BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Material Fact - Acquisition in Mato Grosso

Material Fact

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

ACQUISITION IN MATO GROSSO

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (B3: AGRO3)

(NYSE: LND), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6404/76 and of Instruction No. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, has acquired a rural property located in the municipality of Querência, state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

The property has an arable area of 5,400 hectares (10,800 hectares of total area), of which 80% are suitable for second crop. The farm has clay and rainfall levels and altitude that allow cultivation of grains and cotton, and is located less than 100 km from paved roads. The farm is in the eastern region of the state of Mato Grosso, which is characterized by the high growth of agricultural areas in the country, with the advancement of agriculture in pasture areas.

The acquisition value is R$285.6 million (302 soybean bags per arable hectare), which will be paid in two installments, a down payment and an annual installment.

This transaction was important for the Company to diversify and expand our presence in the state of Mato Grosso, one of the most important in the production of commodities in the world, and guarantee the growth of our productive area, in addition to real estate gains, with the transformation of pasture areas into agriculture.

São Paulo, September 15th, 2022.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CFO & IRO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374

E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com