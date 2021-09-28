BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Management Proposal - Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting Oct 27, 2021

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Management Proposal

Table of Contents Message from Management .................................................................................... 3 Guidelines on Participation ...................................................................................... 5 Management Proposal ............................................................................................ 12 Additional Documents ............................................................................................. 17 Annex I - Summary - Amendments to the Company's Bylaws 2

Message from Management São Paulo, September 27th, 2021. Dear Shareholders, In the light of the Call Notice published on September 27th, 2021, in reference to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("Meeting"), we would like to underscore the importance of your participation in said meeting, to be held using an online-only format, on October 27th, 2021, at 2 p.m., on first notice, in order to resolve on the following Agenda: 1. Annual Meeting: To examine the management accounts, analyze, discuss and, when applicable, vote on the Management's Annual Report and the Company's

Financial Statements related to the social year ended on June 30th, 2021, including the Independent Auditors' opinion and the Fiscal Council Report. To resolve on the allocation of the net income reported for the year ended on June 30th, 2021, and the relevant distribution of dividends. To resolve on the determination of the number of the members to comprise the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to the Company's Bylaws, as well as on the election of the members (sitting members and alternates) of the Board of Directors. To establish the Company's management annual overall compensation for the year initiated on July 1st, 2021. To resolve on the election of the sitting members and the alternate members of the Company´s Fiscal Council, as well as to establish the global annual compensation of the elected members that, pursuant to the third paragraph of

Article 162 of Law No. 6.404/76 ("LSA") shall not be less, for each member, than ten percent (10%) of the average compensation assigned to the Company's executive officers. 3

2. Extraordinary Meeting: 2.1. To decide on the amendment of Article 6 of the Company's Bylaws and its consolidation, in order to reflect the capital increases approved by the Board of Directors at meetings held on February 3, 2021 and May 14, 2021. We request that the shareholders should carefully read the documents related to the Meeting, available on the websites of the Company (www.brasil- agro.com), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br). If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Investor Relations Department by phone (55-11)3035-5350 or by e-mailri@brasil-agro.com. André Guillaumon Gustavo Javier Lopez Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations Officer Eduardo S. Elsztain Chairman of the Board of Directors 4

Guidelines on Participation in Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Shareholders' participation in the Company's Shareholders' Meeting is of utmost importance. The holding of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, on first notice, will require the presence of at least one quarter (1/4) of the Company's capital stock. For the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to discuss the proposed amendments to the Bylaws, on first notice as well, will require the presence of at least two thirds (2/3) of the Company's capital stock, based on the legislation in force. If these quorums are not reached, the Company will publish a new Call Notice announcing a new date for holding the Meetings on a second call, which may take place in the presence of any number of shareholders. Considering the online-only format which will be used in the Meeting, the shareholders' participation, or their legal representative's participation will be: through digital platform, for those who present their documents and a request to participate according to the orientation provided on the Call Notice; or (b) by filling and sending the Remote Voting Card, under the terms of CVM Instruction 481. 1. Documents Pursuant to article 5 of ICVM 481, as amended by ICVM 622, in order to participate online in the Meeting using the "Zoom" electronic platform, shareholders, their representative or attorneys-in-fact shall send an email to the Company at (ri@brasil-agro.com) requesting to attend the Meeting up to 48h prior to the Meeting (i.e., October 25, 2021 at 2 p.m BRT). The request to participateshall be accompanied by: (i) a document identifying the shareholder, their legal representative or appointed proxy, (ii) the Meeting participant's telephone number; and (iii) email address to where the Company will send the link to access the Meeting. Additionally, the documentation described below shall be sent: 5

