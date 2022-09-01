BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Material Fact - 2022/2023 Harvest Estimates

Material Fact

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

AGRICULTURAL OPERATIONS ESTIMATES 2022/2023 HARVEST YEAR

A BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND), leader in Brazil in the acquisition, development and sale of rural properties with high potential for appreciation, informs its shareholders and the market in general its first estimates of the agricultural operations for the 2022/2023 harvest year.

Planted area per culture (hectare)

Area in Production by product (ha) 20/21 Harvest 21/22 Harvest 21/22 Harvest Participation (%) Grains 95.951 91.250 53% Soybean 62.626 67.327 39% Corn and Corn 2nd Crop 27.643 21.727 13% Bean 2nd Crop 5.681 2.196 1% Sugarcane 28.992 28.535 17% Pasture 11.323 16.025 9% Cotton 4.121 8.310 5% Other 28.538 26.764 16% Total 168.925 170.884 100,0% Productivity per culture (tons) Production per product (tons) 21/22 Harvest 21/22 Harvest Change 22/23 Harvest Change Estimated Realized (%) Estimated (%) Soybean 196.677 196.689 0% 218.609 11% Corn 82.170 61.587 -25% 54.637 -11% Corn - 2nd Crop 95.845 84.614 -12% 81.454 -4% Beans 4.041 3.095 -23% 2.817 -9% Beans - 2nd Crop 3.417 2.338 -32% 0 n.a. Cotton 13.270 6.715 -49% 18.403 174% Cotton - 2nd Crop 3.116 1.739 n.a. 13.034 650% Total 398.536 356.776 -10% 388.954 9%

Soybean production in Brazil and Bolivia were higher than the initial expectations. In Paraguay, however, there was a significant loss of planted areas due to drought. Despite this reduction, total soy production was more than offset by the good results of Brazil and Bolivia, the total produced was in line with initial estimates.