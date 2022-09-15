Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06 2022-09-15 pm EDT
29.71 BRL   -1.88%
05:40pBRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS : Material Fact - Acquisition in Mato Grosso
PU
09/02TRANSCRIPT : BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 02, 2022
CI
09/02Brasilagro's Fiscal Q4 Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Material Fact - Acquisition in Mato Grosso

09/15/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Material Fact

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

ACQUISITION IN MATO GROSSO

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (B3: AGRO3)

(NYSE: LND), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6404/76 and of Instruction No. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, has acquired a rural property located in the municipality of Querência, state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

The property has an arable area of 5,400 hectares (10,800 hectares of total area), of which 80% are suitable for second crop. The farm has clay and rainfall levels and altitude that allow cultivation of grains and cotton, and is located less than 100 km from paved roads. The farm is in the eastern region of the state of Mato Grosso, which is characterized by the high growth of agricultural areas in the country, with the advancement of agriculture in pasture areas.

The acquisition value is R$285.6 million (302 soybean bags per arable hectare), which will be paid in two installments, a down payment and an annual installment.

This transaction was important for the Company to diversify and expand our presence in the state of Mato Grosso, one of the most important in the production of commodities in the world, and guarantee the growth of our productive area, in addition to real estate gains, with the transformation of pasture areas into agriculture.

São Paulo, September 15th, 2022.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CFO & IRO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374

E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 21:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
05:40pBRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Material Fact - Acquisition in Mato Grosso
PU
09/02TRANSCRIPT : BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, Q4 2022 Earnings..
CI
09/02Brasilagro's Fiscal Q4 Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises
MT
09/01BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
09/01BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
09/01BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Material Fact - 2022/2023 Harvest Estimates
PU
09/01BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : 4Q22 Earnings Release
PU
07/11BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Notice to Shareholders - Schedule date for Annual G..
PU
07/07BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
06/29BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on J..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 972 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2023 238 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net Debt 2023 178 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 10,1%
Capitalization 3 004 M 574 M 574 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Duration : Period :
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,28 BRL
Average target price 44,66 BRL
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Guillaumon Chief Executive & Operations Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Mariana Rezende Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Gustavo Javier Lopez Chief Administration Officer
Isaac Selim Sutton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS5.18%580
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-35.90%2 868
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.11.17%2 648
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-22.76%2 551
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-26.97%1 409
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.39.90%849