholders.

Considering that the Meeting shall be held in an exclusively digital form, the participation of the shareholders or their legal representatives will occur through (a) access to the electronic platform "Ten Meetings" ("Digital Platform"), for those who send the request and documentation required for virtual participation according to the period stipulated in the Call Notice; or (b) filing and submission of the distance voting ballot, under CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81")

1. DOCUMENTS

Under article 6 of CVM Resolution 81, to participate virtually in the Meeting through the Digital Platform, the shareholders, their legal representatives or their attorneys-in-fact must register at the electronic address(https://www.tenmeetings.com.br/assembleia/portal/?id=36A5E06D5D85) no later than 48 hours before, that is, by 12:00 p.m. on April 26, 2023, under article 6, paragraphs 1 and 3 of CVM Resolution 81.

The request for participation must contain (i) the identification of the shareholder, legal representative, or attorney-in-fact; (ii) the contact telephone number; and (iii) the e-mail address of the participant in the Meeting to which the Company will send the data (e.g., link, log in, and password) for access to the Meeting. Additionally, the shareholder must forward the Company the documentation duly described and detailed below:

1.1. Private Individuals

(a) shareholder's photo ID;

(b) if represented by an attorney-in-fact, a power of attorney with special powers;

(c) if applicable, the attorney's photo ID; and

(d) evidence of its capacity as a shareholder of the Company, issued within the last five (5) days by the financial institution responsible for the bookkeeping of the shares (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.).

1.2. Legal entities (a) last amended and restated version of the bylaws/articles of association of the company; (b) corporate documents proving the representation powers of the company; (c) photo ID of the legal representative(s) of the company; (d) if represented by an attorney-in-fact, a power of attorney with special powers; (e) if applicable, the attorney's photo ID; and (f) evidence of its capacity as a shareholder of the Company, issued within the last five (5) days by the financial institution responsible for the bookkeeping of the shares (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.).

1.3. Investment funds (a) last amended and restated version of the bylaws or articles of association of the fund or its manager, as the case may be, under the voting policy of the fund; (b) corporate documents proving the representation powers of the fund; (c) photo ID of the legal representative(s) of the administrator or manager of the fund; (d) if represented by an attorney-in-fact, a power of attorney with special powers; (e) if applicable, the attorney's photo ID; and (f) evidence of its capacity as a shareholder of the Company, issued within the last five (5) days by the financial institution responsible for the bookkeeping of the shares (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.).



Besides, about the documents listed on 1. Documents of this guidance, the Company: (i) will not require a certified translation of documents originally written in