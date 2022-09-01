Log in
    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-01 pm EDT
29.27 BRL   +2.20%
BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Material Fact - 2022/2023 Harvest Estimates

09/01/2022 | 10:35pm EDT
Material Fact

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

AGRICULTURAL OPERATIONS ESTIMATES 2022/2023 HARVEST YEAR

A BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND), leader in Brazil in the acquisition, development and sale of rural properties with high potential for appreciation, informs its shareholders and the market in general its first estimates of the agricultural operations for the 2022/2023 harvest year.

Planted area per culture (hectare)

Area in Production by product (ha)

20/21 Harvest

21/22 Harvest

21/22 Harvest

Participation (%)

Grains

95.951

91.250

53%

Soybean

62.626

67.327

39%

Corn and Corn 2nd Crop

27.643

21.727

13%

Bean 2nd Crop

5.681

2.196

1%

Sugarcane

28.992

28.535

17%

Pasture

11.323

16.025

9%

Cotton

4.121

8.310

5%

Other

28.538

26.764

16%

Total

168.925

170.884

100,0%

Productivity per culture (tons)

Production per product (tons)

21/22 Harvest

21/22 Harvest

Change

22/23 Harvest

Change

Estimated

Realized

(%)

Estimated

(%)

Soybean

196.677

196.689

0%

218.609

11%

Corn

82.170

61.587

-25%

54.637

-11%

Corn - 2nd Crop

95.845

84.614

-12%

81.454

-4%

Beans

4.041

3.095

-23%

2.817

-9%

Beans - 2nd Crop

3.417

2.338

-32%

0

n.a.

Cotton

13.270

6.715

-49%

18.403

174%

Cotton - 2nd Crop

3.116

1.739

n.a.

13.034

650%

Total

398.536

356.776

-10%

388.954

9%

Soybean production in Brazil and Bolivia were higher than the initial expectations. In Paraguay, however, there was a significant loss of planted areas due to drought. Despite this reduction, total soy production was more than offset by the good results of Brazil and Bolivia, the total produced was in line with initial estimates.

Corn production also had a major impact in Paraguay and we ended the harvest with 25% less than estimated.

The dry period in the states of Bahia and Mato Grosso impacted the productivity of cotton and the 2nd crop corn season in these regions.

Sugarcane Harvest Year Result

2021 Harvest Realized

2022 Harvest Estimated

Change

2022 Harvest Realized

Change

(Apr/01 to Dec/31)

(Apr/01 to Dec/31)

(%)

(Apr/01 to Jun/30)

(%)

Tons harvested

2.118.687

2.116.890

-0,1%

654.228

-69%

Hectares harvested

25.101

25.217

0,5%

7.431

-71%

TCH - Harvest tons per hectares

84,41

83,95

-0,5%

88,04

5%

20/21 Harvest

21/22 Harvest

Change

21/22 Harvest

Change

Cattle Raising

Realized

Realized

Estimated

(%)

(%)

Hectares

9.636

11.984

24%

11.323

-6%

Number of heads

14.805

16.862

14%

21.168

26%

Meat production (kg)

1.940.329

2.580.775

33%

1.949.812

-24%

Weight Gain per Day

0,71

0,71

-1%

0,63

-11%

Weight Gain per hectare

201,37

215,34

7%

172,2

-20%

Production costs (R$/ha)

(R$ / ha)

21/22 Harvest

21/22 Harvest

22/23 Harvest

Change

Change

Estimated (A)

Realized (B)

Estimated (C)

(%) B/A

(%) C/B

(1)

4.630

4.933

4.920

7%

0%

Soja

Milho

(1)

4.626

4.733

4.854

2%

3%

Milho Safrinha

4.348

4.635

4.512

7%

-3%

Feijão

3.023

3.017

3.058

0%

1%

Algodão

10.879

9.452

9.487

-13%

0%

Algodão Safrinha + Pivot

13.923

12.942

13.210

-7%

n.a.

Cana-de-açúcar

(2)

8.089

9.088

7.759

12%

-15%

Outros

(3)

6.203

1.502

594

-76%

n.a.

  1. includes area opening amortization
  2. sugarcane cost 5,549, does not consider leasing cost.
  3. Others consider: Wheat, Quinoa and Sesame

It is noteworthy that the estimates are hypothetical data and do not constitute a promise of performance. For more information about our operating estimates see the respective section of our Reference Form.

São Paulo, September 1, 2022.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CFO & IRO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374

E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
