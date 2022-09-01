BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Material Fact - 2022/2023 Harvest Estimates
Material Fact
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59
State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237
AGRICULTURAL OPERATIONS ESTIMATES 2022/2023 HARVEST YEAR
A BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND), leader in Brazil in the acquisition, development and sale of rural properties with high potential for appreciation, informs its shareholders and the market in general its first estimates of the agricultural operations for the 2022/2023 harvest year.
Planted area per culture (hectare)
Area in Production by product (ha)
20/21 Harvest
21/22 Harvest
21/22 Harvest
Participation (%)
Grains
95.951
91.250
53%
Soybean
62.626
67.327
39%
Corn and Corn 2nd Crop
27.643
21.727
13%
Bean 2nd Crop
5.681
2.196
1%
Sugarcane
28.992
28.535
17%
Pasture
11.323
16.025
9%
Cotton
4.121
8.310
5%
Other
28.538
26.764
16%
Total
168.925
170.884
100,0%
Productivity per culture (tons)
Production per product (tons)
21/22 Harvest
21/22 Harvest
Change
22/23 Harvest
Change
Estimated
Realized
(%)
Estimated
(%)
Soybean
196.677
196.689
0%
218.609
11%
Corn
82.170
61.587
-25%
54.637
-11%
Corn - 2nd Crop
95.845
84.614
-12%
81.454
-4%
Beans
4.041
3.095
-23%
2.817
-9%
Beans - 2nd Crop
3.417
2.338
-32%
0
n.a.
Cotton
13.270
6.715
-49%
18.403
174%
Cotton - 2nd Crop
3.116
1.739
n.a.
13.034
650%
Total
398.536
356.776
-10%
388.954
9%
Soybean production in Brazil and Bolivia were higher than the initial expectations. In Paraguay, however, there was a significant loss of planted areas due to drought. Despite this reduction, total soy production was more than offset by the good results of Brazil and Bolivia, the total produced was in line with initial estimates.
Corn production also had a major impact in Paraguay and we ended the harvest with 25% less than estimated.
The dry period in the states of Bahia and Mato Grosso impacted the productivity of cotton and the 2nd crop corn season in these regions.
Sugarcane Harvest Year Result
2021 Harvest Realized
2022 Harvest Estimated
Change
2022 Harvest Realized
Change
(Apr/01 to Dec/31)
(Apr/01 to Dec/31)
(%)
(Apr/01 to Jun/30)
(%)
Tons harvested
2.118.687
2.116.890
-0,1%
654.228
-69%
Hectares harvested
25.101
25.217
0,5%
7.431
-71%
TCH - Harvest tons per hectares
84,41
83,95
-0,5%
88,04
5%
20/21 Harvest
21/22 Harvest
Change
21/22 Harvest
Change
Cattle Raising
Realized
Realized
Estimated
(%)
(%)
Hectares
9.636
11.984
24%
11.323
-6%
Number of heads
14.805
16.862
14%
21.168
26%
Meat production (kg)
1.940.329
2.580.775
33%
1.949.812
-24%
Weight Gain per Day
0,71
0,71
-1%
0,63
-11%
Weight Gain per hectare
201,37
215,34
7%
172,2
-20%
Production costs (R$/ha)
(R$ / ha)
21/22 Harvest
21/22 Harvest
22/23 Harvest
Change
Change
Estimated (A)
Realized (B)
Estimated (C)
(%) B/A
(%) C/B
(1)
4.630
4.933
4.920
7%
0%
Soja
Milho
(1)
4.626
4.733
4.854
2%
3%
Milho Safrinha
4.348
4.635
4.512
7%
-3%
Feijão
3.023
3.017
3.058
0%
1%
Algodão
10.879
9.452
9.487
-13%
0%
Algodão Safrinha + Pivot
13.923
12.942
13.210
-7%
n.a.
Cana-de-açúcar
(2)
8.089
9.088
7.759
12%
-15%
Outros
(3)
6.203
1.502
594
-76%
n.a.
includes area opening amortization
sugarcane cost 5,549, does not consider leasing cost.
Others consider: Wheat, Quinoa and Sesame
It is noteworthy that the estimates are hypothetical data and do not constitute a promise of performance. For more information about our operating estimates see the respective section of our Reference Form.
