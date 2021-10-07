Log in
BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Material Fact - Alto Taquari Farm Sale

10/07/2021
Material Fact

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

Alto Taquari Farm Sale

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND), complying with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6404/76 and of Instruction No. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has sold an area of 3,723 hectares (2,694 arable hectares) of Alto Taquari Farm, rural property located in the municipality of Alto Taquari - Mato Grosso state.

The total amount of the sale is 1,100 soybean bags per arable hectare or R$589.0 million (~R$218,641/arable ha). The delivery of possession of the areas and, consequently, the recognition of sales revenue, will be carried out in two stages. In October 2021 with 2,566 hectares (1,537 arable ha), in the amount of approximately R$336.0 million and September 2024 with 1,157 arable ha, in the amount of approximately R$253.0 million. The Company will continue operating the areas until delivery it.

The buyer made an initial payment of R$16.5 million. Later this year, there will bean additional payment of R$31.4 million and the remaining balance is indexed in soybean bags with annual payments and an average term of 3.9 years.

From the accounting perspective, this plot of the Farm is valued in the Company's books at R$31.3 million (acquisition cost + investments net of depreciation) and has an expected Internal Rate of Return (IRR) in R$ of 19.9%.

Considering this sale, we sell all the plateau areas of Alto Taquari Farm, leaving 1,308 hectares (809 arable ha) in the portfolio. The remaining area is adjacent to the areas already sold, but has different characteristics of soil and altitude and, even though it is not a plateau area, it is cultivated with sugarcane.

This sale is a milestone for the Company, not only for its size, but mainly for its capacity to generate value, optimizing operating and real estate returns, taking advantage of the good commodity cycle.

São Paulo, October 7th, 2021.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CAO & IRO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374

E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 21:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
